PORT CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte High School girls basketball team turned a close game at halftime into a blowout with the help of excellent 3-point shooting and Aryana Hicks serving as a facilitator on offense.
Bella Desjardins scored 22 points and Hocks added 11 points and 14 assists as the Tarpons erupted for a 22-0 run in a 70-51 victory over rival Port Charlotte on Friday.
Charlotte won its fourth straight, but needed a little pep talk to get their heads on straight at halftime.
“We had a little talk at halftime and the girls got more focused. We executed our second-half game plan so it worked out well for us,” Charlotte coach Matthew Stephenson said. “We forced a lot of turnovers, which gave us lots of easy looks, and when we have those, we’re pretty tough to stop.”
Tied at 25 at the half, Charlotte (10-1) got its full-court defense going, forcing turnover after turnover and hitting shot after shot. The Tarpons outscored the Pirates 30-9 in the quarter to essentially put the game to bed.
Desjardins, Adrianna Iorfida, Yannis Rodriguez and others contributed to the scoring blizzard, many of them easy points coming off turnovers, that ended up being the difference in the game.
Hicks was the key to that rally, driving downcourt, forcing the defense to collapse on her, then dishing it to either Desjardins or Iorfida, who added 16 points.
“Everything was open. I would just drive and kick and that got people open and it gave us a lot of energy in the third quarter,” Hicks said. “We weren’t playing like ourselves in the first half. It was in our heads that it was a rivalry game and we were trying to do too much.”
Port Charlotte (5-7) played with a lot of energy in the first half with the help of freshman Bryanna Griffiths, who since coming up from JV has been a gem in scoring 15 points and 13 rebounds Friday.
Two other call-ups, Jenesis Roberts and Taylor Paile, also contributed as the game see-sawed for much of the first half before that fateful third quarter, when Charlotte went “en fuego” to end Port Charlotte’s two-game win streak.
Port Charlotte coach Mike Progl said take away those few minutes in the third quarter, his team kept up with the Tarpons.
“I don’t think the wheels fell off, we made a few mistakes and they hit a bunch of shots in a matter of 90 seconds,” Progl said. “If you look at the rest of the game, we were tied at half and we outscored them in the fourth. But when a team gets 18 points in two minutes, that’s hard to come back from.”
Sharina Hudson led the Pirates with 17 points, six rebounds and five assists.
CHARLOTTE 70, PORT CHARLOTTE 51
Charlotte 13 12 30 15 – 70
Port Charlotte 14 11 9 17 – 51
Charlotte (70): Bella Desjardins 22, Adriana Iorfida 16, Aryana Hicks 11, Thomas 4, Anthony 4, Rodriguez 4, Beardsworth 4, Figueroa 3, Carter 2. Totals: 27(9) 7-11 70.
Port Charlotte (51): Sharina Hudson 17, Bryanna Griffiths 15, Marshall 8, Larson 4, Paile 2, Roberts 2, Joseph 2, Jones 1. Totals: 18(7) 8-10 51.
