VENICE — When Venice High softball coach Steve Constantino asked Emmerson Taylor to pinch hit with a one-run lead in the bottom of the sixth against Palmetto on Friday night, it wasn’t just the junior’s first at-bat of the night.
It was her first at-bat as a Lady Indian, too.
After watching a couple of pitches go by, Taylor saw her pitch and pounced — roping the ball to right-center field for a bases-clearing double that broke the game open on the way to a 7-3 win at Venice High School.
“I was just thinking, ‘Anything close, you have to swing,’ then all of a sudden there’s two strikes on me,” said Taylor, who moved to Venice from California this past summer. “When the last pitch came, it was low and outside, and I knew (the ump) was gonna call it because I had been watching him all night.
“I just swung at it and hoped for the best. Fortunately, it struck.”
Taylor is just one example of the depth Venice (2-0) has already showcased early this season.
The Indians have a roster full of starters from freshmen to seniors, a bench that offers both pinch-running and pinch-hitting options and a bullpen that can feature as many as five pitchers.
It took some time for that depth to pay off against the Tigers, though.
Palmetto starting pitcher Makenna Lee, a freshman, limited the Indians early, holding them to one run on a walk, an error, and two singles through the first four innings.
Venice starting pitcher Karsyn Rutherford nearly matched Lee on the way to a complete-game win, but a two-run homer over the left-center field wall by Emily Borresen in the second inning gave the Tigers an early lead.
Though Venice had little trouble putting runners on — reaching base in every inning but the fourth — it couldn’t string together a rally to retake the lead until the fifth.
“(Lee) was hitting all of her spots, and we did not execute our game plan tonight at all,” Constantino said. “We were chasing everything up. We knew (Lee) would go to the top of the zone. You have to lay off that, and she’ll come back down to the fastball.
“We came out trying to hit balls to the football field. That’s not us this year. We’re not gonna hit 26 home runs like we did last year. We have to manufacture runs.”
Finally, trailing 2-1 entering the bottom of the fifth, the hits started to string together for Venice.
Zoey Lynn opened with an infield single to shortstop, Hailee Walter moved her over with a bunt single and Rutherford drew a walk. Two batters later, Venice struck on Micaela Hartman’s run-scoring single over second base and Bri Weimer’s two-run single to center.
That wouldn’t be the final bit of dramatics for either side.
Palmetto answered in the top of the sixth as Lee singled to open the inning and eventually came around to score on a throwing error to cut Venice’s lead to 4-3.
In search of some insurance runs, Venice loaded the bases as KK Smith and Kenna Tippman were both hit by a pitch and Lynn drew a walk.
That set the stage for Taylor to deliver her first hit and RBIs as an Indian.
“It was amazing to be able to do something for the team and prove to my coach that I can hit,” Taylor said. “I wish we would score earlier in these games, but I think our energy stays all the way through. We don’t get down. This team is amazing. These girls are awesome.
“They’ve been super welcoming,” Taylor continued. “It can be hard coming to a new high school, especially as a junior, so it’s awesome that I’ve met a group of people who are accepting and willing to take anyone in. I really appreciate that.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.