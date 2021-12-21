Wade Taylor has stepped down after two seasons as the head coach of the Charlotte High football team.
Taylor went 12-8 in his tenure as head coach, finishing in the regional quarterfinals in each of the past two years. He will remain at the school and continue to support athletics there.
"He stepped in at the most difficult time anyone could," Charlotte athletic director Brian Nolan said. "He was hired after (long-time coach) Binky Waldrop. COVID comes, and it was extremely difficult.
"We're all proud of the job he and his assistants did."
Taylor, 55, said that he felt the Tarpons coach should be younger, as he feels the game of high school football has changed.
"I think it's time to let the young guys do it," he said. "After 30 years of coaching, I think it's time to step back and think about doing some other things.
"We need a lot of young new coaches. There's nothing wrong with having older coaches there because with that comes experience, but it's time we let the young guys take it. This is a young man's sport now."
Potential in-house replacements could include offensive coordinator Justin Midgett or defensive coordinator Cory Mentzer.
Midgett was a three-year letterman and quarterback of the Tarpons before accepting a scholarship to play for the University of Florida. He has been a part of the Tarpons coaching staff for 14 seasons.
Mentzer, also a Charlotte alum, was an outside linebacker and state qualifying track athlete as a Tarpon before going to study at FGCU. He has been a part of the coaching staff for seven seasons.
"We'll have a lot of quality candidates, but we will have to fill it as quick as possible, probably by the second or third week in January," Nolan said. "We're moving quickly.
"We're looking for someone who understands our traditions, someone who can be a positive figure in the community and someone who can instill discipline and a winning culture."
