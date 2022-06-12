Behind Calvary Baptist Church in Englewood is a small gym that draws little attention to itself. The parking lot is often close to empty and that stretch of Pine Street just past the hospital is quiet most of the time.
Yet roll into that lot on a Monday, Tuesday or Friday afternoon and through a door propped open, one can hear the squeak of sneakers and the bouncing of basketballs. Inside that door, up to 35 kids, ages 7-18, might be found, learning the fundamentals of Naismith’s game under the tutelage of Kurt and Larry Taylor.
This past month with the aid and approval of Calvary Baptist Church, Kurt Taylor and his son, Larry, launched their passion project, Vertical Vision. The Taylors believed there was a segment of boys and girls out there who might love the game but lack access or desire to participate summer league hoops or fear they lack the talent and skills to do so.
Since they officially opened their doors on May 30, the Taylors have welcomed kids from all corners of Charlotte County as well as southern Sarasota County.
“Without a doubt, I think right now in our community – and youth basketball in general – there is a gap as far as finding an opportunity for young people to be students of the game,” Larry Taylor said.
“There are about eight zillion people playing soccer and baseball and it seems like there needs to be an outlet for young people to really fall in love with the game of basketball,” Kurt Taylor said this past week. “I think that they have an opportunity here, and it’s affordable.”
So, for $10 a week, a kid can attend the three weekly sessions at CBC and learn the fundamentals as taught by the Taylors and a cadre of guest instructors.
“Parents are very glad it’s here,” Kurt Taylor said. “And everybody’s having a good time. We’re just getting started and as this thing continues, we want to start some sort of a generic league where we can just have four teams playing on a Friday night, or something like that.”
Kurt, who most recently was the boys basketball coach at Community Christian, and Larry, a former standout player at North Port who went on to play college ball at Liberty, are the primary instructors. Footwork and form are emphasized, along with basic offensive and defensive principles.
The Taylors also have a VertiMax, a piece of equipment designed to boost vertical jumping and speed. It’s a system that is ubiquitous at the college and pro levels.
Kurt Taylor said the $10 fee is mostly about paying the gym’s air conditioning and electricity bills and the hope is to keep the cost as affordable as possible while offering instruction that typically costs much more.
“We’re going to go all summer and into the school year,” he said. “The Lord’s provided the help I need, a lot of help from former players, so I’m really pleased and we’re getting a chance to develop relationships with many young people and their families.”
The Taylors’ vision might begin with the game’s fundamentals, but it goes vertical in a sense that much of what is taught beyond the Xs and Os can be applied to their everyday lives.
“I look at things from a practical standpoint and also from a spiritual application,” Kurt Taylor said. “The most important thing is that kids have hope. It’s important for adults, too. If you don’t know why you’re here, it’s hard to answer that question sometimes, but once you come to know the Lord, you know why you’re here and that makes a big difference.”
“It’s about how we deal with people and how we do things and our outlook on life,” he continued. “We want these kids to have a passion for something. Not everybody is going to have a passion for basketball, but we want to help them find a passion for something. … So we’re really excited and we are thankful for the Lord giving us this opportunity and we’re thankful for a church that loves people and opens up their facilities for people to come in here.”
With that in mind, along with basketball instruction, Kurt Taylor gives the kids a small bit of homework in the form of a word of the day. On Memorial Day, that word was “sacrifice.”
This past Thursday, the word was “mercy.”
“Since I’m a Christian myself, it’s actually been a great experience for me because I love what he says to us,” said Brandt Arthur, one of the program’s older participants. “It just helps me get through my day.”
Isaac Miller, another participant, agreed.
“It really makes you think on yourself and tests yourself,” he said. “It makes you see, like, I’m doing this wrong and I could do it better.”
Both teens had their own thoughts regarding the quality of mercy after hearing Kurt Taylor’s definition.
“Mercy is giving someone else a chance even though you know they messed up multiple times and letting them have another chance to do it right," Arthur said.
“Mercy to me? Jesus Christ died on the cross for us,” said Miller, “and he gave us mercy by dying on the cross.”
Larry Taylor’s involvement in the project branched out from a similar program based in Beaumont, Texas. Whenever possible, he travels to Texas to help a friend with the one- or two-day free clinic at a local community center.
The clinics are just straight-up learning experiences without the pressure of performance expectations. Most of the kids involved, like those in participating in Vertical Vision, are not participating in the high-profile (and sometimes high pressure) summer travel ball circuits.
“What we’re doing here is an opportunity for young people to get really good training for really, really cheap,” he said. “And it’s also a safe environment where there are no real politics involved. There is always some sort of politics going on where travel teams are involved. These are just young people that are passionate about what they’re doing and they get to work on their passions with people who are also passionate.
“Creating that environment consistently is the goal.”
After the pandemic threw up walls and increased isolation, especially among the school-age population, Larry Taylor said programs like Vertical Vision can be an conduit to get kids back into the land of the living.
“I just want to create opportunities for young people from all different areas to be able to come to one place and get to know each other because of their love for basketball,” he said. “Especially with what we went through the last couple of years.”
The $10 weekly fee is a flat rate that covers all three days, whether a child attends just one session or all. There are plans for special events on Friday evenings and Saturdays in the weeks to come. The CBC gym is located at 70 Pine Street in Englewood. For more information, contact Kurt Taylor at (941) 350-8494 or email him at verticalvision.contact@gmail.com
E-mail obley at patrick.obley@yoursun.com and follow him on Twitter: @PMOWriter
