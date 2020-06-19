Minutes before the start of this year’s regional cross country meet at Lake Region High School, Alberto Teijelo’s heart was racing.
The Indians’ best runner, he knew his performance could be the difference in catapulting his team into the state championships.
“Usually the worse I feel at the start, the better I do because I’m more nervous and trying harder,” he said. “It’s also a matter of what’s at stake.
“I knew I felt like crap so I checked my watch and my heart rate was at 150 before even starting the race. I was really wound up.”
Teijelo’s nerves were soon put to good use as the rising-senior turned in his best time — a 16:15.9 — in the 5k race that was good enough for an 8th place individual finish among 145 competitors.
Even with a personal-best performance from Teijelo, Venice finished in 11th place and three spots back from advancing to the state championships. However, Teijelo’s top-10 finish was all he needed to move on.
He finished 54th at the state meet at Appalacian Regional Park with a time of 16:30.05 as some Indians teammates came to cheer him on.
His top-10 regional finish along with his dedication to the team helped him stand out as the Sun’s Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year.
A soccer player growing up, Teijelo soon found that his ability to run distance far exceeded his peers. In middle school, he tried cross country for the first time, but the races were only 2 miles.
Wanting to stay active as an Indian, Teijelo stayed with cross country and success soon followed.
“His body type is ideal, for sure,” Venice cross country coach Jason Potter said during this past season. “His length helps him in cross country. But he has the confidence you need. He doesn’t wilt in the moment.”
As a sophomore, he turned in a seventh place finish in the district meet and a top-40 finish in the regional meet. This past season, however, was a breakthrough.
Potter, seeing potential in Teijelo, set a goal for him at the beginning of the season that seemed unreachable at the time.
“My coach’s goal for me was to break 16:30 and I thought he was out of his mind,” Teijelo said. “I was in shock that I broke it because I had dropped my time from a 17:12 to a 16:48 and then to a 16:15 in just a few meets.”
It’s been a year that’s taken Teijelo a bit by surprise. A member of the International Baccalaureate program at Venice High and a Target employee on his days off from school, there’s almost no time for him to focus on cross country outside of practices and meets.
But after a season of exceeding even his own expectations, Teijelo is learning to aim higher.
“He’s put in a lot of hard work,” Potter said at the end of cross country season. “I’d like to see him continue his maturation in running and hopefully next year he’ll figure out what it takes to be a top-level guy.
“He’s really close to scratching that surface now. I think next year he’ll be one of the best in the state.”
Tiejelo hopes to return to the state championships, this time with his team alongside him, and maybe even shoot for a time that he would have thought was impossible not too long ago.
“I’m hoping to go sub-16 or even sub-15:45 or around there,” he said. “That would be pretty cool, but I’m not sure. We’ll see how it goes.”
