When Alberto Teijelo began last Saturday’s district meet at North Port, he had a number in mind that he wanted to break, but the only problem was that he forgot his watch at home.
The Indians junior cross country runner was shooting for a personal best record of sub-17 minutes in the 5K race and may have gotten off to an over ambitious start.
“I didn’t have anything to keep my pace, so I went out fast,” Teijelo said. “I was thinking I wasn’t going too fast, but in reality I went out at a five-flat mile for my first mile, which is a bit ridiculous.
“I dropped off a little bit, but I was able to maintain for the most part, so that really helped my time.”
Teijelo’s quick start earned him a personal-best time of 16:39.9 and a fifth place finish out of 145 runners at the meet. That finish helped lead Venice to fifth place overall in the 16 team meet — good enough to move on to the regional meet this Saturday morning at Lake Region High.
Not only was the mark a personal best for the junior, but it ensured he would be able to compete in this weekend’s meet, as per a deal he struck with his parents.
“My dad was not too keen on the idea of me going to regionals,” he said. “So we made a deal that if I wanted to go, I’d have to break 17 (minutes).
“I did something I shouldn’t have done, and lost their trust. With my parents it takes a lot to build up their trust and I kind of lost that. So, I’m working to get it back.”
Teijelo ran a 17:30.4 for a seventh place finish in last year’s district meet and followed that up with a 17:22.3 in regionals to place 37th. As a team, the Indians finished 11th — five spots back from securing a spot in the state championships.
But even though neither Teijelo or the team advanced past regionals last year, the then-sophomore’s improvement was enough to show coach Jason Potter what he’s capable of achieving.
“The way he’s been training has been top notch,” Potter said. “I’d like to see him continue this maturation process in running, and hopefully next year he’ll figure out what it takes to be one of those top level guys. He’s really close to scratching the surface right now.
“I knew last year at the end of cross country season that he’d be where he’s at now, and I think next year he’ll be one of the tops in the state.”
Potter also said if Teijelo continues his ascent in the sport, he has the ability to compete at the Division-I level, if he wants it. For the junior International Baccalaureate student, academics come first.
He said he’s currently debating if he wants to continue running in college, as he will need time to devote to his studies. Last quarter, he wasn’t satisfied with his 4 A’s and 4 B’s in some of the toughest courses offered at Venice High.
But before he thinks about running in college or even which school he’ll attend, Teijelo would like to qualify for the state championships — hopefully sooner rather than later.
To do so, the Teijelo and the Indians will have to run some of their best times of the season, as they enter the regional meet on the cusp. The Indians are seeded 11th in their region and must beat out teams such as Riverview, North Port and Wiregrass Ranch — they were just behind Riverview and North Port at the district meet — to take one of the top eight spots that guarantee a trip to the state championships.
“I have high aspirations of making states,” he said. “I think we have a good shot. I have confidence in my teammates and I think if we step up and give it our full effort, we can make it.”
Qualifying for the state meet will likely mean Teijelo will have to set another personal record or come close, but that’s not out of the question for a runner who is on the verge of being among some of the best in the state.
In order to do just that, it might help him to leave his watch behind once again.
“I don’t know, I’ve pulled off some pretty crazy stunts in running,” he said.
“I might just have to do that.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.