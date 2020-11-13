VENICE — Like most people, Alberto Teijelo didn’t feel so great after his first week running cross country.
“I definitely didn’t enjoy it,” the Venice High senior said. “That was horrible. It was unbelievable soreness, like nothing I had felt before. I struggled getting up the stairs to get to classes.”
Eventually, the pain faded, but Teijelo’s persistence never wavered.
After a respectable freshman season he progressively got better — setting personal records each year until he broke through last year with an eighth place regional finish and a state championship appearance.
Today at 10:55 a.m. in Tallahassee, Teijelo will run his last race as an Indian in the state championships. Following up on a 54th place finish last year, he has his sights set a little higher this time around.
“My goal is first,” he said. “That’s not always realistic, but that’s the goal. I think I have a small shot, but I’m gonna give it my all and see what I’ve got.
“Winning states is never something I saw myself doing. I guess it never dawned on me that I could do something like this.”
This year has been more than what Teijelo could have imagined.
The senior runner won a district title with a time of 15:55.25 and and then became the first Indian in at least 20 years to win a regional title with a time of 15:49.57 last weekend at North Port High.
“Back in his freshman year he was running mid-18s and 19s,” Venice boys cross country coach Jason Potter said. “But that’s to be expected. Freshmen don’t come in running sub-17s.
“He’s put on some muscle. He’s grown 3 to 4 inches. He has a runner’s body. He’s got it all going for him.”
This week, Teijelo has continued to train hard despite Tropical Storm Eta canceling two days of school and bringing several days’ worth of wind and rain.
Whether that meant running on the weekend, or waking up before school and running, Teijelo found his spots to get his mileage in.
And even though he’s been gifted with natural talent and genetics suited for running, it’s Teijelo’s mental fortitude that’s elevated him to the top of his game — whether that means pushing through sore legs or grinding out practice runs at inconvenient hours.
“Some people, when their body starts to get tired they start to shut down,” Potter said. “Mentally, they’re like ‘OK, this is what I wanna get.’ Well, (Teijelo) pushes through that and he’s able to push himself to that elite level.
“There’s a lot of people who have the talent to be elite, but never reach it because they give in when it gets tough. Alberto doesn’t. He just presses forward.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.