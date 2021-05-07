GIRLS ALL-AREA FIRST TEAM
NICOLE CIERNIAK, Venice, sophomore
PLAYER OF THE YEAR FINALIST
Cierniak went 9-1 in singles on the season and 11-1 in doubles. Made it to the District Final in both as Venice won their district and advanced to the region finals.
JORDAN SHIRLEY, Lemon Bay, junior
PLAYER OF THE YEAR FINALIST
Coming back from a devastating injury that wiped out her sophomore season, Shirley went 9-2 as the Mantas’ No. 1 singles player and 11-1 in doubles with Marie L’Abbe, leading Lemon Bay to the region finals.
MILA DJURICH, North Port, freshman
PLAYER OF THE YEAR FINALIST
The standout freshman immediately moved in at No. 1 singles and went 9-2 with her only losses coming against Lemon Bay’s Jordan Shirley, earning team MVP honors. She won her match at Venice in a 10-point tiebreaker.
NIKA DELONG, Venice, freshman
Another fabulous area freshman, DeLong blasted through the season at No. 2 singles, going 14-0, and went 13-2 in doubles play.
MARIE L’ABBE, Lemon Bay, junior
Gave the Mantas a potent 1-2 punch with Jordan Shirley, going 9-0 as the No. 2 singles player before teaming up with Shirley to go 11-1 in doubles.
HALAYNA ROBERSON, Charlotte, sophomore
Was at her best during matches against DeSoto County and Port Charlotte and teamed with Sophia Bender to reach the district semifinals in doubles.
SECOND TEAM
SOPHIA BENDER, Charlotte, freshman
Posted a 6-3 record as the Tarpons’ No. 2 and had a three-hour match against North Port.
MADDIE FRANCIS, Port Charlotte, junior
Francis rocketed up the Pirates’ depth chart from No. 8 to No. 2 this season. Her victory at North Port was the key to Port Charlotte’s team win that day.
MADI HOLMES, North Port, senior
Holmes, the Bobcats’ 2020 MVP, earned the team’s Scholar Athlete honor in 2021 and will be attending Florida in the fall.
CASSIDY GIBBS, Port Charlotte, junior
Pirates coach Lisa Penwell labels Gibbs a “tenacious player who fights for every point.” Her best match came at districts when she outlasted Charlotte’s Roberson in an epic tiebreak affair.
MICHELLE ZOLKOS, DeSoto County, junior
The Bulldogs’ No. 1 player recorded a 5-4 record and was 6-3 in doubles with multiple partners.
BOYS ALL-AREA FIRST TEAM
RYAN RAJAKAR, Venice, senior
PLAYER OF THE YEAR FINALIST
A two-time state runner-up in doubles and a key part of Venice’s 2019 state champion, Rajakar is headed to Florida Southern in the fall to continue his tennis career.
NIKOLAS FROST, Port Charlotte, senior
PLAYER OF THE YEAR FINALIST
Frost came to the United States from England prior to the start of the school year and slid easily into the Pirates’ No. 1 spot. His best match was his second win against Lemon Bay. Off the court, he earned an academic scholarship to Rhode Island.
MATTHEW HUTCHERSON, Lemon Bay, senior
PLAYER OF THE YEAR FINALIST
The Mantas’ lone senior moved up from No. 2 and went 9-3 as the team’s top seed. His most exciting match was a three-set affair with Charlotte’s Tyler Olby, which Hutcherson prevailed 10-8 in the tiebreak.
HECTOR TORRES, North Port, junior
If there was a grit award, Torres would get it. On a team with no real No. 1, he played the position and took his lumps. In a memorable match against Charlotte, he dropped 9 consecutive games, but forced a third-set tiebreak while being sick.
MARCOS VILLAFUERTE, DeSoto County, sophomore
Villafuerte quickly established a knack for coming from behind, including a big win against Hardee. He finished the season with a 10-2 singles record and went 9-1 in doubles.
TYLER OLBY, Charlotte, senior
The Tarpons’ lone returning top 5 player from last year's team, Olby led a thin squad by example, going 6-3, including a win against North Port.
SECOND TEAM
CHARLIE SIDDONS, Venice, sophomore
Siddons reached the district doubles final before losing to Riverview’s tandem in three sets.
DANIEL BULLOCK, North Port, junior
Bulluck jumped in at No. 3 for the Bobcats and was their most predictable presence, winning every match he was supposed to, including two wins against Port Charlotte.
HUNTER ANDRES, Lemon Bay, freshman
Andres entered the season as the Mantas’ No. 3, but quickly moved up to No. 2, going 12-2 on the season. In a spirited match against Hardee’s Ryan Albrittan, he fell behind 4-1 in the second set but rallied to victory.
LOWELL PIOQUINTO, Port Charlotte, senior
The Pirates’ No. 2 singles player reached the district finals following an impressive win against an opponent from Bradenton Southeast.
NOAH JENNINGS, Charlotte, sophomore
Jennings was on the Tarpons’ squad in 2020, but the pandemic shut down the season before he got on the court. Still, he managed to play No. 2 singles and won his first match of the season against Ida Baker.
JAXON ROBERTS, DeSoto County, sophomore
Roberts finished 8-4 in his first season on the team and paired with Marcos Villafuerte to go 9-1 in doubles.
COACH OF THE YEAR
DARRELL ROACH, Lemon Bay girls
Another strong campaign for the long-time Mantas coach, and he got it done with a very young team. Lemon Bay went 12-1 during the regular season, eked out a hard-fought district title win, then reached the region finals. His key decision was setting the doubles teams early and keeping them set.
