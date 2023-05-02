VENICE — The 2023 season was a special one for both the boys and girls tennis programs.
The teams combined to go 40-3 in head-to-head matches, with their set-win percentages each over 80 percent.
Both teams won district championships, with the girls earning a regional title, as well as state runner-up accolades.
While the boys season came to a bitter end in the regional finals against district rival Gulf Coast, the doubles team of Charlie Siddons and Seth Neitlich managed to advance deep into the individual state tournament for the second-straight season.
GIRLS HAVE HISTORIC SEASON
Coming into the year, Venice girls tennis was in a good position to make a deeper run following a quick exit at state a year ago.
The Indians were returning a majority of their players from that state-qualifying team, and there was great optimism the team could make a run at a state title.
However, an unexpected loss of one of the biggest pieces on its 2022 roster put things into question.
“We didn’t graduate a single senior from last year’s team,” Venice tennis head coach Wayne Robertson said. “We knew we were still going to be strong. Unfortunately, our No. 2 singles and No. 1 doubles player from a year ago decided not to play this year, and that kind of shocked all of us. I think it kind of left us wondering how we were going to stack up.”
The absence from the lineup left Robertson shuffling soon before the start of the campaign.
The situation wasn’t ideal, but the makeup of the type of people Robertson had on his team made the process easier.
“The girls just really came together as a team,” Robertson said. “We tried a lot of combinations as the season went on. I really didn’t decide the final combinations until about a week before the playoffs. They all really took advantage of it and trusted in the decisions.”
Robertson’s group would go on to breeze through the regular season, compiling double-digit shutouts in head-to-head matches.
The team’s only loss was a 6-1 decision to Community School of Naples in late March.
In the postseason, the Indians won the District 4A-12 tournament before running through the regionals with victories over Durant and Newsome to earn a state bid.
At state, Venice got by Steinbrenner in the quarterfinals and Spruce Creek in the semis behind some clutch tennis from key spots in the lineup.
“If my No. 2 doubles team (sophomores Tess Tchorbadjiev and Christine Wu) didn’t come up with their win, we wouldn’t have advanced past the quarterfinals,” Robertson said. “And in the semifinals, we were tied at three-all, and it was all on (junior Nika Delong). She had to come back from losing the first set and being down 4-1 in the second. She found a way to come back and move us on to the state championship. It was just incredible.”
The Indians eventually fell to eventual 4A state champion Miami Palmetto, 4-0, but it was the deepest run for the program since 2011.
“It’s going to go down as one of the most memorable seasons for the girls we’ve ever had,” Robertson said.
Future success looks probable for the program as well, with the Indians only graduating one senior in Nicole Cierniak.
It won’t be easy replacing the No. 1 singles and doubles player in Cierniak, but with all of the state experience coming back, Robertson is excited for what’s to come.
“It definitely hurts losing the one at the top, but I know everyone’s going to slide up a spot,” Robertson said. “We also hopefully will have some good young talent coming in as well. We lose one really good player, but there’s a good core of players that have had that taste of playing at a high level.”
BOYS FALL JUST SHORT OF STATE
The Venice boys tennis program last won a state championship in 2019, and with the type of experience that was slated to come back in 2023, that was the goal again.
The lineup featured five seniors — with the addition of Josh Lim — that had been playing together for an extended period of time.
“The addition of Josh was a great surprise,” Robertson said. “Not only was he a great tennis player, but he was also a really great teammate. He made our team that much stronger.”
Behind that experience came a ton of regular season victories.
The Indians went 18-0 in head-to-head matches, with half of them being shutouts.
“The record makes it seem like we breezed through the season, but we played a lot of tough matches,” Robertson said. “We played Saint Stephens, Riverview, Gulf Coast, I mean just a bunch of really good programs. We were always up to the challenge, and it was a lot of fun to watch.”
The boys went on to win the District 4A-12 championship before advancing to the regional finals with a win over Newsome.
Unfortunately, the undefeated season came to an abrupt end after a disappointing 4-3 defeat to Gulf Coast a round before state.
“If there’s any little thing I’d like to change about the season, obviously it’d be winning that Gulf Coast match,” Robertson said. “The fact is, when we beat them in the regular season, they didn’t have their No. 1 guy. … In the regional final, we had to find a way to get four points, and unfortunately, we came up with three.”
With Gulf Coast advancing all the way to the state championship match before losing to Palmetto, that ‘what could’ve been’ feeling lingers for Venice.
“Our district is one of the toughest in the state,” Robertson said. “With us, Gulf Coast and Riverview, I think any one of us could’ve gone to the state tournament and had the same results as Gulf Coast. I’m happy for Gulf Coast to have made it that far, but I know our guys would’ve loved that opportunity.”
The silver lining of the team’s early exit from the postseason came with Siddons and Neitlich’s opportunity in the individual tournament.
The senior pair would end up winning two matches before falling in the state semifinals.
“I was definitely happy for Seth and Charlie,” Robertson said. “They had a great run over the last couple of years, beating a lot of good doubles teams along the way.”
With a mass exodus coming, next season will look almost completely different for Robertson as he navigates the holes left behind.
“Our seniors are going to be missed,” Robertson said. “They all have great personalities, and they’ve all matured into great young men. I’m excited for all of them playing in the future with (Siddons) and (Pranav Mayor) going to Florida, (Neitlich) going to Wake Forest and (Aravind Rajeev) going to Army West Point.”
