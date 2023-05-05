Of all the sports this school year, boys’ tennis has proven to be the most peculiar as it relates to the Sun Preps All-Area selections.
The 2022 team was loaded with underclassmen who were just scratching the surface of their talents. Because of that, this year’s boys team has a very familiar look to it. More than half the team returns from the 2022 honor roll.
The same can be said, albeit to a lesser extent, on the girls’ side, where four repeat from 2022 and one returns from 2021.
In both cases, though, Venice and Lemon Bay continue to dominate the local scene. Both programs saw their boys and girls squads make deep runs once more, with the Venice girls and Lemon Bay boys reaching states.
Graduation will chew a little deeper into this year’s squad, but rest assured, there remains a wealth of rising talent at programs throughout the area. North Port’s boys, for example, took a bit of a beating in 2023, but coach Matt Weisberger noted the team – which was entirely new save for one player from 2022 – performed well at the district tournament. He expects the Bobcats to be very competitive in 2024.
Charlotte’s boys scuffled a bit this year, as well, but a star was born in freshman phenom Mason Whitesides.
DeSoto County’s boys and girls are well represented this year as the Bulldogs program continues its gradual climb.
Port Charlotte’s boys and girls didn’t win a team competition all season, so they’re ready to turn the page toward better things in 2024.
This year’s player of the year finalists on the boys’ side are Venice’s Seth Neitlich and Charlie Siddons along with Lemon Bay’s Stevie Ethier, which is the first time in years there has been a repeat trio in a given sport. On the girls’ side, Venice ace Nicole Cierniak is joined by teammate Nika DeLong and Lemon Bay’s Parker Zautcke.
Coaches of the year are Venice’s Wayne Robertson (girls) and Lemon Bay’s Seamus McCarthy (boys).
The players of the year will be announced in June. For the complete teams, please see Page 16A.
BOYS ALL AREA TEAM
PLAYER OF THE YEAR FINALISTS
STEVIE ETHIER
Sophomore
Lemon Bay
Just a sophomore, but Ethier is back as a POY finalist for the second consecutive year after handling Lemon Bay’s toughest assignments as its No. 1 singles player. He blasted through the district tournament, dropping just three games along the way, then recorded wins against Bonita Springs and Robinson in the regional round. He teamed up with Hunter Andres for No. 1 doubles play, going 14-3.
SETH NEITLICH
Senior
Venice
The Venice senior is making a repeat appearance here thanks to his plug-and-play ability on the Indians’ roster. He spent most of the season at No. 3 singles, going undefeated (10-0. He swept his way through districts and won his match against Gulf Coast in the regional finals. He teamed up with Charlie Siddons at No. 1 doubles, reaching the Class 4A championship match.
JOSH LIM
Senior
Venice
Lim joined the Indians this season and his addition was a welcomed one. He proved to be formidable in singles competition, going 12-2 at No. 2 and was 2-0 when he stepped in for Charlie Siddons at No. 1, with one of those top wins coming against Lemon Bay’s Stevie Ethier. He bounced between No. 1 and No. 2 doubles as needed, posting a 16-4 mark.
CHARLIE SIDDONS
Senior, Venice
The 2022 All-Area Player of the Year teamed up with Seth Neitlich to make a deep run in the state doubles tournament, finishing as runners-up. He scuffled early in the year but played his best tennis in postseason play.
MASON WHITESIDES
Freshman, Charlotte
The Tarpons freshman burst onto the scene this season, posting an 8-1 mark, winning all of his matches in straight sets. Doubles was a learning, curve, but he and Noah Jennings closed out the year with three straight wins.
COACH OF THE YEAR
SEAMUS McCARTHY, Lemon Bay
The Mantas arrived slightly ahead of schedule in 2022 and continued to build during 2023, returning to the Class 2A state tournament for the second consecutive season.
SECOND TEAM
HUNTER ANDRES, Lemon Bay
MARQUEZ ANGELES, DeSoto County
NOAH JENNINGS, Charlotte
EZRA MORENO, DeSoto County
BILLY RAND, Lemon Bay
GIRLS ALL-AREA TEAM
PLAYER OF THE YEAR FINALISTS
NICOLE CIERNIAK
Senior
Venice
The Indians boasted a deep roster, so the top players only had to play about half the time. Still, Cierniak faced the best on Venice’s schedule and she went 7-1 against them. She teamed up with Nika DeLong to form a potent No. 1 doubles tandem that went 12-1. She was the 2021 Player of the Year and was a 2022 POY finalist.
NIKA DELONG
Junior
Venice
The reigning Player of the Year made a strong case for a repeat. She moved between No. 1 and No. 2 singles, going 6-1 at No. 1 and 7-1 at No. 2. Her losses were by tiebreak at No. 1 and by retiring from her match against CSN at No. 2. DeLong was 13-1 as a doubles player, splitting time with Nicole Cierniak and Christine Wu.
PARKER ZAUTCKE
Sophomore
Lemon Bay
Zautcke arrived at Lemon Bay last year from Chicago, but was ineligible to join the team. This year, she stepped smoothly into the No. 1 singles role and her presence was the key to the team’s roster depth. In all, she went 16-3 at singles with two losses coming to Venice’s Nika DeLong, and 15-2 at doubles, mostly with Rosey Lowder.
ROSEY LOWDER
Junior, Lemon Bay
It was an interesting season to be the Mantas’ No. 2 player. Lowder faced some truly strong No. 2s, especially from Venice, Bishop Verot and North Port. She went 13-6 overall and played No. 1 doubles.
BROOKE ZOLKOS
Senior, DeSoto County
The Zolkos sister who had never played for the ‘Dogs picked up a racket and went 12-1 as DeSoto’s No. 3 singles player, a key to the team’s 10-3 season. Her lone defeat came in the district finals.
COACH OF THE YEAR
WAYNE ROBERSTON, Venice
The Venice girls nearly matched the boys' undefeated regular season, losing only to Community School of Naples. That was the prelude for a historic run to the Class 4A state championship match.
SECOND TEAM
AVERY SHIRLEY, Lemon Bay
KAELYN CARRICO, Charlotte
MILA DJURICH, North Port
CHRISTINE WU, Venice
ABBY ZOLKOS, DeSoto County
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.