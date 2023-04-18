ENGLEWOOD – Despite having very young teams. the Lemon Bay High School boys and girls tennis teams played with the poise of seniors when they took the court Tuesday in their Region 2A-6 semifinal clash with Bonita Springs at the Roach/Maier Tennis Complex.

Neither team lost a match, resulting in a pair of 4-0 victories where the doubles matches need not be played and one of the singles matches was not completed.


   
