ENGLEWOOD – Despite having very young teams. the Lemon Bay High School boys and girls tennis teams played with the poise of seniors when they took the court Tuesday in their Region 2A-6 semifinal clash with Bonita Springs at the Roach/Maier Tennis Complex.
Neither team lost a match, resulting in a pair of 4-0 victories where the doubles matches need not be played and one of the singles matches was not completed.
The Mantas’ regional final opponents were not known at press time but the matches will take place in Englewood.
Especially dominating was the Lemon Bay boys team, where the top two players earned double-bagel victories and the No. 5 was able to finish his match before the No. 3.
Stevie Ethier, the sophomore No. 1, shut out Veereshwar Gupta 6-0, 6-0, while junior Hunter Andres won his No. 2 match over Jonah Grainger by the same score.
“I’ve been playing really well since districts and my serves have been better, more power,” Andres said. “We’ve worked really hard this year. We have synergy, we like each other and we’re always supporting each other in matches and practice.”
Senior Gray Lowder won the No. 4 match over Mason Burks 6-0, 6-3, while sophomore Caleb Hutcherson took down Nicholas Koeth 6-1, 6-0. Billy Rand was winning in the second set when the Manta Rays clinched.
Lemon Bay boys coach Seamus McCarthy said his team played as well as they have all season.
“Everything we’ve been working for is coming to fruition. These guys play and practice here, then go straight to a club and play some more,” McCarthy said. “They’re hard workers and it shows.”
The girls match was a bit more competitive, but the result was still the same for Lemon Bay. Sophomore No. 1 Parker Zautcke cruised past Michelle Montufar 6-2, 6-2, while Rosey Lowder, the junior No. 2, downed Payton Miles 6-1, 6-0.
“Michelle was very consistent and was returning every ball, so I had to figure out how to get her tired and make her run around a bit,” Zautcke said. “I rushed the net more and made her come in because she didn’t volley much.”
The most competitive match was the No. 3, where sophomore Avery Shirley bageled Cassidy Cranor in the first set before going into a stupor that saw her trailing 1-4 in the second before rallying back to win the next five games and the match.
The No. 4 match was also close, but Alaina Maday defeated Emily Chesnut in a battle of sophomores 6-3, 6-3. The No. 5 match between Mercedes Roesler and Ava Winslow was in progress when the Manta Rays clinched.
“I felt it was going to be a tough match, and it was. We’ve been playing well all year and the girls are peaking at the right time,” Lemon Bay coach Darrell Roach said. “I’m looking forward to Thursday. We may be the underdogs, but these girls can play with anybody.”
