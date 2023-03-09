Lemon Bay's Alaina Maday returns a shot during her No. 2 doubles match against Hardee on Thursday in Englewood. Maday and partner Avery Shirley won their match as the Mantas swept the doubles competition.
ENGLEWOOD – Thursday’s match against Hardee was a date both of Lemon Bay’s tennis teams had circled on their respective calendars.
While other teams in District 2A-11 have some decent singles players, Hardee stood out as the one program that might be able to give the Mantas a battle come tournament time.
Well … about that …
The Mantas boys and girls each swept Hardee, 7-0, with only one match featuring any sort of drama.
“They’re a pretty good team, but I feel like we overestimated them today,” said Stevie Ethier, the Manta boys’ No. 1 singles player.
Ethier began the day alongside partner Hunter Andres and routed Hardee’s No. 1 doubles team of Aiden Thomas and Ryan Albritton, 8-1.
Ethier and Andres then split up and delivered similar victories in singles play with Ethier stopping Thomas, 6-2, 6-0, and Andres sweeping Albritton, 6-4, 6-1.
Billy Rand, Gray Lowder and Caleb Hutcherson won their matches in straight sets, as well. Earlier, Rand and Lowder won their No. 2 doubles match, 8-1.
If the names of Lemon Bay’s boys players sound familiar, it’s because all of them were on the court last year as the Mantas made a deep postseason run.
“They’ve stayed pretty consistent,” Lemon Bay boys coach Seamus McCarthy said. “Our three and four have gone back and forth as far as challenge matches, so they’re interchangeable, but right now, we’re kind of set.
“If they’re all happy with it, I’m extremely happy with it.”
The Lemon Bay girls lost their top two singles players from last season, but newcomer Parker Zautcke and former No. 3 Rosey Lowder have stepped seamlessly in place of Jordan Shirley and Marie L’Abbe.
Zautcke, a sophomore, moved to the area from Chicago during her freshman year and wasn’t yet eligible to join the Mantas’ 2022 squad. She has been the team’s undisputed No. 1 from Day One.
“She’s a seasoned player,” Lemon Bay girls coach Darrell Roach said. “As a freshman, she probably would have been right in the one or two range last year, so she’s clearly No. 1 and she’s doing a good job for us. We expect grand things.”
Parker dispatched Hardee No. 1 Maddie Schrader, 6-0, 6-2, after she and Lowder dug out of a hole during doubles play.
Schrader and Drew Beattie jumped out to a two-game lead against Zautcke and Lowder and maintained that edge for a while until Zautcke reined in her big serve and Lowder stopped snapping racket strings.
Once Zautcke’s first serves started hitting their spots and Lowder switched Roach’s racket, the rally was on. They eventually pulled out an 8-6 victory.
“Rosey broke two rackets, so she’s using mine out there, bless her heart,” Roach said. “It was a good win. We’ll take it.”
Lowder won her singles match against Beattie in a more comfortable fashion, 6-1, 6-1.
Avery Shirley and Alaina Maday blitzed Hardee’s No. 2 doubles team, 8-1, then each won their matches in straight sets. Mercedes Roesler closed out the sweep without dropping a game in her No. 5 singles match.
Both Manta squads improved to 7-2 on the season and will have spring break off before returning to the court March 21 at Out-of-Door Academy.
