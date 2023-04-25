VENICE — Following stellar regular season performances from both the boys and girls Venice tennis teams, it appeared the possibility of hoisting a state championship trophy for either program was very much alive.
Following regionals, only one of the two squads will get a chance to compete for a state title.
The girls team earned its second trip to state in as many years after breezing to a District 4A-8 title and sweeping Durant and Newsome in the regionals.
While the boys team won’t be competing as a whole, seniors Charlie Siddons and Seth Neitlich will be making an appearance in the individual state tournament for the second year in a row in No. 1 doubles.
The girls as well as Siddons and Neitlich get started at 8 a.m. on Wednesday morning at Sanlando Park in Altamonte Springs.
GIRLS LOOKING FOR MORE
Last season, the Indians left state empty-handed.
Venice went one-and-done, failing to make it out of the quarterfinal round.
This year, there’s a renewed hope among the team that an early exit isn’t going to happen this time.
“I just think everything we do has to be done with intensity and purpose,” Venice coach Wayne Robertson said. “Whether that’s on the tennis court or not. We’re going on a road trip and staying in a hotel. That’s not something we normally do, and they just have to be ready to handle all of those things in the right way.”
Last year, the experience was foreign for Venice.
Now, even with only one senior in the lineup, a majority of the players have the state experience that could pay dividends in the coming days.
“Four of the six (players) went last year and got that experience,” Robertson said. “I think they learned some things last year that are going to really help us this year. …
“We just have to recognize that even though we went 20-1, we're looking at the best teams from all over the state this week. We’re not just playing teams from Sarasota or Naples.”
First up is Steinbrenner.
The Warriors earned a state appearance by winning the District 4A-5 championship before taking down George Jenkins and Plant at regionals.
The team has showcased elite tennis despite a young lineup that features three freshmen and one sophomore.
“If you look at the (Universal Tennis Rankings) their lineup is really similar to ours,” Robertson said. “You look at some teams in those rankings, the numbers are high across the board, and you know you are in trouble. But (Steinbrenner) is a team I think we compare with pretty well. I think if we go up there and play our best, we have a chance.”
According to Robertson, how far Venice advances will depend a lot on senior Nicole Cierniak.
Venice’s top player — with four seasons of varsity experience — Cierniak’s play at both the No. 1 singles and doubles has elevated a group of solid contributors behind her.
If the Indians play to their potential, the program’s first-ever state championship title could be waiting.
“It’s really exciting for us, because we have another opportunity to compete at state,” Cierniak said. “I think it really helps us knowing that we aren’t coming fresh and new to all of this. I think we have a new energy about us coming back to state and hopefully we can do better as a team this time.”
SIDDONS, NEITLICH COMPETING INDIVIDUALLY
The boys team just narrowly missed out on a trip to state following a heartbreaking defeat against Gulf Coast in the regional final.
Not all was lost, though, with the No. 1 doubles team of Siddons and Neitlich earning a chance to compete in the individual championship after winning the District 4A-8 championship.
After coming close to a title last year before finishing second, the seniors will get one more shot.
“I’m really glad that they get to go back,” Robertson said of the duo. “They were close to winning it all last year. They played phenomenal and won a bunch of really tough matches. They did a great job to make it that far, and I know the two of them are excited to get back up there.”
Siddons said after coming so close a year ago, he knows staying locked in during a hectic schedule will be key.
“Initially, it was a bit disappointing,” Siddons added. “We wanted to bring the whole team with us, but now it’s really all about focusing on ourselves. That’s all state is. You have to be focused, because there are so many matches in a row. Last year, we played five or six in a row and if you lose, you’re out. That’s it.”
The Venice boys program has only had a doubles team win an individual title once — Marcus Echtler and Aaron Haines in 2004 — and now Siddons and Neitlich are looking to etch their own names in the school record book.
“It’s nice having that experience,” Siddons said of returning for the second-straight year. “We’re familiar with the court, and we’re familiar with ourselves. We know our game, and we know what we can do. We just can’t put too much pressure on ourselves.”
