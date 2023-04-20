VENICE – While the Venice High girls tennis team had no problems with their Region 4A-4 finals match Thursday with Newsome, the boys team had to duke it out with the team that beat them in regionals last year.
And it came down to the No. 1 singles match, with the sun setting and with Venice’s top players not being at 100 percent.
The Venice girls team will head to states after its 4-0 victory over the Wolves. However, the Venice boys will be smarting over a 4-3 loss to Gulf Coast, a team they beat in the regular season and edged out in districts via a one-match tiebreaker for their lone loss of the season.
The Venice girls (19-1) started the day by easily downing Newsome’s doubles teams. Nicole Cierniak and Nika DeLong put away Simar Puri and Kassidy Dukes 6-1, 6-1, while Christine Wu and Tess Tchorbadjiev downed Hayden Shields and Christiana Crawford 6-1, 6-3.
That left Venice needing to win two of the five singles matches against the Wolves (11-4), which they did as DeLong defeated Dukes 6-1, 6-1 and Wu shut out Jahnavi Tripathi, 6-0, 6-0.
Venice coach Wayne Robertson said there were a lot of question marks going into the season that soon became exclamation points.
“I’m so proud of the girls because throughout the year they got better and better,” he said. “For them to win the district and region is a testament to the hard work and team chemistry. They’re a bunch of great kids.”
Cierniak, who was left on the court when her team won, said the doubles matches set the tone for the rest of the day.
“Our doubles dominated and that was very important. As soon as we got into singles, everybody was focused on getting the two other wins,” Cierniak said. “We just thought of playing our best and we came in more confident because we’ve trained for this moment.”
For the Venice boys, things started in promising fashion when they split doubles and got a win from No. 5 player Pranov Mayor, who beat Paul Barrus 7-5, 6-2.
The Indians briefly led 3-1 after Seth Neitlich defeated Akhil Nimmagadda 6-2, 6-0, but the storm clouds were coming as Alex Massa hung on to beat Aarvind Raseev moments later 6-0, 7-6 (7-3) and Hudson Fry took down Joshua Lim 6-2, 6-3 in the No. 2 match to tie the team score at 3-3.
That left No. 1 singles Charlie Siddons and Ivan Kisic to battle it out as the shadows overtook the court. The match took a terrible turn for Venice midway through the first set when Siddons twisted an ankle and needed medical attention for nearly 10 minutes.
Siddons continued to play, but he wasn’t right as Kisic took control of the match and breezed to a 6-2, 6-3 victory to give the Sharks (20-2) the title.
“We knew every match was going to be tight and we were hoping to sneak it out. Today ended up being our day,” said Gulf Coast coach Tom Zucchi.
“I told the kids it would be a 4-3 match one way or the other. You have to win that last match and every single guy on Gulf Coast is a good player and so are we, so it comes down to one match,” Robertson said. “Charlie tweaked his ankle, but I’m glad that he finished out the match and played well.”
Siddons and Neitlich will go to states as the district doubles champions, where they will attempt to improve on their second-place finish from last year.
