untitled (2 of 8)(5).jpg

Nika DeLong holds her racquet at the ready as teammate Nicole Cierniak serves in a doubles match against Newsome High School Thursday afternoon.

 sun photos by justin fennell

VENICE – While the Venice High girls tennis team had no problems with their Region 4A-4 finals match Thursday with Newsome, the boys team had to duke it out with the team that beat them in regionals last year.

And it came down to the No. 1 singles match, with the sun setting and with Venice’s top players not being at 100 percent.


   
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments