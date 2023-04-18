VENICE – There came a point during his match on Tuesday when Venice’s Charlie Siddons sent a return long and shot an accusatory look to the sky.
“I hate tennis,” he said with a resignation that drew laughter from onlookers at the Venice High courts.
Tennis seems to suit him.
In that moment, Venice’s No. 1 singles player was leading his Region 4A-4 semifinal against Newsome’s Chris Cliadakis, 5-2. There would be no finish as Venice amassed the necessary victories to end the match, 5-0, with No. 1 and No. 4 singles matches still on the courts.
“In my game, I’m pretty loud, usually,” Siddons said with a laugh. “I like to make a lot of noise, like to get pretty hyped during the match. I think that energizes me.”
Earlier, Siddons teamed up with Seth Neitlich for a swift, 6-1, 6-1 victory at No. 1 doubles. Josh Lim and Evan VanBuskirk won their No. 2 doubles match 6-1, 6-2 and No. 5 singles player Pranav Mayor won, 6-1, 7-5, giving Venice a 3-0 lead after the first round of matches.
Neitlich followed with a 6-2, 6-3 victory at No. 3 singles to clinch the team victory. Simultaneously, Lim won his No. 2 singles match, 6-1, 6-2, allowing Siddons and No. 4 Aravend Rajeev to walk off their matches.
“Newsome is a solid team. We played them at their place last year in the regional semifinal,” Venice coach Wayne Robertson said. “They have a good squad. They pushed us last year and they were pushing us a little bit today, but we got off to a good start in doubles.”
The regional semifinal is just the first step on the road to a state championship for the undefeated Venice boys, who went 18-0 during the regular season before taking the district title from last year’s nemesis, Gulf Coast.
Last spring, Gulf Coast won districts, which meant a road trip to their courts in the regional finals. The reverse will be true this year as Gulf Coast will visit Venice on Thursday with a spot in the state quarterfinals on the line.
“The guys are excited about the prospect of playing them against on Thursday,” Robertson said. “They know they have a hard match against Gulf Coast. They won’t take it lightly at all.”
Neitlich confirmed Robertson’s assessment.
“We can’t be cocky right now,” Neitlich said. “We’ve had that good season, but these are going to be our best opponents and we haven’t played Gulf Coast with their No. 1 yet.
“That’s going to be interesting,” Neitlich added. “But we’re the better team, in my opinion. We’ve got the players and if we do what we’re supposed to do, we’re definitely going to make that state run.”
GIRLS TENNIS
Venice 4, Durant 0: No. 1 singles player Nicole Cierniak shook off a sluggish start and hit her stride late in the second set to pull out a hard-fought, 6-7 (5-7), 7-5, 10-5 win against Durant’s Kat DeNova.
Venice had the Region 4A-4 semifinal match well in hand before taking to the courts since Durant brought just three players. While Cierniak and DeNova traded blows, Nika DeLong defeated Kieran Russell 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2 singles and No. 3 Christine Wu dispatched Emilee Nevaril, 6-0, 6-0 to clinch the team win.
Cierniak trailed 5-4 in the second set when she won a long volley and seemed to come alive. She would break DeNova and rally for the 7-5 win and sail to victory from there.
“She had maybe a long day at school and got here with a little low energy,” Robertson said. Cierniak would later confirm she was suffering a case of the “terrible Tuesdays.”
“But, yeah, she kind of thought about some strategic things and changed it up a little bit and was able to pull it out,” Robertson said. “That’s what a good player does.”
The Venice girls entered Tuesday’s regional semifinal on the heels of a 17-1 regular season and a district title. They will play the winner of the Gulf Coast-Newsome match in Thursday’s regional final.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.