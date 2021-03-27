It was a year like no other at Charlotte High and the Tarpons’ historic run to the Class 6A Final Four capped a terrific year for the area’s boys basketball teams.
Peel away the team records and it’s apparent each school had at least one star shining bright on the court night in and night out. As for those teams that had the greatest success, their stars had stout supporting casts.
The Tarpons, of course, led the way with Player of the Year finalist Tre Carroll, but by season's end, John Gamble made it clear he had a successor. Port Charlotte’s deep Class 5A run was spearheaded by POY finalist Alex Perry, but Logan Rogers’ able direction and distribution skills as the team’s point guard were key.
Myles Weston did a little of everything for Venice in earning his spot as a POY finalist, but it was Tristan Burroughs who carried the team while Venice’s stars were still on the football field and it was Jayshon Platt who took point once coming off it.
Throughout the area, coaches earned their pay while navigating the COVID-19 pandemic. No school fought the bug more than Kip Rhoten’s Pirates – both internally and in terms of scheduling nightmares as opponents shut down. Ryan Power dealt with the area’s worst rash of injuries at North Port.
The coach of the year honors go to Charlotte’s Tom Massolio, who with a heavy heart upon the passing of his wife in February never wavered as the rock the Charlotte program has come to rely upon.
TRE CARROLL
Senior, Charlotte
The numbers are staggering. In his 30 games this season, Carroll scored 20 or more points in 19, including six games where he scored more than 30.
The points came whenever the Tarpons most needed them, too. During a remarkable stretch beginning with the regular season finale against Palmetto through the region championship at East Lake, Carroll averaged a whopping 30.6 points per game.
In the final two home games of his career, Carroll scored 35 against Braden River and 36 against Fort Myers.
“You knew at a young age he really just wanted to be a basketball player,” Charlotte coach Tom Massolio said earlier this year. “He has developed and I’m so glad I’ve had the opportunity to coach him.”
An adept shot-blocker and a physical presence in the paint who knew how to avoid foul trouble, Carroll was named the Florida Dairy Farmers Class 6A Player of the Year this past week, which makes him a finalist for Florida’s Mr. Basketball.
ALEX PERRY
Junior, Port Charlotte
It’s the high-flying dunks that come to mind first when the subject is that of Port Charlotte’s leading scorer. Soaring, ceiling-scraping hops that end with a violent collision against the rim.
Perry averaged 18.8 points per game during his junior season, leading Port Charlotte to a 17-4 record and a trip to the Class 5A region semifinals.
He hit 69 percent of his shots, mostly because many came from inside the rim and he averaged 8.3 rebounds, half coming close-in at the offensive end which also helped the shooting percentage.
“A very tough competitor,” Port Charlotte coach Kip Rhoten said of the senior-to-be. “He can be the best defensive player in Southwest Florida. He has a high basketball IQ for his age.”
Like Carroll, Perry had his best games when Port Charlotte needed them most, such as the 24-point effort as the Pirates crushed Mariner to take the district title.
MYLES WESTON
Junior, Venice
Venice coach Mike Montgomery said early on he had no notion what the 6-0 Weston would bring to the team.
“We honestly had no idea Myles was that good of a ball player,” he said.
It took a minute to whip himself into basketball shape after Venice’s long football season, but when Weston hit his stride, few players in the area provided as complete a package – 15.1 points per game, 5.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists.
Despite his size, Weston’s nose for sniffing out rebounds was the most surprising trait of all.
“His ability to rebound along with his scoring ability made him the biggest asset on our team.”
Three times, Weston went over 30 points for Venice, the product of next-level hoops IQ.
“I know he had great stats, but his floor presence and the ability to make the right decision is what made him such a great player,” Montgomery said.
DONNIE HARVEY
Senior, Lemon Bay
With a lot of roster churn wrecking the Manta Rays’ attempts at establishing consistency, Harvey was the one constant, providing vital leadership and scoring in bunches from virtually any spot on the floor. In Lemon Bay’s five wins, Harvey factored prominently, including a 28-point, 10-rebound performance at Community Christian. He led the Mantas with 14.7 points per game and 5.3 rebounds.
BRANDON HILL
Senior, Community Christian
The departure of Ethan Bray left a leadership and production void for the Mustangs. Coach Kurt Taylor asked Hill to fill that void and he didn’t disappoint, scoring 21 points and grabbing 8 rebounds per game as Community Christian went 10-9 and continued to close the competition gap with area public schools. Hill was invited to the Southwest Florida Association of Basketball Coaches All-Star game on March 29.
KIEMAR RICHARDSON
Senior, DeSoto County
The 6-4 Richardson was a do-it-all dynamo for the Bulldogs this season, sometimes bringing the ball up court as a point-forward and dominating in the low-post on the same possession. When all is right in Richardson’s world, no defender can stop him at one end and no shot cannot be blocked at the other. In those times, the Bulldogs knew to keep feeding him the ball. On one remarkable night in Frostproof, Richardson scored 31 points and grabbed 20 rebounds. For the season, he averaged a double-double – 14.9 points, 10.7 rebounds.
DEVIN RILEY
Senior, North Port
Riley had just turned the corner and put together a string of utterly dominant performances when disaster struck and he broke a bone in his foot. The New Year’s week injury cost him the rest of the season and played a large part in North Port’s fall from a 6-4 team with Riley to an 8-15 team at season’s end. Before the injury, the argument could be made he was in the running for a spot among the Player of the Year finalists. He ended up averaging 17.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.1 steals.
COACH OF THE YEAR
TOM MASSOLIO
Charlotte
Throughout a season of COVID-19 and personal tragedy, Massolio guided the Tarpons through a bruising schedule and made sure lessons were learned along the way. During Charlotte’s historic playoff run, his players applied their acquired knowledge and finally broke through to the school’s first-ever Final Four appearance.
SECOND TEAM
JUSTIN BAROLETTE
Senior, North Port
As vital as Devin Riley was to North Port’s offensive production, Barolette was a next-level defender who was the fulcrum on the Bobcats’ defense, taking on an opponent’s best player, often picking up that foe full court. Barolette (2.3 steals) missed six games with injuries. North Port lost all of those games.
TRISTAN BURROUGHS
Senior, Venice
Burroughs (12.4 points, 7.5 rounds) held down the fort at Venice while the team waiting on Myles Weston and Jayshon Platt to return from football. In one of those early games, he poured in 30 points as he bridged the gap between Malachi Wideman’s departure and the arrival of Weston/Platt.
JOHN GAMBLE
Sophomore, Charlotte
The only sophomore on this year’s all-area team, Gamble asserted himself as the heir apparent to Tre Carroll with his thunderous dunks, deft passing and underrated defense. The only thing missing was consistency, but he flashed growth over Charlotte’s final five games, averaging 13.8 points and 4.2 rebounds, well above his season averages.
NAZIR GILCHRIST
Junior, DeSoto County
A deadly outside threat, Gilchrist’s junior season was a learning experience on and off the court. The end result was a much more consistent player and budding star for the 2021-22 season. He averaged 14.4 points and reached double digits in 14 of 18 games.
ZACH LESLIE
Senior, Imagine
For their entire existence, the Sharks had never won more than five games in a season. That changed on Jan. 4 with a 63-54 overtime victory against Gulf Coast HEAT. Imagine went on to finish 9-11 and Leslie was at the heart of it all, averaging close to 20 points per game.
JAYSHON PLATT
Junior, Venice
The third piece of Venice’s version of a triple-option attack, Platt possibly was the area’s most mistake-free player. His superior decision-making and ball security resulted in averaging less than one turnover per game while scoring 13.1 points and shooting 59 percent from the field.
LOGAN ROGERS
Senior, Port Charlotte
It is difficult to point out another player who so steadily became more and more dominant with each passing game. By season’s end, Rogers was virtually unstoppable as a low-turnover, inside-out offensive presence. He averaged 10 points and 6.3 assists, but if the season was even five games longer, those averages might have skyrocketed.
