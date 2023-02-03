Portell

Vinnie Portell

 photo provided

I wasn’t exactly sure what I was getting myself into when I applied to be the sports editor of the Venice Gondolier nearly five years ago in May of 2018.

I knew both the football team and the volleyball team had won state championships earlier in the school year and former Indian Trey Burton had just thrown his famous ‘Philly Special’ touchdown to help the Philadelphia Eagles win the Super Bowl over the New England Patriots.


0
1
0
0
0

Load comments