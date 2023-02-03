I wasn’t exactly sure what I was getting myself into when I applied to be the sports editor of the Venice Gondolier nearly five years ago in May of 2018.
I knew both the football team and the volleyball team had won state championships earlier in the school year and former Indian Trey Burton had just thrown his famous ‘Philly Special’ touchdown to help the Philadelphia Eagles win the Super Bowl over the New England Patriots.
Even all of that pretext couldn’t have prepared me for what was to come.
In the span of a few weeks, Venice football coach John Peacock was fired and rehired and the baseball team won a state championship.
I was hooked.
It’s been a thrill to cover what I consider some of the best high school sports in the entire state year over year. And that’s what has made leaving so difficult.
If you’re reading this, my time covering Venice High sports has officially come to an end. And if it happens to be some time this weekend that you’re reading, I’m likely driving somewhere along I-95 North toward Richmond, Virginia.
New opportunities — for myself and for my girlfriend — were too good to pass up, and it’s time for me to move on from the best job I’ve ever had.
But before I go, I have to brag about how special Venice is one last time.
In the four-plus years I’ve covered Venice High, Indians teams have won state championships in: baseball, football, volleyball, swimming, girls soccer and boys tennis.
Each year for National Signing Day, and early NSD, too, there are roughly a dozen or more Indians athletes who commit their futures in academics and athletics to some of the best universities in the nation.
Though my job at The Daily Sun has required me to wear two hats — I also spent significant time reporting on other teams in the Sun Preps region — I could hardly pry myself away from Venice High.
There are endless stories to tell about Indians athletes.
The best part of it all is the community.
I’ve never seen a town rally behind a high school quite like Venice does.
Each time a team competes in the state tournament, busses are reserved for fans to travel by the hundreds down to support their Indians.
Friday night lights aren’t a big deal everywhere these days, but they are still the talk of the town in Venice, where it’s not unusual to see a standing-room only crowd.
Those steering the ship deserve a ton of credit.
Venice is blessed to have some of the very best coaches in the nation.
Some, like volleyball coach Brian Wheatley, baseball coach Craig Faulkner and Peacock have been mentoring Indians athletes for over 20 years — sending countless player on to college, and even some to the professional ranks, too.
But it’s not just the main figureheads that make Venice such a successful school.
There are plenty of people behind the scenes who get little to no credit, but contribute anyways.
People like broadcaster Josh Grant and football stat keeper John Mussone, motivational coach Clint Calhoun, longtime volleyball and baseball assistant coach Jose Velez, baseball public address announcer and coach Ray Sinibaldi, athletic director Pete Dombroski, and too many others to name.
All of the people — the coaches, players and supporters — are what makes Venice special and what made my job so great.
To all of you: Thank you for your help along the way. It was a blast.
