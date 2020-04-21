In this day and age of high school football it’s not uncommon for a player to transfer to a different school in search of a better opportunity.
Locally, in Charlotte and south Sarasota counties, players have bounced around or even left the area altogether. Though each school has seen players come and go, the North Port football team has seen more than its fair share of losses.
“You see where those kids started at, and there’s a number of them that if they would have stayed, who knows what North Port would be?” North Port athletic director Tony Miller said. “I’ve been around since 2003 so I’ve seen plenty of them come and go.”
North Port has the disadvantage of being the youngest school in the area — having opened in the fall of 2001. The oldest Bobcats alumni are in their early 30s and just starting to build families.
Comparatively, schools like Venice and Charlotte have been open for well over 50 years, and have had time to establish alumni tradition and loyalties that encourage new generations to follow in their footsteps.
In the past 18 years, several talented athletes began their playing days at North Port before transferring to other schools and finding success on the playing field.
Players such as Danny Dillard (Venice), Stantley Thomas-Oliver (Charlotte), Brennan Simms (Charlotte), Malik Bryant (Venice), Matt LaRoche (Venice), Tyrone Barber (Venice), Steffan Johnson (Venice), Ja’Nyrein Washington (Port Charlotte) and others went on to star for other high schools after leaving the Bobcats.
But while a lack of history is certainly an issue, there may be more to the story.
“We lost our share of kids because North Port at the time was kind of a transient community. People would come and go,” said Sascha Hyer, who was an assistant football coach at North Port from 2002-06 before becoming taking over as head coach from 2007-09. “It’s a young school, but let’s face the facts. Braden River is a young school, too, and they’ve been to the final four.”
While the school has seen athletes come and go, its student population continued to swell.
Schools compete athletically based on the size of its student body, and the Bobcats kept jumping up classifications until they got to 7A (with the largest being 8A), where they compete today. Locally, only the Venice Indians play at such a high level of competition.
When it comes down to it, though, all that really matters to players is winning and chasing the dream of college football.
The Bobcats haven't had a winning season since they started playing varsity competition in 2002, despite having several collegiate athletes pass through their doors.
One of the prime examples is Thomas-Oliver, who left North Port to become the leading receiver for the Tarpons in 2015. He later went on to become a defensive back for Florida International, and is awaiting his fate in the NFL Draft later this week.
“The thought process in me making that move was obviously to become a better receiver,” Thomas-Oliver said. “A reason why a lot of guys transfer is the tradition. You look at a lot of programs — Venice, Charlotte, even Lemon Bay — they have a tradition and a winning standard. That's what recruits and schools look for.”
Though there have been several athletes to leave North Port for what they perceived to be greener pastures, there also have been success stories of players who stayed, such as Ro’Derick Spears. A multi-sport athlete with the Bobcats, Spears tried to play collegiate football before getting hurt and turning to track — where he became a Division-I runner for Mississippi State and earned an invitation to the U.S. Olympic Trials.
“I’ve had times where I thought about going to different schools, but I’ve always been loyal,” Spears said. “That’s just who I am. I built a bond and created a relationship with the coaches. So I felt like me leaving them was kind of like turning my back on everybody. That’s something I couldn’t do.”
There’s not one clear answer as to what will have to change for more athletes to stay in North Port, let alone have players transfer in to the area.
However, as time passes and Bobcats' alumni begin to have their children reach high school, the situation could change. In the meantime, the school is making some improvements, such as a new entrance to the football stadium and a rubber track, according to Miller, the school’s athletic director.
But it doesn’t look as though the trend of leaving North Port will change soon, as ex-Bobcats such as Washington, Johnson and Brian Taylor starred for other area high schools this past fall. And after five seasons without eclipsing four wins in a year, coach Brian Hatler was let go this past offseason.
“I think if we can have this conversation in, say 20 years, I think it’s a different conversation,” Miller said. “Because then you have that tradition built up and the kids who are graduating now will be 38 years old. So then we’d have alumni’s kids and grandkids coming through.
“I think when we get to that point, it’ll be a different story.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.