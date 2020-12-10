Once upon a time in New York City, an executive secretary for the Amateur Athletic Union met a student from North Carolina at the 1964 United States Olympic wrestling trials.
When the two met again five years later, the Charlotte High wrestling program was born.
Stephen M. Archer was known to all as “Captain.” George Sansone would become known as “Coach.” In 1971, they launched an event called the Charlotte Open. Saturday, the 50th iteration of the event now known as the Captain Archer Memorial Tournament will invite 20 teams to join the Tarpons in the Charlotte gym.
“Before Captain Archer, there was no wrestling,” said Michael Haymans, who joined Sansone’s first Tarpons wrestling team in 1969. “There used to be, back 20 years before, a boxing team but that had disappeared and there was no wrestling program. Captain Archer was part of a group that wanted to get wrestling started here.”
Archer had lived a long, colorful, and accomplished life before arriving in Charlotte County. His decorated 30-year Navy career led to commendations, awards and honors such as the Silver Star, Legion of Merit, Bronze Star, Commendation Ribbon, the Order of the British Empire by Great Britain and the Order of George the First by Greece.
His love affair with the sport began at the Naval Academy in 1928 as a manager for the wrestling team. He would go on to become a referee and judge for the 1952, 1964 and 1968 Olympics. He also oversaw all things wrestling for the AAU, which is why he was in New York that day and ran into Sansone.
“He was a big man with a big, booming voice,” Sansone told The Sun in 1996. “Everywhere he went, he was held in reverence. He was the man. Anywhere he lived for a period of time, he started a wrestling program.”
Through Archer’s influence, the early Tarpons wrestling teams were sponsored by the local Kiwanis Club. Through his connections, the fledgling program was able to bring the state’s best teams to Punta Gorda and travel to the top tournaments, and he personally took wrestlers to national events.
Haymans, along with Ted Alexander and Steve Bostwick, were among the first standout wrestlers in school history. Haymans was a 98-pound sophomore who needed something to do between the cross country and track seasons.
Haymans, Alexander and Bostwick would be tri-captains of the 1971-72 Tarpons squad. All three would go on to wrestle in college as the program’s first success stories. Alexander was a two-time high school All-American.
“Captain Stephen Archer was an inspiration, a connection to international wrestling and a community fundraiser and supporter,” Haymans said.
And driver. It wasn’t uncommon to find Archer behind the wheel of a truck or station wagon, hauling the Tarpons to various tournaments.
“You could say it was on the cheap,” Haymans said with a laugh. “But creature comforts aren’t anything us wrestlers worried about or cared about. We were not afraid of anything or anybody and you couldn’t hurt us.”
The Charlotte Open would change with the times. Once an offseason AAU event that invited all comers, be they of high school, college or post-school age, it would become an in-season invitational. In the 1980s, Sansone honored his good friend by renaming it the Captain Archer Invitational.
Sansone would leave the program in Bill Hoke’s hands and when Archer passed away in 1996, the tournament was renamed the Captain Archer Memorial. Hoke handed off the program to one of his former wrestlers — three-time state champion Evan Robinson — who will lead the Tarpons into this year’s tournament.
“I had met Captain Archer, but I didn’t know him” Robinson said. “I wasn’t part of the experience with the wrestlers he traveled with and took around. I didn’t get to experience that situation. I was just after those guys. But they did stuff and he, George Sansone and Bill Hoke, they created quite a dynasty.”
Charlotte is coming off a third-place finish in the 2020 Class 2A state championship and most recently finished second to Class 3A state champion South Dade at last week’s Gary Freis Duals in Fort Myers. Among the 20 teams coming to Punta Gorda this weekend is Brandon, the most-decorated program in state history with 28 team titles and 121 individual champions. Area teams Venice and Lemon Bay are also in the field.
Robinson said this year’s Tarpons squad returns a majority of last year’s team, including state champions Lucas Willis and Andrew Austin. State runner-up Cody Rice, Isaac Church, Patrick Nolan and Cael Newton give the Tarpons a deep lineup.
“Willis, Austin, Rice, we’re hoping all those guys can repeat and win state this year,” Robinson said. “Church and Nolan, we’re hoping to get those guys into the finals or win a state title. That’s a lot of big points there.”
Cael Newton comes off the football team and provides some potential, as well.
“Cael is going to be a pretty good two-sport athlete in a few years and we’re all looking for him to be somewhere on the podium this year,” Robinson said. “We’ve got a lot of guys who are right there. It should be a strong performance by us this year.”
The Captain Archer Memorial Tournament begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday with finals tentatively scheduled for 7 p.m. Seating will be limited to 25% capacity.
Robinson said COVID-19 guidelines will include spectators being limited to one side of the gym with the wrestlers on the other side. When not competing, the teams will be distanced from one another in designated areas in the auxiliary gym and cafeteria. Also, between matches, the mats will be disinfected.
