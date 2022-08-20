As Zack Sessa took the microphone for his moment during National Signing Day on February 6, 2019, he could almost feel the disappointment before it happened.

A senior at Venice High, Sessa had built a reputation as one of the most talented kickers in the nation. He was ranked as such by Kornblue Kicking, earned his first Division-I scholarship offer as a ninth grader and finished his prep career as the best kicker in school history.


