As Zack Sessa took the microphone for his moment during National Signing Day on February 6, 2019, he could almost feel the disappointment before it happened.
A senior at Venice High, Sessa had built a reputation as one of the most talented kickers in the nation. He was ranked as such by Kornblue Kicking, earned his first Division-I scholarship offer as a ninth grader and finished his prep career as the best kicker in school history.
So when Sessa grabbed a Georgia Southern hat from the table — among hats from Houston and Yale — the obvious question was on everyone’s mind was: Why?
Sessa’s life had been turned upside down in the two months preceding signing day. His father, Tom Sessa, who had sparked his son’s passion for football, took his own life on November 20, 2018, and Sessa had been trying to process the grief ever since.
“When I signed to Georgia Southern, I kinda felt like everyone was disappointed, but I knew one, they were the closest ones to home, and two, they were the only school that would let me redshirt,” Sessa said. “And, I would have been behind current NFL kicker Tyler Bass. So, my head wasn’t entirely up my you-know-what.”
However, by the time March was over, Sessa realized he didn’t want to leave the state. He asked Georgia Southern to release him from his commitment and for the next three years, he left football in the rear-view mirror.
After a few detours along the way, Sessa is finally back kicking. After impressing USF head coach Jeff Scott during a workout, Sessa is on the field with the Bulls on a full scholarship. In a way, he has come full circle: USF was the first school to offer him as a ninth grader.
With four years of eligibility remaining and his passion for the sport restored, the 21-year-old Sessa might have plenty of football still to play. But even if he doesn’t, Sessa has learned there’s more to life than making field goals.
A kicking phenom
Sessa’s first love was the game of soccer.
A gifted youth player since he picked up the sport at 3 years old, Sessa couldn’t get enough of soccer — begrudgingly watching Steelers games with his father while he wondered on which channels David Beckham, Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi were playing.
Eventually, Zack gave in to his father’s love of football and, at the urging of a friend’s dad, he went to a tryout for the North Port Mustangs youth football team.
“One day I went out to one of their practices and they lined me up to kick a couple field goals,” Sessa said. “I remember the first, like, two-to-three kicks, I shanked them. They were horrible.
“But then this one kick was like straight down the middle and perfect. When I looked back the coaches were looking at each other and told me, ‘You need to sign up for fall football.’ That’s kind of where it all started.”
Though he had some hesitations at first and “didn’t want to hurt people” on the field, it didn’t take long for Sessa to become inspired by his kicking abilities.
At the tail end of middle school, Sessa’s father decided to get serious about his son’s talent, taking him to workout, train and receive top-tier instruction. Eventually, this led the Sessas to Kornblue Kicking — a specialist training company based out of Bonita Springs led by former University of Michigan kicker Brandon Kornblue.
“It wasn’t like he saw it all and had to think about it,” Kornblue said. “He was in and committed from the start. He was one of the regulars from that time on. He was the ideal client from the beginning, just in terms of his work ethic, talent and an easy family to work with and talk to. It was great from the start.
“He was a very gifted athlete from the beginning.”
Sessa came to Kornblue Kicking with little-to-no training, but it wasn’t long before it became clear he would be special.
“When he was in 8th grade for one of his first showcase events, he hit a 58-yard field goal,” Kornblue said. “He was advanced already, but it kept going.”
By the time Sessa reached his senior year at Venice High, he had already exceeded the loftiest of expectations.
His standout performances with Kornblue — and a 50-yard field goal in a game as a freshman at Venice — earn him the early scholarship offer from USF, something almost unheard of at the time.
With his name on the map, Sessa’s recruiting blew up.
By the time he was a senior, he had received more than a dozen Division-I offers, was ranked as the No. 1 kicker in the class of 2019 by Kornblue Kicking and was even considered a two-star recruit by 247Sports, a virtually unheard-of status for high school kickers.
“By the end of it, he became one of the top five guys I’ve ever coached,” said Kornblue, who has been running kicking camps around the country for 15 years. “We have a No. 1 ranked guy in every class, obviously, but there are a few guys who are a consensus No. 1 at an elite level. That’s what he was.
“At the end of it, he had 15 Division-I offers, which in my experience, is second to only (New England Patriots kicker) Quinn Nordin.”
Throughout all of the camps, practices, workouts and games, Tom Sessa was almost always within sight and ear-shot.
A die-hard fan of his son, Tom Sessa pushed him hard, sometimes beyond his limits.
“He was so passionate about my ability and what I can do,” Sessa said. "Sometimes, it was tough. There were times where I just wanted to be a kid, or not go practice with him, but we were always on the field. We were always together. Always training, going to camps, always doing something.
“I knew he loved football and he loved that I did it. He was awesome, and a great dad. He hid a lot of what he was going through until I got older.”
Left behind
On November 20, 2018, Tom Sessa took his own life. In the days following his death, football was the only distraction for the son he left behind.
It was Thanksgiving week and even though school was out, the football team was still focused on its pursuit of a second-straight state championship.
Sessa showed up to practice on Wednesday, Nov. 21. He was there for the annual Thanksgiving Day practice and festivities, too.
And when it came time to perform, Sessa was more than up to the task.
Then a senior, he recorded touchbacks on eight of his nine kickoffs, went 7-for-7 on extra-point tries and even hauled in an 83-yard touchdown catch in a 57-32 regional championship win over Bloomingdale — the third straight regional title for Sessa and the Indians.
“This is one of the best feelings of my life,” Sessa told the Venice Gondolier shortly after that game. “It’s unbelievable. This was the best team win I’ve ever seen. I’m so happy for this team and for everyone. It’s a 3-peat. Three in a row.”
The ride didn’t last much longer.
Venice was pitted against St. Thomas Aquinas in the state semifinals that Friday, and the team’s season ended in a 38-18 defeat in Fort Lauderdale.
Then, it was time for Sessa to figure out what was next for him.
Armed with 15 Division-I scholarship offers, Sessa began taking official visits across the country as his recruitment ramped up.
But without the guidance of his father, Sessa struggled to find a school that felt right.
“Everyone was expecting me to be excited at these offers and seeing these schools, so I just had to kind of put on a front like I was,” he said, recalling his thinking at the time. “But there were so many moving components in my mind. I didn’t feel settled anywhere. On any visit I went to, I no longer felt like this was the spot.”
Before he knew it, December turned to January and a decision was needed in the coming weeks.
He called UCF to commit, but the Knights had recently changed coaching staffs and Sessa’s offer was no longer on the table. Then, he called USF to find the same had happened there.
Scrambling at the last minute, Sessa tried and failed to turn a preferred walk-on offer at Florida State into a scholarship offer. He was offered late by UNC — a dream school of his — and those around him were sure that’s where he would sign.
What no one realized, however, was just how much Sessa’s priorities had shifted in a few months’ time.
“The kid I was would have loved to have played his freshman year and done all these great things,” Sessa said. “But I felt like I wasn’t there mentally to perform the best that I could.”
A dream deferred
Six days after Sessa committed to Georgia Southern, his family held the celebration of life for his father.
In the days that followed, the thought of leaving his family behind — especially to a school he wasn’t fully sold on — became too much to bear.
“I knew where I should have gone wasn’t where I was going,” Sessa said of his commitment to Georgia Southern. “After committing, it was just eating me alive that I never found the school that was my home.
“It started to consume me that I was leaving for college and my sister wasn’t even in high school yet at the time. There was just a lot going through my mind about leaving my family and going away.”
After explaining his thinking to Georgia Southern coach Chad Lunsford, Sessa was released from his National Letter of Intent and free to pursue other options near the end of March, less than two months after National Signing Day.
With no available scholarship offer in hand, Sessa opted to attend the University of Florida — figuring his football career was behind him.
Soon enough, though, the Gators caught wind of Sessa’s arrival on campus and he was offered a preferred walk-on spot with the team as long as he sat out the fall of 2019.
By the time January 2020 rolled around, Sessa was finally back in football and excited about the opportunity. The former Indian said he attacked his lifting and training sessions with intensity, taking full advantage of the facilities in Gainesville.
However, his kicking career soon hit another bump in the road.
Barely two months into the spring season, COVID-19 shut down the sporting world and Sessa found himself back home in Venice.
“I built a makeshift half-rack from wood from Home Depot and set it up on my lanai,” Sessa said. “I’d send all these crazy videos to my coaches of me pulling cars or squatting cement or doing whatever I could to stay in shape.
“I was training out of my mind trying to compete and play.”
The situation at Florida, though, was stacked against Sessa from the start.
The Gators were set at kicker with Evan McPherson — now the starting kicker for the Cincinnati Bengals — who was just a year older than Sessa.
Playing without a scholarship and behind one of the best kickers in college football at the time, Sessa didn’t have a realistic path to playing time.
And even though he had rediscovered his love for football, his grief had never left.
“It just happened to be not the best fit for me and what I was going through at the time,” Sessa said of his stint with the Gators football team. “It had nothing to do with my performance or my coaches. I was just having a really rough time.
“When I’d go back to my place or I was alone, I was just missing my family a lot. We were facetiming, like, every day, and I could tell my mom was struggling at home.”
Sessa continued to train with the football team through the fall of 2020, but by the time the next spring season arrived, he knew his time in Gainesville was nearing its end.
In May 2021, Sessa wrapped up his semester at Florida and returned home to Venice to face a question that many around him had been wondering since his graduation: What’s next for Zack Sessa?
Back in Venice
The first few weeks back home were much-needed for a still-grieving Sessa.
When he returned to Venice, he transitioned to UF’s online classes for the 2021-22 school year with the goal of spending time with his mother and younger sister, while getting involved in the community, too.
In his mind, his kicking career was probably over.
“I had entered the transfer portal, and once you go into that, there’s a chance you never play again,” he said. “So, I had accepted that reality that I was done, and I was still getting my degree from one of the best schools in the country, so I was OK with that.
“I was like, ‘OK, this is great, but what am I gonna do next with my life?’”
Before long, Sessa became involved in CoastLife Church in Venice, becoming a youth leader while also working on projects, cleanups and other community outreaches.
For some, seeing the former phenom around town, not playing college football, was a shock.
“It’s been a pretty surreal year,” he said. “It was so funny to see people that I knew, and they’d be like ‘What are you doing here?’ And I’d be like, ‘I don’t know, what are you doing here?’ They’re like, ‘Oh, are you playing football?’ And, I’m like, ‘No.’
“I was answering everyone very confidently like I was done.”
Over time, the amount of people who stopped Sessa to ask about football became a little overwhelming. At first, he brushed it off, but soon enough it became too much to ignore.
“I started praying about it, and it just felt to me like it was confirmed again and again,” he said. “I’d pray about it, and someone would come talk to me about it. And again, and again.
“So I was like, ‘OK, I have to try.’”
This past February, Sessa began to train again with the intention of giving his kicking career one last shot.
After a few weeks of training, Sessa returned to Kornblue and asked for his honest evaluation.
“I remember the first ball I kicked that day, he just had this big ‘ol grin on his face,” Sessa said. “He was like ‘Dude, you’re kicking better than you were in high school.’
“And I was like, ‘Huh, OK.’ Because I was kind of thinking the same thing.”
That was all the motivation Sessa needed.
Sessa continued to train with Kornblue and with current Indians kicker Kirill Kotov at Venice High practices this past spring.
“When he was a junior and senior at Venice High, I was at Venice Middle and I had started kicking on my Pop Warner team,” Kotov said. “To me, kicking was never something I wanted to do. I wanted to play other positions. But Zack made it cool for me. I’d watch him every single Friday night.
“I feel that right now, Zack is the best he’s ever been. This offseason, we really pushed each other hard.”
Luckily enough for Sessa, one day while he was working with Kotov, Bobby Bentley — current USF wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator and father of Venice High quarterback Brooks Bentley — was at practice and noticed Sessa’s kicking.
“He told me he was interested in kicking again, and I said, ‘Well, when schools come out, I’ll tell them you’re available,’” Venice coach John Peacock said. “He said he’d come out and work with Kirill twice a week. One of those days, USF was there and they liked what they saw.”
Coming full circle
Six years after first receiving his first full scholarship offer from USF, Sessa found himself eager to make a good impression with the Bulls this summer.
After having his pick of some of the best schools in the nation as a senior at Venice High, Sessa entered this round of recruitment with some stipulations: He needed to play at an in-state school and he needed a full scholarship — not a preferred walk-on spot — as he’s set to graduate soon and has exhausted most of his academic scholarship money.
“I remember I had a really tough conversation with Quinn Nordin, and he was down in Bonita and he was like, ‘You are literally nothing. You’re on the bottom. Nobody knows who you are. Nobody cares that you were No. 1 in 2019,’” Sessa remembered.
“Quinn has always had that personality type, but it was true. None of that mattered anymore.”
Though USF was interested in Sessa, he was informed in his first phone call that there were no more roster spots available.
In the meantime, Sessa continued to train at Venice and attended some camps across the state to showcase his ability while still keeping in contact with USF.
Then one random Tuesday, a coach from USF called Sessa and told him coach Scott was interested in seeing him kick that weekend.
After some traffic and a last-minute schedule change by USF, Sessa arrived to his workout with just moments to spare.
“Obviously, I hit traffic and made it there at 12:30, when I was originally supposed to be there,” Sessa said. “I pull up, I see the coaches on the field and one of them comes up to me and says, ‘You have five minutes to warm up. Head Coach is on his way and he only has 30 minutes.’
“I dropped my bag, touched my toes, did a couple high knees and the coach started throwing me footballs, and I was kicking them. I did it all in 25 minutes and that was my performance. I guess I did well enough.”
After not hearing back from USF for some time, Scott reached out to meet with Sessa — offering him a full scholarship. At the time, the offer was to begin in the spring season, but USF has since opened up a spot for Sessa to be on scholarship starting this fall.
Along with Sessa, the Bulls currently have two other kickers on roster — Spencer Shrader and John Cannon.
Shrader is a junior who was USF’s primary placekicker and kickoff specialist last season, going 35-for-35 on extra points while making 11-of-13 field goals.
Cannon is a redshirt freshman who did not see the field for USF last season.
Though Shrader is likely locked in for the coming fall season, Sessa could be one injury away from finding himself on a college football field this fall.
But even if Sessa’s kicking career doesn’t pan out how some expected, the reclassified USF sophomore won’t have room for any regrets.
“A lot of what I’ve tried to teach Kirill is that you can miss a kick,” Sessa said. “Life goes on. Everything is still good. Your circumstances are still good. You still have breath in your lungs, you still have a home, and all these things. It’s just a new perspective.
“Even now in camp, if I hit a good ball and it goes a little left or a little right, I’m like, ‘Dang.’ It’s a lot different now than when I was in high school, and I’d miss a kick and think it was the end of the world.”
