ARCADIA – The year was 1921. The country was just coming out of a war and a pandemic.
A little high school from Arcadia played a little high school from Wauchula in football for the first time with the Arcadians pulling out the win, 6-0.
Exactly a century later with the country once again emerging from a war and a pandemic, those same two schools will meet again in what is now known the state’s longest, continuous rivalry.
It’s Sam Holland’s first year as a part of the venerable rivalry and the Bulldogs head coach is all-in on what it means.
“From a coach’s standpoint, having this type of rivalry game at the end of the season is priceless,” he said. “You can emulate postseason play. When we make postseason – just like Hardee if they make postseason – we’re already playing in round two because we’ve been in a playoff atmosphere with this game. ... Priceless.”
As an independent this season, there are no playoffs awaiting the 5-3 Bulldogs. Hardee, at 4-5 and third in its district, has been eliminated as well.
In other words, all that remains is playing for the Buck Carlton Trophy, which has resided in Wauchula for the past five years.
“It means a lot to the seniors because we haven’t beaten them in five years,” Bulldogs senior lineman Blas Cervantes said. “Everybody wants to win it this year.”
Hardee has won 10 of the past 12 meetings and are owners of the rivalry’s longest winning streak, a 10-game span from 1975-1984. The Bulldogs’ longest streak came just after they snapped Hardee’s run – a six-game stretch from 1987-1992.
Overall, Hardee leads the series 62-35-5, the 102 games being the result of a pair home-and-home meetings during 1923 and 1924.
The Buck Carlton Trophy is named after William “Buck” Carlton, a DeSoto County team manager during the 1936-1939 seasons. Following his high school years, Carlton became well known as the team’s No. 1 fan, ever present, always in form. Following his death in 1964, DeSoto County created the trophy with one caveat – the first team to win three consecutive games got to keep the trophy permanently.
Hardee won the first game in 1965 by a 41-0 score. The following year, DeSoto County won, 26-7. In the third season, the two teams tied, 27-27.
Then Hardee won two consecutive games and found itself on the cusp of retiring the trophy. DeSoto County responded by winning three straight meetings, the last coming in 1972, and successfully kept the Carlton home. It sits in the school’s trophy case to this day outside the Bulldogs’ gymnasium.
Ten years later, a new trophy was created and ever since, the teams have handed it back and forth.
As for the provenance of the rivalry’s place in state history, that also was the result of an intrepid DeSoto County soul.
In 2014, DeSoto County teach Jill Maassen detailed for The Daily Sun how her journalism class cracked the case. The year was 1984 and, as the adviser for the school newspaper – The Bulldog’s Bark – Maassen put the staff to work on an investigative project. Their task entailed determining how long DeSoto County had been playing Hardee and Maassen directed the students to a dusty collection of file cabinets.
Over the next few weeks, the staff got to the bottom of it, finding game stories and scores for every year dating back to 1921. The class put their results together in a booklet and shipped a copy of it to the FHSAA. There, the state’s sports governance body rubber-stamped the research and declared DeSoto-Hardee to be the state’s oldest continuous rivalry, predating the Sarasota-Manatee and Hillsborough-Plant series, each of which began in 1923.
Which brings it back to today’s meeting. The two teams are not in contention for the postseason, the weather could turn ugly, but Holland has no doubt the atmosphere in Wauchula will be positively Super Bowl-like.
“Whether you’re 0-10, 10-0, playoffs, no playoffs, it doesn’t matter – it’s still DeSoto-Hardee,” he said. “The excitement for the community and the players, the tradition – all the guys who have played in it before, both here and there – you can’t ask for more. It’s a small-town phenomenon.
“Every season, every year has stories,” Holland continued. “The game within the game, certain plays, certain players, overcoming adversity and injuries. … It’s special because you can’t get it anywhere but in a small-town rivalry.”
Players to watch: Nazir Gilchrist, Gershon Galloway, Andy Garibay, Jalen Taylor, Lil Dreco Thompkins, Jay Pelham, Michael Russ, Blas Cervantes
Last meeting: 62-0 Hardee win on Nov. 5, 2020
Predictions: 28-21 Hardee (Vinnie Portell, 41-5), 21-17 Hardee (Patrick Obley, 36-10), 35-28 Hardee (Scott Zucker, 38-8)
North Fort Myers (5-4) at Venice (8-1), 7:30 p.m.
The Red Knights (5-4) barely have a winning record and are ranked outside the top 200 teams in FL, according to MaxPreps, but are still an opponent that can’t be taken too lightly.
North Fort Myers has reeled off its best stretch of the season over the past month, winning three of its past four games — against Island Coast, Cape Coral and Fort Myers — and losing a tight one to Dunbar.
The Red Knights are powered by a run-first offense with junior quarterback Levontai “Bo” Summersett, a dual-threat player who has thrown for 424 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions while also rushing for 761 yards and eight more scores.
Summersett has received scholarship offers from Boston College, FAU, Georgia Tech, Maryland and Miami.
Featured behind Summersett in the backfield is running back Andre Costa, a sophomore who has rushed for 698 yards and five touchdowns.
The passing game, however, has been limited as Santino Arroyo (19 rec. for 298 yards and 1 TD) is the only receiver with at least 10 receptions.
Defensively, North Fort Myers has been hit-or-miss.
Though it has held four opponents to less than 10 points, some top-tier offenses — Lehigh, Ida Baker, Charlotte and Fort Myers — have put up at least 27 points on the Red Knights.
That unit has been led by junior Atavious Weaver (56 tackles, nine sacks) and senior Dominic Castagna (85 tackles).
Aside from Weaver, though, no player has registered more than two sacks, and aside from Summersett, who also plays defense, no player has recorded more than two forced turnovers.
Players to watch: Ryan Browne, Omari Hayes, Austin Bray, Jayshon Platt, Alvin Johnson III, Trenton Kintigh, Damon Wilson II, Myles Weston, Elliot Washington, Desavion Cassaway, Martin Ramos, Logan Ballard
Last meeting: N/A
Predictions: 41-13 Venice (Portell), 42-10 Venice (Obley), 35-7 Venice (Zucker).
North Port (2-7) at Lemon Bay (7-0), 7:30 p.m.
The Mantas and Bobcats have played each other for the past six seasons in what’s become a traditional area game.
The outcome will have a little more meaning in this year’s matchup as Lemon Bay attempts to go for its first undefeated season.
Lemon Bay has run over everyone in its path — outscoring their seven opponents, 297-25.
North Port, on the other hand, is in the process of a rebuild — led by first-year head coach Garon Belser. There have been high points, like wins over Estero and Bayshore, but the Bobcats have lost every other game by multiple scores.
Players to watch for Lemon Bay: Jason Hogan, Landon Spanninger, Trey Rutan, Luke Tannehill, Everett Baker, Gabe Dickerson, Caleb Whitmore, Daylan Craft, Chase Tudor, Dan Romanelli
Players to watch for North Port: Jeremiah “Juju” Laguerre, Jaylon Fulton, Dylan Almeyda, Sean Silverberg
Last meeting: 35-0 Lemon Bay win on Oct. 30, 2020
Predictions: 42-14 Lemon Bay (Portell), 35-6 Lemon Bay (Obley), 48-6 Lemon Bay (Zucker)
Kathleen (2-7) at Port Charlotte (4-4), 7:30 p.m.
The Pirates still have a chance to make the playoffs, but must win tonight against Kathleen (Lakeland).
The Pirates will have the benefit of playing at home for just the third time this season against the run-heavy Red Devils.
Though Kathleen has lost seven of nine games, it has played a brutal schedule that includes perennial contenders like Tampa Catholic, Auburndale, Lakewood, Bartow, Lake Gibson and Lakeland.
Port Charlotte has also played a challenging schedule, though, and the Pirates have figured out their offense with the ascension of Edd Guerrier and the return of Alex Perry.
Players to watch: Edd Guerrier, Alex Perry, Jamal Streeter, Bryce Eaton, Sam Clerjuste, Sam Luther, Jaekwon Pringle, Eric Bell, Okten Logue
Last meeting: N/A
Predictions: 28-21 Port Charlotte (Portell), 20-14 Port Charlotte (Obley), 24-14 Port Charlotte (Zucker)
