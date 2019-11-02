Breast Cancer Awareness month is more than just pink accessories for area football teams.
Charlotte High football coach Binky Waldrop wanted to start putting more of an emphasis on Breast Cancer Awareness, focusing more on the people affected so the team understands who they’re playing and fundraising for.
On Friday, during the pregame meal before the Tarpons’ win over Island Coast, the team presented a check for $2,600 check to the American Cancer Society after selling custom T-Shirts to fundraiser the money. The team raised $600 more than last year.
“The kids are who sell them to parents, friends, kids in the student body," Waldrop said. "We're happy to do our part. We wish it could be more, but we do what we can do. Thanks to WrightWay for buying the shirts and giving us the opportunity to do this."
Joining the team was breast cancer survivor Linda Wilson and husband Phil. Linda has become a large part of the Tarpons’ drive to help.
“The support of the Tarpon family has been priceless," Linda Wilson said. "By them focusing on (breast cancer awareness), everyone that goes to the games see that touch of pink and it might make their mother or grandmother go get a mammogram. Early detection saves lives and that pink makes all the difference."
But over the past two seasons, Waldrop has done more than just raise money. He’s also brought in guest speakers I give the young players insight into how cancer can affect people’s lives.
“I always wondered if they really understood why we do it," Waldrop said. "Last year we made a real big deal about it and had a lot of people come in to speak with the team. It was really touching. We've worn the pink socks and pink tape, but now to the kids, it's really gonna mean something. We understand why we do it."
