Bo Williams never expected to be standing where he was on Saturday, within arm’s reach of his older brother’s casket.
He had spent the week grasping for the words that would guide him through the grief, provide solace to his family and honor the memory of the complex kid with a megawatt smile that hid a tortured soul.
Shane Williams, a diminutive quarterback with an indomitable spirit, guided the undefeated 2000 Venice Indians to the state championship, finishing the task with a stunning, 77-14 conquest of Palm Beach Gardens Dwyer.
On Aug. 23 after years of struggling with addiction, the author of the greatest chapter in Venice football history penned the final words of a cautionary tale when he was pronounced dead at his home.
He was 38.
Bo looked out at the standing room only crowd that filled the Farley Funeral Home’s parlor and spilled out into the adjoining rooms. The air conditioning that had been a respite from the steamy afternoon’s overcast sky was no match for the collected warmth inside.
Bo felt it. He paused.
“I’d like to … read …”
He paused once more, then looked down at the words of a poem and began to speak in an iambic pentameter:
Hey, you guys, don’t feel guilty,
It was just my time to go.
I can see you’re all feeling sad,
I can see the tears still flow.
My life’s journey ended early,
The path I chose was short.
You all tried your best to change it,
But in the end it was for me to sort. ...
• • •
The megawatt smile collected lost souls.
Richie Marshall moved to Venice from New York when he was a child.
Shane was there to welcome him.
Marshall was a running back in Pop Warner when Shane convinced him he should play quarterback.
“I ended up being pretty good and my freshman year, started on jayvee and they moved me up to varsity at the end of the year,” Marshall said. “So Shane’s the quarterback, obviously, right? He said, ‘Rich, I don’t know what to tell you now. It looks like you have a couple-year wait, buddy.’”
Shane told him he could always throw him the ball, so Marshall switched to wide receiver on a run-first, run-second, run, run, run offense.
“He fed me the ball as much as he could in practice,” Marshall said, “because you know damn well he didn’t throw it very much in a game.”
Anthony Liakakos had his life turned upside down when his family moved to Venice from Long Island when he was 15. On the day he enrolled, legendary former coach Jim Powell had just returned to assist under then-coach Nick Coleman when he spotted Liakakos’ wide frame and snapped his fingers.
“Gat-dang, that’s a big boy,” Powell said, pulling Liakakos in. “Come with me.”
Powell led Liakakos to the locker room.
“That’s where I met Shane,” he said.
With a flash of Shane’s smile, the two became fast friends. One year, they both dyed their hair blonde and a classmate recalled seeing the two walk by the store in the mall where she worked part-time.
The manager saw the magnetic duo and talked them into working there and for two magnificent weeks, sales soared.
Then they quit.
They were football players and there was history to be made.
• • •
I know I caused you sadness,
I know caused you pain,
But I was captured by these demons,
They wouldn’t set me free again. ...
The megawatt smile willed all to win.
• • •
Venice entered the 2000 season as defending district champions, but hungry after Plant City swept the Indians aside in the regional quarterfinals.
The road to perfection required some nifty driving to avoid potholes. In consecutive weeks, Venice posted 21-20 wins against Bayshore and Naples. Against Charlotte, Venice squandered a 26-point lead, but prevailed in a 62-56 overtime thriller.
In the regular season finale, Venice trailed late to Clewiston before Shane rallied the Indians to yet another 21-20 victory.
After easily dispatching East Lake in the regional quarterfinals, a trio of titans stood in Venice’s path.
Shane and company went to work. First, Venice stunned Lakeland, 34-30, to end the defending champions’ 35-game winning streak. Next, the team dug deep and pulled out a 24-21 win against Manatee then outlasted Ely 24-20 to punch Venice’s first-ever ticket to the title game.
At Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Venice scored, and scored, and scored.
The 77 points, 11 touchdowns, 9 rushing touchdowns, Adam Gold’s 10 extra-point kicks and the 63-point margin of victory all stand as records to this day.
Shane stood atop that mountain for a little while.
Then he tumbled down.
• • •
They took away my freedom,
They took away my choice,
And when they got their hooks in,
You could hear it in my voice.
There were times I tried to fight them,
There was a time I nearly won,
But they came back and overpowered me,
I had nowhere left to run. ...
• • •
The megawatt smile could hide the truth for only so long.
David LeBlanc belonged to another of Shane’s tribes — the wrestling team.
“He was the go-to guy, everyone looked up to him,” LeBlanc said. “He put on the kind of performance a lot of people had never seen before.”
After his high school years, LeBlanc lost his way and addiction took hold.
Shane was there, too, getting high alongside him.
It took more than a decade for LeBlanc to pull himself out of his dive. He didn’t do it alone. He didn’t do it all at once. Bit, by bit, he climbed back into the light.
He found love. He created a family. Good with his hands, he become a sought-after carpenter and his business now booms.
Shane could never see his way clear.
A well-intentioned but struggling husband and father of two girls, Shane had been in and out of jail on various drug-related charges.
“It’s scary to start over. It’s scary to ask for help,” LeBlanc said.
Two weeks ago, LeBlanc ran into Shane at Planet Fitness. He told LeBlanc he was fresh out of the Salvation Army. They did the Cliff Notes catch-up, the two kicked around the possibility of Shane joining one of LeBlanc’s work crews, then Shane told LeBlanc, “I just want a simple life.”
LeBlanc said that was fine, but to call him if he was ever high or wanted to get high and he would bring Shane home.
Shane tried once more to repair the damaged relationship with his family and for a little while, things were promising. Then on Wednesday there was an argument.
LeBlanc kept calling until Sunday, when Shane finally called him back. LeBlanc was in Tampa buying a car as a birthday present for his wife.
LeBlanc said he could tell Shane was high.
“Stay put,” LeBlanc said.
Shane said he was going fishing.
“Stay put, LeBlanc said again. “I’ll see you when I get home.”
By then, Shane was gone.
• • •
I haven’t really left you guys,
I am closer than you know,
I will be the whisper in the wind,
I will be everywhere you go. ...
• • •
The darkness that was Shane’s life is cast aside by the memories of that megawatt smile.
The Mineo clan — four brothers deep — are all short, funny dudes who can light up a room in their own way.
David Mineo, the eldest of the bunch, had a hard time landing dates, but whenever he did, the kid with the smile three years his junior would take them effortlessly off his arm.
“We are funny, we are funny-looking … we have this thing we call the Fifth Mineo Award,” he said. “Shane was a winner of that award on several occasions. He was family, but when you aren’t doing so well, you don’t want your closest family by you to see you and expose them to what you’re going through.”
David’s Venice teams went 2-38 over his four years, including an 0-20 stretch, so in addition to being jealous of his brother Sal’s good friend, he was envious of their title run.
“But the thing is, that smile,” Mineo said. “I was going through some old pictures and that kid had perma-grin. All the time.”
• • •
One day you will all forgive me
One day you will understand
And when your time on earth is done
I will be waiting to take your hand.
• • •
When Bo Williams finished Jacqueline Grieve’s tragedy-tinged rhyme he — like all who spoke Saturday — swore they would someday see the kid with the megawatt smile again.
All believe him to be at peace.
Stephen Bennett kept his sunglasses on as he spoke of his friend, ostensibly to hide his tears, but metaphorically basking in the memory of his departed friend’s smile.
He remembered a rainy day when they were kids, driving to another friend’s house for a day of fun.
Shane was at the wheel when suddenly the car began to hydroplane across the highway. In heavy traffic, they slid three lanes to the left, then three lanes back before coming to a stop under a bridge without a scratch.
“He’s shaking and I’m shaking when we come to a stop underneath the bridge,” Bennett said. “He looks over to me, you know, with that smile. I’m still shaking, I almost died, and then he says, ‘you OK?’ then started laughing and kept on driving.”
Knowing laughs broke out throughout the parlor and into the adjoining rooms.
“When I think of him, that’s what I think of: He was invincible,” Bennett said. “He had that aura about him. I had the honor to have him standing beside me as I was growing up, I had the honor of him standing next to me on my wedding day and I pray that I have the honor in spirit that he’ll stay with me the rest of the way.”
Email: patrick.obley@yoursun.com
Editor’s note: Some details in this story have been clarified from the version that appeared in the Aug. 29 editions of The Daily Sun.
