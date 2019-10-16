We've learned a thing or two about the Port Charlotte and Charlotte football teams through seven games.
Both teams like to run the ball and pass when the defense gives it to them. Both teams have stout defenses and have played in tough matchups already this season.
Friday's rivalry game and District 6A-12 clash looks to be heading toward a scrappy, tightly contested dogfight where a few mistakes can cost either team the game.
But with both teams evenly matched, there are a few areas that can decide who locks up a playoff spot and who will have to wait to find out their fate.
Passing game
Both teams utilize tough running and quarterback mobility in their offenses, but this game looks like it will come down to who can effectively pass the ball.
Port Charlotte's Logan Rogers and Charlotte's John Busha both played in this game last year as sophomores, but neither had marquee games.
The Pirates leaned on the run game with Ja'Nyrein Washington totaling 151 yards and a score. Busha was replaced by then-injured starter Alex Muse for the second half.
This year looks different.
The linebackers have ignited the defenses and helped stuff the run. Malakai Menzer, Eric Hasier, Keon Kitchner and Josh Pitts-Torres have set the tone for the Tarpons.
For the Pirates, Joshua Clerjuste and Devin Hunter have used their instinct and range to plug holes and chase down sweeps.
If the run is taken away, Busha will look to Jeremiah Harvey and Freddie Fletcher on the outside and Rogers will seek Solomon Luther or Dylan Lockhart.
On the year, Rogers has 800 yards and eight touchdowns through the air (seven touchdowns on the ground) and Busha has 701 yards and seven touchdowns passing (six touchdowns rushing).
Secondary
If the passing game gets going, it's only fitting that the secondary becomes the position group with the most pressure.
As mentioned earlier, both teams would prefer to run the ball, but passing seems like the more likely path to victory in this one. On the defensive side, it's been a point of weakness in games prior.
Port Charlotte allowed Southeast quarterback Maleek Huggins to throw for 224 and three touchdowns on 15-of-24 passing in Week 6 and Palmetto's Xavier Williams had 200 yards and two touchdowns in Week 4.
Williams was also 12 of 21 for 195 yards and three touchdowns against the Tarpons and Braden River's Shawqi Itraish had 183 yards and two passing touchdowns three weeks prior.
Taking a look at each secondary, Charlotte has Jeremiah Harvey, arguably a top-3 player on the team, Tai'Viahn Kelly, Jamal Carter Jr. and Jaden Opalach.
Carter Jr. leads the team with three interceptions with Harvey in second with two, including a pick-six.
For Port Charlotte, Solomon Luther has been a turnover machine so far. Against Sarasota, he had a fumble and interception. His brother, Virgil, is now back after missing the first half of the season.
Special teams
Special teams can make or break a close game.
Just ask the Tarpons. They've been on both sides of pooch kicks, stealing one to open up an early lead against Fort Myers and losing one to fall behind against Braden River.
With the Pirates proving strong on kickoff returns, the Tarpons might opt to stick with the pooch kick and try and flip momentum early.
On the other side, Port Charlotte has come up with big returns in key moments with the speed of Lockhart and Bo Guy.
But that's not where they've made their name so far. Somehow the Pirates have found a knack for blocking punts and field goals and that has stemmed from Solomon Luther.
Luther has blocked four punts and two field goals this year. In last year's matchup, Port Charlotte's Shevon Pearce, now at Venice, blocked two extra points and kept it a one-score deficit.
It's a play that can take points off the board and flip momentum instantly.
In the kicking game, both teams have formidable kickers in Charlotte's Tyler Amaral and Port Charlotte's Trevin Howard. They had to replace two stout kickers in Derek McCormick and Kenny Scribner from last year's squad.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.