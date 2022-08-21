The six Sun Preps area football teams went 4-2 this past Friday in their respective Kickoff Classics to enter this week at 0-0.
Such is the nature of exhibition play.
That’s not to say lessons weren’t learned and observations weren’t made. Week 0 is an invaluable part of the prep football slate if for no other reason than it gives coaching staffs much-needed game film to evaluate just what roams their rosters.
Your Sun Preps crew saw plenty as well … enough to know there’s no reason to change our preseason rankings heading into Week 1.
Talk to us again after Week 1, though. Things will get interesting.
1. Venice (0-0)
Next opponent: vs. Miami Northwestern
If you want to read something negative into Venice’s 41-3 loss against IMG Academy, go right ahead.
But that’s pretty silly.
Venice lost to IMG 38-12 in 2017 and won a state title. They lost to the Ascenders 46-7 in 2019 and made a deep playoff run that ended only when they ran into eventual state champ St. Thomas Aquinas. IMG nabbed the Indians again, 49-13, in 2020, but guess who made it just as far into the postseason as they did the year before?
Taking one’s temperature in the preseason against a nationally ranked team can only help once the regular season begins. After weathering IMG’s dominant size and speed, you can bet Venice will be plenty ready for their second meeting with Northwestern in as many years.
2. Port Charlotte (0-0)
Next opponent: vs. Port Charlotte
The 35-12 victory against Dunbar in the Kickoff Classic confirmed what we all saw during the spring game – Port Charlotte has itself an offense in 2022. The defense quietly turned in a superb performance as well, with Dunbar’s scores coming late after the outcome had been secured.
That was the appetizer; Bishop Verot arrives Friday as the main course and after what the Vikings did to Lely this past week, they’re going to be hard for the Vikings to stomach.
Bishop Verot obliterated Lely 67-14, with 60 points coming in the first half.
Buckle those chin straps, boys, as the football old-timers say.
3. Charlotte (0-0)
Next opponent: vs. Dunbar
The Corey Mentzer era began in fun fashion with Tarpons fans witnessing a play they didn’t see much of in 2021: The forward pass.
Quarterback Michael Valentino and Brady Hall made public what they had been showing daily in practice – a smooth connection. The duo hooked up 10 times for more than 100 yards and a touchdown. Expect to see the Tarpons’ run game get into the act this week as Dunbar wanders back into Charlotte County.
Perhaps the best part about this week’s game is that by Week 2, we will have seen Port Charlotte and Charlotte against a common opponent … just in time for their epic Peace River Rivalry showdown on Sept. 2.
4. Lemon Bay 0-0
Next opponent: at Lakewood Ranch
Yes, you read that right. The Mantas’ season-opener is on the road instead of at home because stupid lightning hit the stupid water pump and the dang new sod won’t be ready in time for the dang game.
Grrr.
Whatevs. The Mantas are ready for anything after a sweet, sweet win at South Fort Myers this past Friday. In the 28-21 victory, Joe Scott scored four times, proving the Lemon Bay running game will be just fine after graduations and injuries.
Might we see a little more of the passing game this week at Lakewood Ranch? Lemon Bay might have to pull out all the stops because the Mantas are stepping way, way, WAY up in the level of their competition.
The Mustangs, under the old classification system, were a Class 8A school a year ago and opened this season (in what is now known as Class 4S … sigh) with a 49-6 win against a non-descript Dunedin squad that was 2-8 a year ago.
5. DeSoto County (0-0)
Next opponent: at Okeechobee
You know by now that the Bulldogs won 21-0 this past Friday against visiting Cape Coral. What you don’t know is just how fired up the community of Arcadia is for its team.
Prior to the game’s start, cars were backed up through a nearby intersection as they filed into the high school parking lot. The stands were packed to the hilt and the student body came out in force with the first of what looks to be a highly entertaining series of theme nights (Friday was beach-related … there were many lifeguards on the scene).
On the field, the Bulldogs threw wave after wave of running backs at an overmatched Seahawks defense. On the other side of the ball, the defensive line blew up just about everything Cape Coral tried.
Depth is an issue at the moment for DeSoto County, but if the second string can spell the starters just a little bit, the Bulldogs are going to have a lot of reason to celebrate in the stands.
6. North Port (0-0)
Next opponent: at Estero
Life as an independent will not be so much about wins and losses for North Port this season as it is program building and incremental improvement.
The 13-7 loss at Brooksville Central this past Friday gives the impression not much of note happened, but all one has to do is look at the video North Port players have been posting on social medial over the weekend to know there were bright spots.
Head coach Garon Belser specifically highlighted the play of his offensive line, which has four new starters and is exceedingly young. With that foundation in place, the Bobcats offense will need to make some noise in this week’s season-opener.
