Friday night football finally resumed in the Sun Preps area for Venice, DeSoto County, Lemon Bay and Charlotte. No team welcomed that return more than the Mantas, who by the quirk of an untimely bye week, wound up going 28 days between games.
Two other teams continue to wait, though they at least are able to practice.
When Port Charlotte faces Southeast this Friday, it will mark 28 days since their last game. North Port will also have waited 28 days before playing two games in four days against Riverdale on Friday and Poinciana on Oct. 24.
Before Hurricane Ian sent the area into an unwanted halftime intermission, Venice had gotten itself back on course while Port Charlotte and DeSoto County rode waves of momentum. Charlotte was winless, though showing signs of improvement. Lemon Bay had been beaten up a little bit by Mother Nature and the injury bug and North Port was scuffling along with a whack-a-mole variety of game-day issues.
This past Friday, Venice established its district dominance with authority against Sarasota, DeSoto County jumped into the driver’s seat for its district crown and Lemon Bay had a get-well game with an eye on spoiling DeSoto County’s district desires.
The schedule for the remainder of the season only somewhat resembles that which was laid out in August. Teams have had to scramble to prioritizethe district games that were missed during their Ian-induced absence.
So this week as we rank the teams, let’s also take a quick look at what remains on their schedule.
1. Venice (3-2). The Indians play in a tiny, three-team district, so this week’s matchup with Riverview will decide the championship after Venice demolished Sarasota, 46-7, this past Friday.
In that game, Venice scored on five consecutive possessions, something head coach John Peacock doesn’t recall one of his teams ever doing. More impressive, though, was the Venice defense. The return of Trenton Kintigh up front made the Indians whole for the first time in a long time and his presence was key to the stifling of the Sailors’ gambling offense.
Following the Riverview game this week, Venice will close out the regular season with scheduled home games against IMG White (Oct. 28) and Clearwater Academy International (Nov. 4). We say “scheduled home games” because repairs to Powell-Davis stadium are ongoing and there is a significant chance Venice’s games could be played either on the road at those opponents or at another Sarasota site. And it is also possible the games could be moved to a Thursday or Saturday depending on site and official availability.
2. Port Charlotte (3-2). The Pirates had to postpone this past Friday’s game because they weren’t even able to get to their uniforms and equipment until Wednesday, leaving no time to practice. Pirate Cove is cleared for practice but the stadium itself is far from ready to play host. The concession stand has been condemned after a tree fell on it, while tree and debris cleanup is substantial.
There is some at Port Charlotte who believe the school was struck by a tornado at the height of Ian’s fury and there are some tell-tale signs of a twister’s damage on the campus.
The Pirates will now face their three district foes consecutively to close out the season, beginning Friday at Southeast. Port Charlotte will remain on the road Oct. 28, heading to Parrish Community. Then, if the stadium can pass its inspection, the Pirates hope to have Senior Night on Nov. 4 against Braden River.
3. DeSoto County (5-1). The Bulldogs had to dig deep this past Friday night to get by Booker in a game that went down to the wire. A big interception by Justin Felty set up Andy Garibay for a short, game-winning plunge during a 15-7 victory in Arcadia.
The flooding was extreme in DeSoto County and the wind damage around campus was considerable, but the stadium came through in impressive fashion.
The Bulldogs will play host to Osceola this Friday, then they will have a little extra time to prepare for what will be one of the biggest weeks in recent school history.
On Halloween Monday, DeSoto County will travel to Lemon Bay for a chance to win a district title. There will be no time to mope or celebrate that outcome, though, as rival Hardee awaits that Friday.
4. Charlotte (0-5). Perhaps the Tarpons should have moved down one spot in this week’s rankings, but extenuating circumstances make it difficult for us to do so.
The Tarpons had a short week of practice, with some of it coming indoors, before facing one of the state’s best running backs in Lehigh’s Richard Young. They did a great job against the top recruit on the road in Lehigh Acres and hung tough with a very solid Lightning squad before falling, 19-14.
Charlotte headed into Friday’s game not knowing where it would be going this Friday. The Tarpons cast a wide net before Pahokee answer their call. The Blue Devils are the top-ranked team in Class 1R and was ranked No. 52 in the state this past week, according to MaxPreps.
So Charlotte will make the long road trip to the eastern shores of Okeechobee this Friday for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff. The rest of the season features district games – at home against Ida Baker on Oct. 28 and at Riverdale on Nov. 4.
5. Lemon Bay (2-3). Lots of discussion this week about moving the Mantas ahead of the Tarpons, but it came down to Bayshore’s overall weakness. The Bruins have scored just 22 points all season, so it is difficult to look at this game as anything other than a scrimmage for a Lemon Bay team that is better than its record, but by how much, we don’t know.
Currently, Lemon Bay’s schedule is showing four remaining games, beginning this Friday with a trip to First Baptist Academy. On Oct. 28, the Mantas will travel to Booker for a must-win game against the Tornadoes. A win there means Lemon Bay’s Halloween home date against DeSoto County will be for the district title.
The Mantas will play host to North Port on Nov. 4 to close out the regular season. Times for Lemon Bay’s home dates are up in the air as the stadium’s lights are in the process of being cleared for use.
6. North Port (0-5). The Bobcats were last seen struggling against Ida Baker in a 35-3 setback on Sept. 23. They were on a bye the week Hurricane Ian blew through but flooding and damage kept North Port out of commission these past two weeks.
The Bobcats will close out their season with three consecutive home dates – Friday against Riverdale, Oct. 24 against Poinciana and Oct. 28 against Tarpon Springs – before heading to Lemon Bay on Nov. 4.
