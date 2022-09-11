Three weeks into the prep football regular season and our six Sun Preps-area squads remain inscrutable when it comes to this weekly exercise.
Venice took the week off to prepare for their nationally televised Thursday night game against St. Frances out of Baltimore.
As such, they probably had the best week by any team not named DeSoto County.
Lemon Bay could be on an uptick here, but they didn’t even get out of the first half of their game on Friday night before lightning sent the Mantas packing. They’ll pick up where they left off today. More on that in a bit.
Port Charlotte landed with a thud. Charlotte ran into a wood-chipper and plucky little North Port did some good things at IMG Academy Blue but remained winless.
DeSoto County snatched victory away from George Jenkins in Lakeland on Friday night, but that weird loss to Mariner continues to give us pause.
Yet only the Bulldogs have a winning record right now. We must at least acknowledge that in some way.
On to the rankings.
1. Venice (1-1): John Peacock puts together brutal schedules for his Indians, but he also does it with a lot of thought. That’s why Venice had this past week off before its most difficult game of the season.
Unfortunately for Venice, the Panthers (2-0) also got a week off after opening their season on the road at East St. Louis (Illinois) and DeSoto (Texas). The Panthers are ranked third in the nation by MaxPreps after traveling to that deep-in-the-heart-of-Texas powerhouse and crushing them, 47-7.
How does a Venice team that has struggled a bit with injuries and consistency on offense deal with that on ESPN2 this Thursday? We’ll find out.
2. Port Charlotte (1-2): Jordan Ingman spent the week warning his Pirates about coming off the Peace River Rivalry a little too high on themselves. He probably has their attention now after they lost a winnable game against a solid-but-beatable Gulf Coast, 34-23.
It also might be time to talk about an elephant in the lockerroom — in their two losses, the Pirates have surrendered 91 points. There are going to be nights (like this past Friday) when that high-powered offense is going to misfire. Port Charlotte can’t always rely on winning track meets.
This week’s matchup with Ida Baker could be sneaky tough. The Bulldogs are 2-0, albeit against inferior opponents. That said, they have scored 79 points in those two contests. It’s a very winnable game for Port Charlotte that should also serve as a good tuning fork for its defense.
3. Charlotte (0-3): It’s getting very difficult to justify keeping the Tarpons in this spot. After Friday’s 48-17 pummeling at home by visiting Manatee, it’s only the nod to Charlotte’s offensive potential that keeps them above Lemon Bay and DeSoto. When Michael Valentino isn’t running for his life, the Tarpons have a pretty nice passing game. The back end of the defense is also very solid. When we here at Sun Preps World Headquarters close our eyes and wonder what would happen if Charlotte played Lemon Bay or DeSoto head-to-head, we still believe Charlotte would prevail … but where we might have though Charlotte would win 9 out of 10 times, it’s more like 6 or 7 out of 10 now.
4 (tie). DeSoto County (2-1): We need to acknowledge what the Bulldogs are doing here. With Lemon Bay’s game at Gateway technically not counting in this week’s rankings (though it’s clear the Mantas are going to roll to a victory today), we are going to cheat and tie them to the Bulldogs.
Who wins if DeSoto County and Lemon Bay meet? We still sort of lean Lemon Bay’s way … barely. It’s a matchup issue and Lemon Bay seems to match up well enough with the Bulldogs to win more than half the time. The Mantas defense sees a powerful running game every day in practice.
But so do the Bulldogs. And there is reason to believe the Bulldogs’ defense might be better than Lemon Bay’s. Hunter Zirkle and Jamari Redding are two bruising defensive ends and with Shane Galloway coming up the middle with a strong group of linebackers on his heels, DeSoto County has the ability to come up with big plays on that side of the ball, as evidence by how they defeated George Jenkins this past Friday.
Random note: Get a load of DeSoto County’s schedule down the road. Goodness.
4 (tie). Lemon Bay (0-2): The soon-to-be 1-2 Mantas also drop into a tie with the Bulldogs because they are still searching for some semblance of non-Joe Scott-generated offense.
Not that anyone has proven they can stop Scott.
The resumption of the Gateway game with the Mantas leading 14-0 should be a good opportunity to develop those other weapons, though the Mantas might also call the dogs off quickly, since they will need to turn their attention to a much-delayed home opener against North Fort Myers this Friday.
6. North Port (0-3): This might be the only team we can truly say is making some sort of progress every week. That said, they began the year at the bottom of the Grand Canyon and they’re still only about 10 feet off the ground.
Still, what the Bobcats did at IMG Academy Blue for three quarters can’t be dismissed. Against a team that rocked Lemon Bay for 43 points, the Bobcats permitted just 28 and were within 14-10 before the 28-10 defeat.
Evan Burger is getting more and more comfortable and Jaylon Fulton is a key piece of the offensive puzzle. We point in the offense’s direction for improvement here because it seems as if North Port’s no-name defense is carrying some serious water.
There’s a lot to like about Garon Belser’s experiment. The Bobcats will clearly be better at year’s end than they were on opening day.
