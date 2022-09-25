We’ve been tracking this storm since it first formed, noting that it was developing under favorable conditions. Its path has taken it gradually down U.S. Highway 17 toward Punta Gorda.
Today, it passed over Charlotte High.
Welcome to the top three of the Sun Preps Power 6, DeSoto County. Perhaps it took a bit of a perfect storm, but the Bulldogs, behind the thunder of a strong run game and a lightning strike defense, have arrived.
Too much? We’ve been spending a lot of time at the home office discussing just where this week’s hurricane is headed, so forgive us for getting punny.
This marks the first truly major shift in the Power 6 rankings this season and it was well-earned by the Bulldogs, who have been dominant against overmatched opponents after what is now looking like a fluke loss to Mariner in Week 2.
Charlotte drops to No. 4 after their fourth consecutive loss to open the season. The Tarpons have been gradually improving, but the results haven’t been there and DeSoto County’s resume demands a swap be made.
Meanwhile, the rest of the rankings are holding serve as Venice and Port Charlotte posted big wins.
On to the rankings:
1. Venice (2-2): The Seminole Seminoles of Sanford came into Venice with some hard-earned swagger due to their 26-game road winning streak. Their fanbase’s social media had plenty to sass, as well, but at game’s end, Venice was on the right side of the scoreboard.
Why?
Quarterback Brooks Bentley and his mates simply got tired of being on the wrong side of the score. Trailing 14-0, Venice pulled out the win, 24-17, with the clincher coming on a long scramble by Bentley.
Seminole was the state’s No. 12 team, yet was likely the easiest opponent Venice has faced, a fact that was lost on the Seminoles while they were talking the talk.
Venice, now 2-2, is walking the walk. The Indians will now turn their attention to their district opener at Riverview – the lone road trip on this year’s slate.
2. Port Charlotte (3-2): The Pirates traveled to an unbeaten Manatee just two weeks after the Hurricanes crushed Charlotte and … crushed Manatee, 29-6.
The offense mostly leaned into its Edd Guerrier-powered run game to roll up 240 of their 333 total yards (Guerrier had 165 yards on 21 carries) As good as the offense has been, when the Pirates win, the defense has shown out. Port Charlotte has allowed a total of 20 points in their three wins. Twice on Friday, the Pirates’ defense turned away Manatee inside the 5-yard line.
District play is on tap for Port Charlotte this week and it’s a doozy. Braden River’s lone loss came against those same Hurricanes, 10-7, in Week 4. This past week, the 3-1 Bradenton-based Pirates rallied from behind against Booker before pulling away, 42-28.
3. DeSoto County (4-1): This is an interesting week for the Bulldogs’ elevation to No. 3. This week, they can either cement their status here, or tumble precipitously.
That’s because the Bulldogs will face a well-rested Lemon Bay on Friday in a contest that pretty much amounts to a district semifinal. Defeat the Mantas and the Bulldogs control their own fate – a win against Booker on Oct. 14 and the district is theirs.
If DeSoto County wins in Englewood this Friday, it may have as much to do with what the Bulldogs do without the ball as what they do with it. The Bulldogs’ front seven has proven formidable, especially when it comes to their defensive ends, Hunter Zirkle and Jamari Redding.
Zirkle had another three sacks in this past Friday’s 34-7 win at Bayshore. He has 10 on the season. Redding has been a big-play end, as well, forcing fumbles and tackling for loss.
4. Charlotte (0-4): The Tarpons’ offensive point totals have increased from 3 to 14 to 17 to 23. That’s pretty much where the good news ends.
This past Friday, the Tarpons actually had a 16-13 lead at halftime against old rival Fort Myers, but they couldn’t slow the Green Wave in the second half of what would become a 34-23 loss.
There were bright moments to be sure – such as the three touchdowns Michael Valentino tossed to Brady Hall, the interception by Cael Newton and the defense recording a safety – but a complete game continues to evade the Tarpons.
The Tarpons haven’t been 0-4 since … ever? Certainly not in this century. The previous worst start to a season was 2005 when Charlotte lost six consecutive games after a season-opening win on its way to a 2-8 campaign.
Next up for Charlotte is a road trip to Riverdale. The Raiders are 3-1, but it’s difficult to pinpoint which of those victories qualify as a signature win. Their lone defeat was a 28-0 shutout against Fort Myers, so perhaps if the Tarpons continue their slow and steady improvement, this Friday is the week they break out.
5. Lemon Bay (1-3): It was a week off for the Mantas, who really needed it to get healthy and assess where they are after a slow start. North Fort Myers gave Lemon Bay a glimpse of its future, by keying on the running game and daring the Mantas to find another way to win a game.
There’s not much more to say about this week’s game that hasn’t been covered in the DeSoto County portion of this weekly screed. What’s worth mentioning is Lemon Bay’s dominant performance in Arcadia a year ago, showing there was still a gap between the two programs.
Has that gap closed? We’ll get a definitive answer to that this week. The Mantas are too well-coached and motivated to come out flat this week. Expect it to be one of the better battles in the area this season.
6. North Port (0-5): The Bobcats have been regressing each week, though some of that has to do with their opponents. Still, North Port’s point totals have slipped gradually from 32 points against Gateway Charter in Week 2 to an uncompetitive three points this past Friday against Ida Baker.
Again, the Bobcats weren’t necessarily facing the Sisters of the Poor – IMG Blue, Booker and Ida Baker are a combined 9-6 – but they will need to use this bye week to iron out their wrinkles. Following the bye is a friendly turn in the schedule, featuring a road trip to winless Bayshore and a home date against Poinciana.
