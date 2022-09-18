There is a wee little unwritten rule here at Sun Preps World Headquarters: When it comes to our Power 6 rankings, a team cannot drop while coming off a bye week.
That position is was sorely tested this week as DeSoto County continued its road warrior ways, pitching a 29-0 shutout at Gateway Charter, improving to an area-best 3-1 in the process, while Charlotte spent the week ruminating on its 0-3 start.
The Bulldogs will likely keep the pressure on the Tarpons. DeSoto will play a winless Bayshore this Friday while the Tarpons must face down their oldest rival, Fort Myers, on the road.
There hasn’t been much movement of any kind, other than the dance between Lemon Bay and DeSoto County. We’ll see if circumstances change following this upcoming week.
For now …
1. Venice (1-2): So the Indians are upside-down once again on the win-loss ledger, but if anyone is feeling as if Venice isn’t a contender for the Class 4S state title, we have but one thing to say:
You’re not paying attention.
Venice lost 34-17 to St. Frances, the nation’s No. 3-ranked team, on Thursday night in front of a nationally televised audience. Every part of that sentence, aside from the word “lost” is, well, impressive.
The Panthers jumped out to a 27-3 lead, but the Indians didn’t allow them to turn the game into a rout. It was apparent, too, the Panthers were trying to do that, sensing they were losing national championship style points with every Venice score or tackle for loss by Damon Wilson II and Jack Huber, among others.
Venice’s offense has struggled to stay at full strength this season, so the only real grade to give it is an incomplete. It has, though, shown flashes of next-level ability.
The schedule remains brutal, as undefeated Seminole rolls into town this week. Yet there is every reason to believe Venice will be firing on all cylinders once the second season arrives.
2. Port Charlotte (2-2): Nothing to see here. Move along.
That is the general impression the Pirates have made regarding the loss to Gulf Coast two weeks ago. Jordan Ingman had his team’s full attention this past week, and the result was a superb series of practices leading up to Friday’s game at Ida Baker.
Strong practice, strong performance – the Pirates looked like themselves once more this past Friday while obliterating a previously undefeated Bulldogs, 35-0. Edd Guerrier did Edd Guerrier things and Julius Roach got in on the action, as well.
The defense, of course, pitched a shutout. Port Charlotte features a strong pass rush and a strong run defense this year – a potent combination.
All of that will be put to the test this week as Port Charlotte hits the road to face its toughest opponent of the early season. Manatee is 4-0 after edging previously unbeaten Braden River, 10-7, on Friday. You might recall the Hurricanes drilled Charlotte 48-17 two weeks ago.
3. Charlotte (0-3): One thing that can be said in Charlotte’s defense is that two of their three losses have come against teams that remain undefeated, while the third was against a very good Port Charlotte.
The points scored by those teams, though, is worrying. The Tarpons are surrendering an average of 37.3 points per game, a number that has gone higher each week, from 23 to 41 to 48.
Very quietly, despite an offensive line that is struggling mightily, the Tarpons have also increased their own scoring, from 3 to 14 to 17.
So … a little hope? Maybe?
Fort Myers is a touch down this season, but more than capable of taking out some early season frustration of its own against a long-time rival from the north.
4. DeSoto County (3-1): We promise you there really is a running back committee in Arcadia. It just doesn’t seem that way while … wait … Lil’Dreco Tompkins just scored AGAIN.
Perhaps you don’t have occasion to cast an eye to the area’s easternmost school. Perhaps the Bulldogs don’t play anyone you particularly care about. Maybe you think, “well, yeah, they’re 3-1 but who have they played?”
Tompkins is a powerfully built, 200-pound thresher who can play for anyone in the area. He added another three touchdowns this past Friday against an overmatched Gateway Charter. If you’re lingering on that word “overmatched”, consider how not long ago that word was used to describe DeSoto County.
No more. We weep for Bayshore’s stat sheet next week when the Bulldogs finish tearing it apart.
5. Lemon Bay (1-2): The Mantas encountered the inevitable this past Friday night. North Fort Myers was likely the best team it has faced this season. With an offensive identity that appears totally wrapped around Joe Scott’s legs, it was only a matter of time before a capable team simply keyed on the Mantas’ run game and snuffed out the offense.
The Mantas will have a little time to sort out their rocky start with a bye this week. It will also help the team get a little more healthy.
Lemon Bay returns to action in two weeks when it plays host to DeSoto County, perhaps settling our early season quandary on where to rank the two.
6. North Port (0-4): After several weeks of some modest improvement, the Bobcats ran into a buzzsaw on Friday, falling to Booker, 42-7.
These are not last year’s winless Tornados, so anyone who might think that the rout was somehow worse because of the opponent, breath easier.
The good news is the Bobcats have a ton of scrap in them. There are pieces and the youth is gaining valuable experience. They should put up a pretty good fight against Ida Baker this week.
