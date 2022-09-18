CDCC4880-0088-4617-9E6E-33EECA71B760.jpeg

There is a wee little unwritten rule here at Sun Preps World Headquarters: When it comes to our Power 6 rankings, a team cannot drop while coming off a bye week.

That position is was sorely tested this week as DeSoto County continued its road warrior ways, pitching a 29-0 shutout at Gateway Charter, improving to an area-best 3-1 in the process, while Charlotte spent the week ruminating on its 0-3 start.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments