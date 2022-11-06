The word has been given from on high at Mount Tallahassee.
The FHSAA released its final power rankings and the regional playoff brackets on Sunday morning. After all the numbers were fed into a computer that crashed, was restarted, then crashed again, was taken to Best Buy to be repaired by the Geek Squad, then upgraded to Windows 2000, three area teams learned of their postseason assignments.
Venice, as Region 4S-4’s top seed, will play host to a Riverdale team Charlotte just crushed 48-7 this past Friday night.
Port Charlotte earned the No. 4 seed in Region 3S-4, which is about as rugged a region as there is anywhere in the state. The Pirates will play host to Fort Myers.
Venice and Port Charlotte were already locks after winning their respective district titles. The area’s lone intrigue rested in Arcadia, where DeSoto County was locked in a three-way tie with Booker and Lemon Bay for the District 2S-15 title.
Back in the day, a three-way tie was decided on grass. The three teams would get together and play a Kansas tiebreaker. Post-COVID, the FHSAA reverted to allowing its power rankings do the tiebreaking and, fortunately for the Bulldogs, the computers preferred them.
As they should – DeSoto County defeated Booker earlier this season while Lemon Bay had been all-but-eliminated by a slow start to its season.
For Jordan Ingman and Port Charlotte, this weekend was a much more calm endeavor. A year ago, Ingman and his staff spent time pouring over opponent results and crunching strength of schedule figures down to the second decimal point to figure out if the Pirates could sneak into the postseason.
“I’m still pretty confused about how the schedule strength is calculated,” Ingman said if this year’s rankings.
Despite the automatic berth for the district title, Ingman did have a relevant bone to pick when it came to the FHSAA rankings. Port Charlotte went 6-2 against a schedule that included the top-ranked team in Region 2S-4 (Bishop Verot), the No. 2 team in Region 4S-4 (Gulf Coast) as well as playoff combatants Manatee and Braden River.
Until the final week, there was a very real chance Port Charlotte could find itself on the road for the first round of the playoffs despite winning a district title.
That’s all water under the bridge now, as Port Charlotte will finally return home for the first time since their 41-14 win against Charlotte on Sept. 2. Ever since Hurricane Ian, Port Charlotte’s home field has flunked inspection due to a pair of leaning light poles. Those poles are being taken out this week and replaced by temporary light towers.
“We’re anticipating being able to host the game, which is very exciting because we’ll be able to give our kids a Senior Night,” Ingman said. “That’s a big pick-me-up.”
The stadium’s concession building was condemned, so tents will be brought in to handle that duty.
Meanwhile in Arcadia, DeSoto County coach Sam Holland said he didn’t really expect to be hitting “refresh” on a web browser to learn if the Bulldogs were district champions, but …
“When in Rome, do as the Romans do,” he said with a laugh. “You know, there really should have been a Monday night tie-breaker.”
Because the FHSAA guarantees a first-round home game for district champions, DeSoto County, as a No. 6 seed, will be playing host to No. 3 seed Estero in the Region 2S-4 opener.
“We did play them last year and they scored late to beat us,” Holland said, referring to the Bulldogs’ 42-39 loss in Week 3 last season. Estero finished the 2021 season with a 7-4 mark and improved on that this season, finishing 8-1.
“They do a great job, also,” Holland said. “Just look at their record and you know what they’re doing. For us, it’s like, here you go, you make the playoffs and congratulations, you get to play a (8-1) team. But that’s what makes the playoffs special. You’re playing really good football teams.
DeSoto County had the perfect tuneup for postseason play this past Friday, playing host to longtime rival Hardee in its regular season finale. Ever since his arrival on campus, Holland has considered the year-ending game against Hardee to be a playoff game in its own right.
“You’re very, very fortunate to have a rivalry game like that at the end of the year, because the atmosphere, the excitement, the crowd – everything – emulates the playoffs,” Holland said. “To be able to put your team in that environment is priceless.”
Last but not least by any stretch, defending Class 8A champion Venice begins its march to the Class 4S state title in a region that is … well … not all that imposing.
Region 4S-4 proved weak enough that both of Venice’s district mates, Riverview and Sarasota, made the field of eight. Their first-round opponent, backed into the playoffs after closing out the regular season being outscored 83-7 by Lehigh and Charlotte.
The No. 2 team in the region is Gulf Coast, the state’s No. 64 team and No. 12 in Class 4S (Venice is No. 27 statewide, No. 5 in 4S).
All games are tentatively schedule for Friday night.
On to the rankings, where we’ll go over last week’s game and reminisce about each team’s best game of the season:
1. Venice (5-3). Clearwater International Academy came into Venice and made just enough plays to hold off Venice, 26-20, in a game that had zero implications for Venice’s postseason rankings. Sure, one would rather not enter the postseason on a losing note, but this one was about as harmless as it gets. Best game: There are a lot of candidates here – Naples, Riverview, IMG White – but for our money, it’s the 24-17 win against a salty Seminole that resulted in social media sniping between the two schools throughout the remainder of the season.
2. Port Charlotte (6-2). The Pirates’ offense continued to rack up Tecmo Super Bowl numbers during their district-clinching, 36-20 win at Braden River. There’s a sliver of a chance that Port Charlotte could see Braden River again, if BR somehow survives top-ranked Naples on the road next week. Best game: The temptation is to revel in the meaningful victory at Braden River, but how can it be anything but the record-breaking victory against Peace River rival, Charlotte? The 41-14 rout was largest margin of victory in series history for the Pirates.
3. DeSoto County (6-3). Nothing but joyful noises out of Arcadia on Friday night as the Bulldogs thumped rival Hardee, 35-20. Stats were a little late getting to us, but Lil’Dreco Tompkins closed out the regular season with a bang, running for 237 yards and two touchdowns on – checks notes – carries. Best game: Hands down the 15-7 victory against Booker. Ultimately, it was the key to a district title.
4. Charlotte (2-7). After starting the season 0-7, the Tarpons won their final two games of the season by a combined 69-10. You could see a turnaround coming as far back as the tough loss at Fort Myers just before Hurricane Ian. After the storm, the Tarpons seemed much more on the same page, scaring Lehigh and Pahokee and putting up a good fight against Riverview before the 21-3 breakthrough against Ida Baker. Best game: The last one, of course. Charlotte took out a season of frustration on Riverdale, winning 48-7 behind five Connor Trim touchdowns. A lot of roster churn awaits Charlotte but everyone can rest assured that Cory Mentzer’s team now has a foundation to build upon.
5. Lemon Bay (4-5). What a great final week of the season for the Mantas. First, they tallied a pair of scores in the final minute to rally past DeSoto County 34-22 and earn a share of the District 2S-15 crown. Then Friday, they dropped the hammer on North Port, cruising to a 35-7 win. Injuries devastated Lemon Bay’s campaign well before the season began and they continued to mount as it played out. Mix in a weeks-long sod saga that kept the team on the road and, of course, Hurricane Ian, and 4-5 ain’t that bad. Best game: Gotta be DeSoto County.
6. North Port (0-7). As you just read, North Port was walloped in Englewood this past Friday night to remain winless. But the Bobcats’ season is not over yet – North Port will travel to Bayshore on Wednesday to close out the year against the similarly winless Bruins. Hope floats. Best game: It could very well end up being Wednesday’s affair in Bradenton, but for now, let’s give the nod to a stout defensive effort in a 10-7 loss to Tarpon Springs. The Spongers pulled out that win by scoring a touchdown with 16 seconds remaining.
