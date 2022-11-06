0F3E80A2-E87D-4BF7-B13D-DE22983A396A.jpeg

The word has been given from on high at Mount Tallahassee.

The FHSAA released its final power rankings and the regional playoff brackets on Sunday morning. After all the numbers were fed into a computer that crashed, was restarted, then crashed again, was taken to Best Buy to be repaired by the Geek Squad, then upgraded to Windows 2000, three area teams learned of their postseason assignments.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments