In the first two weeks of the regular season, the six Sun Preps area teams have combined to go 3-9 with two weather-related forfeit losses and another defeat coming via friendly fire when Port Charlotte took down Peace River rival Charlotte.
Two of this week’s defeats were the result of self-destruction, as Lemon Bay allowed IMG Academy Blue off the mat on Thursday and DeSoto County handed their game to Mariner on Friday via turnovers and mistakes.
On the bright side, if you saw Sunday’s “Game Balls” edition, you know another bright spot has been defense and special teams play around the area.
The best news is none of these early shenanigans have any bearing on district play. Perhaps now is the time to get the miscues out of the way, for much more important football remains to be played.
On to the rankings:
1. Venice (1-1): A W is a W no matter how it is W’d. There were almost no style points – or points of any kind – during the Indians’ 12-11 win against Naples, but context is everything. The bruising Golden Eagles are one of Southwest Florida’s best teams and entered Friday with a long, regular-season win streak.
Venice was missing its top two running backs due to injury, mustered just 11 total yards of offense in the first half and STILL won the game. That’s the sort of chops worthy of remaining No. 1 in these rankings.
The Indians have this week off before their toughest challenge of the year – a Sept. 15 date against national powerhouse St. Frances in a game that will be televised on ESPN.
2. Port Charlotte (1-1): The Pirates have scored 90 points in two games, folks. Positively Venetian. Uniquely Port Charlotte.
This tight-knit group that matriculated through the Bandits program crushed Charlotte, 41-14, in the program’s biggest-ever Peace River Rivalry victory. It was the most points scored by a Pirates team and their largest margin of victory in the series.
Port Charlotte amassed 502 total yards of offense and did it with spectacular balance – 269 on the ground, 233 through the air. The Pirates also tallied 27 first downs and virtually put the game away before halftime.
Next up is a road trip to an undefeated Gulf Coast team that has permitted just seven points so far this season in wins against South Fort Myers and Lely.
3. Charlotte (0-2): The Tarpons’ offensive line has surrendered 18 sacks in two games. That sort of thing makes it virtually impossible to establish and sort of rhythm or balance on that side of the ball. Defensively, the Tarpons’ secondary is as advertised, with Kris McNealy and Avant Harris, in particular, standing out, but not much else seems to be going right for Charlotte early on.
There are the makings of a decent running game and the Michael Valentino-to-Brady Hall connection is as good as any in the area when Valentino has enough time to throw the ball.
Getting in the win column this week will be a big ask as undefeated Manatee comes to town, fresh off a 42-20 dismantling of Sarasota.
4. Lemon Bay (0-2): The Joe Scott Experience tallied four touchdowns in Lemon Bay’s 43-36 loss at IMG Academy Blue. That’s pretty much where the feel-goods end.
The Mantas had a sizeable lead in this game, but couldn’t stop the third-tier Ascenders squads from rallying to tie and go ahead late.
Coming from behind is going to be a challenge for Lemon Bay until it resolves a few issues in its passing game, so in Joe Scott they trust for now.
The good news for Lemon Bay is their long road trip to open the season will come to an end after this Friday’s game at Gateway. The Eagles play Cape Coral on Monday night, seeking to avoid their own 0-2 start.
5. DeSoto County (1-1): The Bulldogs and Mantas swap places again following DeSoto County’s disappointing loss at home against Mariner.
One can’t help but think if this game was played later in the year, DeSoto County would win going away. It’s that assumption that costs DeSoto County its position in these rankings.
Sure, the weather wasn’t pretty, but it was bad for both teams. What’s concerning for the Bulldogs is the mistakes they are making have been issues dating back to the Kickoff Classic.
They will have to button up this week on the way to George Jenkins, where the Eagles are out to a 2-0 start with a pair of dominating victories.
6. North Port (0-2): Sure, they lost by two scores on Friday night, but the Bobcats’ 32-point eruption was one of the more notable happenings in Week 2.
Evan Burger seems to be getting a little more comfortable at quarterback while Jaylon Fulton is showing himself to be a Swiss Army knife.
This week, North Port will take a stab at slowing down the same IMG Academy Blue team that rallied past Lemon Bay.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.