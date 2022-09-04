In the first two weeks of the regular season, the six Sun Preps area teams have combined to go 3-9 with two weather-related forfeit losses and another defeat coming via friendly fire when Port Charlotte took down Peace River rival Charlotte.

Two of this week’s defeats were the result of self-destruction, as Lemon Bay allowed IMG Academy Blue off the mat on Thursday and DeSoto County handed their game to Mariner on Friday via turnovers and mistakes.


