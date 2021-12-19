Tournament season is here and it’s glorious.
Flash back to a year ago at this time. As this week approached, the COVID-19 pandemic shifted into high gear and tournaments fell away in droves.
This year, Omicron is trying to do its thing, but the show is going on. Stay safe. Do what you’ve got to do.
But know this. This time, we will have hoops.
Charlotte got things under way this past Friday with the venerated City of Palms Classic. The Tarpons continue down that road this week (more on that later). Meanwhile, after a year away, the Ryon D. Provencher Holiday Shootout is back and as good as ever.
The two-day Lemon Bay event will feature the Mantas, Port Charlotte, DeSoto County, North Port and Community Christian (if the Mustangs have recovered from their rash of injuries). If you’re a fan of 941 hoops at large, Mariner, Parrish, Community School of Naples, Evangelical Christian, Lehigh and Riverview will be among the large field, as well.
There is also a large field for the girls basketball portion of the shootout, including Venice, the Mantas, DeSoto County and Charlotte.
Next week, another volley of tournaments will tip off, but that’s a story for another day.
For now, let’s get on to this week’s rankings.
1. Charlotte (4-4): We’re beginning to see the Tarpons team we were all expecting. Charlotte played its best two games of the season to open this past week. On Tuesday, the Tarpons defeated Southwest Florida Christian, 63-54. The King’s had been comfortably ensconced in the No. 1 spot of the SFABC rankings throughout the early portion of the season.
Wednesday, Charlotte obliterated previously undefeated Parrish Community, 63-29.
That set the table for the Tarpons’ appearance at the City of Palms Classic. There, Charlotte ran into Milton out of Alpharetta, Georgia. The Tarpons played straight up with the Eagles for a half before wilting in a 65-42 setback.
Charlotte is back in action today against Dr. Phillips out of Orlando. The Panthers lost their Palms opener against North Little Rock in heartbreaking fashion, 63-62, done in by a dreadful third quarter. The defending 7A state champion will put the Tarpons at a daunting size disadvantage with 6-10 Ernest Udeh blocking entry to the paint.
That said, what has been working for Charlotte of late is its perimeter shooting. D.J. Woods has come alive from the arc and virtually all of the Tarpons have been seen jacking 3-pointers in games this season.
The Tarpons will play their City of Palms finale on Tuesday or Wednesday against an opponent yet to be determined.
2. Port Charlotte (4-3): In their lone action this past week, the Pirates needed every trick in Alex Perry’s bag to get past a plucky Lemon Bay, 50-42. Perry scored 21 of his game-high 27 points in the second half after the Mantas had effectively neutralized him in the early going.
Perry is the area’s unicorn this season. Like Tre Carroll a year ago at Charlotte, Perry is capable at any moment of taking over a game and willing his team to victory. Perry will only become more dangerous once the young Pirates get enough experience under their belt.
The Pirates are taking part in the Provencher this week, playing a talented Community School of Naples on Monday and Armwood on Tuesday.
3. Venice (3-4): Venice pulled out a pair of road wins this past week, taking down Sarasota 61-50 before rallying past North Port, 49-39. In the latter game, Venice scored 17 consecutive points to open the fourth quarter and flip the script.
Perhaps the most important result of the week was Venice’s 35-7 victory against Apopka on the football field. At long last, reinforcements will be arriving from the state champion gridiron gang, most notably all-area guards Myles Weston and Jayshon Platt. They might not see much, if any, action this week, but look out for Venice in January.
Either way, this week features a stout test for Venice when undefeated Cardinal Mooney comes to town on Tuesday.
That said, put the Cougars on upset alert – this is a winnable game for Venice, with or without their football reinforcements, thanks to the big-game abilities of Isaiah Levine and Shea Cullum. Keegan Burroughs flashed finishing ability to go along with his already strong rebounding game in the win against North Port. He will be an x-factor against Cardinal Mooney.
4. North Port (5-3): The Bobcats are a little difficult to decipher at the moment. Their 49-39 loss to Venice was a tad inexplicable and head coach Ryan Power chalked it up to his younger players having their first, true off-night of the season.
If that’s all it is, expect North Port to easily dispatch Ida Baker on Monday in the Provencher and put up a good fight against 7-1 Parrish Community the following night.
5. DeSoto County (2-5): A two-game win streak! A 79-66 victory against dread rival Hardee!
Things are definitely looking up in Arcadia for the Bulldogs, but they’ll need to keep winning because Lemon Bay is breathing down their backs. In truth, the Bulldogs are Mantas are more of a 5a and 5b at this point with DeSoto holding a tiebreaker thanks to its 75-74 win in Englewood.
Still, there is no denying the Bulldogs are figuring some things out. Marrying their strong guard play with improved play from their undersized post players has been the key to the Bulldogs’ rise. They’ll need to keep that going this week at the Provencher.
DeSoto County opens the Shootout on Monday against Evangelical Christian. Winning that game will be a tall order. Tuesday’s contest with Gaither is a winnable one.
6. Lemon Bay (3-6): Just being honest – so far this season, Lemon Bay has been the most entertaining team to watch. The senior-heavy Mantas unsurprisingly play like a team that has been together for ages.
While Lemon Bay is prone to streaky play, the Mantas are a nightmare for any team when they are in a groove.
They had just about cracked the code last week against Port Charlotte before Alex Perry went cheat code in the second half. They bounced back from that defeat with a 64-51 dismissal of Imagine to close out the week.
As the host of the Provencher, Lemon Bay will play the last game of the night on Monday and Tuesday, opening with Out-of-Door Academy and closing with Ida Baker. The Mantas will be favored in both.
7. Imagine (2-3): The Sharks are playing sparingly in the weeks before winter break. In their one game this past week, they lost at Lemon Bay, 64-51. A very slow start doomed Imagine in that game, but they did play Lemon Bay mostly straight up the rest of the way.
In their lone action this week, Imagine will play host to Gulf Coast HEAT. On paper, Imagine has played the more difficult schedule and both own narrow wins against Sarasota Military and easy wins against Community Christian, so it should be a good contest.
8. Community Christian (1-6): It was an odd week for the Mustangs, whose Monday game against DeSoto County was canceled due to injury considerations.
They bounced back nicely with their first win of the season against Venice Christian, whipping the Lions 55-30 before wilting at the end of the week in a 64-47 loss to Gulf Coast HEAT.
Monday, Community Christian will play what is potentially its toughest opponent to date when it faces 7-1 Parrish Community at the Provencher. Tuesday, the Mustangs will face Ida Baker.
