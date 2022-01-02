It was a bit of a rough winter break for the area boys basketball teams this season. Losses piled up – some coming as no surprise, others as head scratchers – and COVID-19 finally crept its way into the slate, disrupting two teams’ plans.
More on that a little later. For now, it’s time for the midseason hoops progress report. In this super-expanded edition of the Sun Preps Power 8, we’ll take a deep dive into the race for Player of the Year as well as highlight sizzling newcomers. We’ll also shine a spotlight on under-the-radar players.
Also, we’re going to dive into each team’s best win and bad beat, take a look at remaining schedules and peer ahead to the district races.
That’s a lot of ground to cover, so let’s get to it.
THE POY RACE
The player of the year is … we’re not doing that, yet. That said, we do have a large enough sample size to single out some players who are in the mix. Will this list be the same at season’s end? Who knows.
Here’s what we have so far, in alphabetical order:
John Gamble, Charlotte: The 6-6 junior has been the most consistent and steadying force for the Tarpons as they navigated a brutal 13-game schedule that featured just one home date. As such, some of his finest performances came in defeats. At the City of Palms Classic, he scored 20 points and grabbed 8 rebounds against national top-50 foe Milton. In Charlotte’s three games against national powers at the Fort Myers event, he averaged 15 points and 6 rebounds. He scored 26 points this past week in a loss to undefeated Cincinnati Sycamore and closed out the first half of the season with a 19-point, 10-rebound effort in a win against Gaither.
Nazir Gilchrist, DeSoto County: The 5-11 senior has the quickest release in the area when it comes to launching 3-pointers. This year, the Bulldogs have enough quality guard play that he doesn’t always have to be on point, which has only enhanced is scoring opportunities. What’s more, Gilchrist has been at his best against other area teams. He poured in 31 points against Port Charlotte, 18 against North Port and 18 in the team’s first win of the season at Lemon Bay. Over the break, he was named to the all-tournament team at the Sarasota Christian Holiday tournament after scoring 24 points and dealing 6 assists in a win against Zephyrhills Christian.
Isaiah Levine, Venice: A year ago at Community Christian, Levine often tried to do too much, which led to too little in terms of results. This year at Venice, the 6-1 senior has found his niche on a guard-heavy team. He has mixed his ability to hit from long range with opportunistic drives to the hoop, keeping defenders guessing and routinely reaching double figures. His overall numbers will likely decline now that Venice’s roster is finally at full strength, but there’s no denying he did his part to keep the team afloat when there were only seven players suiting up.
Jacob Newcomb, Lemon Bay: The Mantas actually have a few different possibilities when it comes to this category, but for now we’ll stick with the 5-9 senior who has a knack for being in the right place at the right time to make the right play. Be it a 3-pointer, a weaving drive to the basket or a deft dish to the open man, Newcomb has been a solid leader for the Mantas. He was vital in Lemon Bay’s battle with Out-of-Door Academy just before Christmas, helping the Mantas weather the Thunder’s ridiculously hot shooting performance in a 71-65 overtime victory. He scored a team-high 16 points in that affair.
Alex Perry, Port Charlotte: As his high-profile football camp performance and recruiting visits piled up this past summer, people had forgotten what he had to say about splitting time with basketball: If he had a better offer to play hoops at the next level, not only would he take it, but he would commit fully to the one sport. The 6-6 senior’s athleticism is so fluid on the court that it can look as if he is playing at half-speed, but the results tell the truth: If he scores less than 20 points or grabs less than 10 rebounds, it’s an off night. As the obvious focus of opposing defenses, Perry has also been beat up routinely, suffering eye, shoulder and ankle injuries. Still, he lit up Lemon Bay for 27 points and 10 rebounds, dropped 26 points on North Port and delivered 22 in a come-from-behind win at Venice. On New Year’s Day, playing on a tender ankle, he recorded another double-double, denting Naples for 22 points and 11 boards.
D.J. Woods, Charlotte: The 6-0 senior refers to himself on Twitter as a “Sniper Guard” and it’s an apt description. He’s a difference-maker for the Tarpons, for when he’s filling it up, Charlotte is close to unstoppable. After a bit of a slow start, Woods broke out in epic fashion when he became the first player to score 30 points in the City of Palms Premiere event, hitting the mark against Pines Charter. He poured in 23 points in a win against Southwest Florida Christian and earned player of the game honors for his 15 points against SLAM in the first round of the Chick-fil-A Classic. The list goes on – he scored 17 while going inside and out against Milton at the City of Palms Classic and tossed in 16 in Charlotte’s win against Gaither in the CFA third-place game.
Myles Weston, Venice: OK, so Weston hasn’t been around all that much. He’s a football star who played a key role in Venice’s state championship, but he’s also a returning All-Area player who announced his return with authority last week at Riverview’s Suncoast Holiday Classic. He filled up the stat sheet with a 24-point performance in Venice’s opener against eventual tournament champion, Louisville (Ky.) St. Xavier. Weston is headed to Mercer on a football scholarship, but it’s clear he intends to close out his basketball career on the highest note possible as Venice’s hoops squad will be the team no one wants to play as the calendar flips to postseason.
NEWCOMERS
Every season features its share of rising varsity players or incoming transfers who make a strong impression on their team’s fortunes. Here are six of many:
Austin Bray, Venice: Head coach Mike Montgomery eagerly awaited the 6-6 senior’s basketball debut and he didn’t disappoint when he picked up his first meaningful minutes against St. Xavier this past week. The out-of-state transfer brings versatile skills to the court that belies his size, allowing him to play anywhere he can create a mismatch. His long arms clog up passing lanes, is outside range surprises and, if a defender gets caught napping, Bray can drive for a power dunk.
Chris Cornish, Charlotte: All Tarpons head coach Tom Massolio has asked of the 6-4 sophomore in his first varsity season is to rebound. Anything else would be considered a bonus as the Tarpons bring along their next uber-talented post player in the tradition of Tre Carroll and John Gamble. Lately though, Cornish has been doing more, which he credits to finally becoming comfortable after being tossed in the deep end with the Tarpons’ brutal schedule. At the Chick-fil-A Classic this past week, he scored 15 points and grabbed 7 rebounds in a win against SLAM. Later, he grabbed 10 rebounds against Gaither in the third-place game. Cornish is making his bones off rebounds, getting points with follow-on tips or dunks.
Daniel Childs, Lemon Bay: Watching the 6-0 senior transfer from Booker play is like seeing what happens when a locomotive engine gets stuffed in a Honda Civic. High energy, thy name is Childs. His scoring is entirely opportunistic as he fills up the stat sheet with steals and assists. He can also take a charge with the best of them. Lemon Bay has a nightly award that goes to the player who makes the most hustle plays. Childs, covered in floor burns and bruises is often its winner.
Khyre’ Ellis, Port Charlotte: The vanguard of Port Charlotte’s uber-talented freshman class, Ellis has distinguished himself by routinely hitting double-digits and coming up with the clutch shot. He was at his best when Port Charlotte needed him most. Playing without Alex Perry against Armwood at the Provencher Holiday Shootout, Ellis poured in 24 points, including 8 in the final two minutes, to pull out the 60-55 win.
Elijah Lubsey, North Port: The 6-5 sophomore has been a revelation for the Bobcats, leading head coach Ryan Power to say he might already be among the area’s best players. Hard to argue after performances like his 13-point, 16-rebound effort at Lemon Bay or his 19 points and 11 boards in a 5-point win against Sarasota. His ability to catch the ball and make the right decision with it is beyond his years.
Jamarri Redding, DeSoto County: The undersized, 6-0 senior power forward isn’t so much a newcomer to the Bulldogs as an old friend returning to the fold after a year away. It’s astonishing when watching Redding to believe he’s giving away half a foot to his defenders in the paint when he’s routinely scoring and rebounding in double figures.
THE UNHERALDED
There were many players to choose from here, so don’t consider this to be the definitive list. More like a group of kids to keep your eye on whenever you pop into the stands on a given night:
Caleb Campos, Port Charlotte: Behind Alex Perry’s dominance and the Pirates flashy freshman class is this low-key, 6-6 junior who rebounds like mad and drops big-man 3-pointers like Dan Majerle (how’s that for an old-school reference).
Shea Cullum, Venice: A name that could also have appeared in the newcomer category, the 6-3 senior is the guy who will hit the 3 when everyone else is cold or take the charge when the momentum is going the wrong way. If you’re not paying attention, he’ll drop 20 on you.
Onix Diaz, Port Charlotte: After sitting behind Logan Rogers for three years, Diaz is making the most of his opportunity to lead the Pirates offense. The 5-8 senior plays with a high-revving motor, makes precision passes and is not afraid of driving into trees in the paint.
Jace Huber, Lemon Bay: The Mantas are such a cohesive unit on the floor that it almost feels wrong to single out anyone for any of these categories. For now, we’ll highlight this 6-1 junior, whose hard-nosed defense and opportunistic scoring have underpinned some of Lemon Bay’s better showings.
Juqarius Jones, DeSoto County: Jones and Redding would have swapped places on this list had Jones played more than six games so far this season. That said, his emergence during DeSoto County’s first victory of the season at Lemon Bay showed just how potent the Bulldogs can be if he’s doing his part in support of Redding and Gilchrist.
Jordany Reyes-Sanchez, Charlotte: The 6-0 senior has had the thankless task of bringing the ball up the court against some of the nation’s elite opponents this season as Charlotte’s primary facilitator. He has come of out his shell of late offensively, using a smooth shot to reach double figures against powerhouses such as Dr. Phillips and Southwest Florida Christian.
THE POWER 8
This is what’s known in journalism parlance as “burying the lede.”
You came here to see this week’s rankings, so here they are, with a bit of a midseason slant:
1. Charlotte (6-7): As turnover-prone as Charlotte has been this season, being 6-7 is only a mild disappointment. There are two losses that should have been wins – a 65-62 loss to Kathleen that might have been a Tarpon blowout had they not committed 27 turnovers and their 64-61 loss to Isidore Newman at the City of Palms was perfectly preventable.
2. Port Charlotte (6-5): At the moment, the Pirates are the clear No. 2 in the region, after their close loss to Charlotte and wins against DeSoto County, Venice, Lemon Bay and North Port. Lapses have stung them in losses to Naples and First Baptist Academy.
3. Venice (3-8): Whoa, is Venice really 3-8 and THIRD in these rankings? Believe it. The Indians has more talent than any team in the region not named Charlotte. In fact, when Venice travels to Charlotte on Friday, don’t be surprised if the Indians pull off the shocker if Charlotte hasn’t sussed out its turnover issues.
4. North Port (7-6): The Bobcats’ season is littered with headscratchers. They defeated Community School of Naples, which would go on to defeat Port Charlotte. Of course, they lost by double-digits to the Pirates three days later. They let the Venice game get away from them and got smushed at Parrish Community, but gave Gaither everything it wanted in a one-point loss.
5. DeSoto County (3-7): The Bulldogs are 3-2 since beginning the season with five consecutive losses. They were a last-minute addition to the Sarasota Christian Tournament last week when Lemon Bay had to pull out, and they acquitted themselves well, knocking off Zephyrhills Christian. The Bulldogs are a fun team that, going forward, will be competitive against any team should that foe not have a dominating height advantage.
6. Lemon Bay (4-7): Shooting occasionally abandons the Mantas, but when they’re on, they are hard to guard. On a consistent basis, no team in the area moves the ball as well as Lemon Bay. Generally speaking, Lemon Bay has won the games it should, though the Mantas probably want a do-over on their 75-74 loss to DeSoto County.
7. Imagine (3-3): There hasn’t been a whole lot to study with the Sharks so far this season, as they have played a relatively light schedule. The do own a blowout win against Community Christian, making this ranking simple. They closed out the year with a solid victory against Gulf Coast HEAT.
8. Community Christian (1-7): The Mustangs got in the win column on Dec. 14 with a win against Venice Christian, but overall, their schedule has been above their pay grade. Injuries have been lethal. The hope for the remainder of the year will be to see growth from the inexperienced players who have been forced into key roles.
POSTSEASON GLANCE
You now know where the local teams stand. How does it look for each team when it comes to their district competition? Here’s a quick glance at each team’s district:
District 7A-8: Venice and North Port’s district is an absolute bruiser. Riverview is 9-3 with wins against Canterbury, Lehigh and … North Port. Lehigh is 6-7 but will always be dangerous. The real surprise, though, is Gulf Coast. Coming off a 3-20 season, the Sharks began this year 7-2 with a win against Venice. They’ve lost four in a row after the schedule took an aggressive turn, but they are dangerous. Sarasota has just one win.
District 5A-11: Charlotte’s district features a real shocker. High-scoring Mariner is out to a 13-2 start behind four players averaging double figures. The Tritons’ two defeats have come against 7-1 Lakeland and a team out of New York. Cape Coral (6-6) and Dunbar (4-4) are .500 against soft schedules. Ida Baker is 4-5 with a dominating win against Lemon Bay. Island Coast is winless.
District 4A-12: Lemon Bay, Port Charlotte and DeSoto County are all huddled together in this district, where they will have to contend with Clewiston. The Tigers are a puzzling lot, having played just three games so far this season, winning them all. Bonita Springs (2-3) and LaBelle (1-9) are both having mediocre seasons so far.
District 3A-7: Cardinal Mooney (9-2) likely will hold down the top seed while Sarasota Military is destined for the No. 6 seed. That leaves Imagine duking it out with St. Stephens for the No. 4 seed while Out-of-Door is the likely No. 2. While ODA could surprise, this is Cardinal Mooney’s district all the way.
District 2A-11: Community Christian got away from Bayshore Christian only to wind up in the same district with Bradenton Christian, which sits atop this group like an 800-pound gorilla. Theoretically, the Mustangs should be competitive with Keswick and Indian Rocks. The Mustangs hung tight with Gulf Coast HEAT, which was promising, since the HEAT are probably this district’s third-best team. Canterbury (263) is the only other team besides Bradenton Christian ranked in the state’s top 555.
