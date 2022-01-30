The penultimate week of the regular season was a fun one around the area.
Port Charlotte’s Alex Perry scored a school-record 49 points in a win against DeSoto County, roughly 48 hours after dropping 42 on Fort Myers. Charlotte picked up crucial victories against Naples and Parrish Community in its battle with Mariner for the top seed in its district.
Venice avenged an earlier loss to Gulf Coast with a resume-boosting victory in the rematch. Lemon Bay’s defense is rounding into form just in time while DeSoto County and Imagine have identified key pieces for their future.
But we start this week’s Power 8 dispatch with a quick look at Community Christian, the one school in the area whose season was somewhat lost before it began. The Mustangs had been a program on the rise for the past few seasons until graduation and transfers took its toll coming into the 2021-22 campaign.
Then during a preseason game, the Mustangs lost their top returning player, Lucas Rivera, to a nasty ankle injury. The result was an undermanned team going up against a schedule that had been drawn up with a very different Mustangs team in mind.
Rivera is on the mend, though, and finally came back to the team this past week. While he is taking it slow, he was with the Mustangs when they traveled to Tavares to play in the SSAC tournament. Participating the in the S2 Pass Challenge Cup bracket, the Mustangs won the title by defeating top seed Pineapple Cove Classical 62-50 and Venice Christian 62-18.
“These are actually teams we should be competing against, especially (Pineapple),” Mustangs coach Kurt Taylor said in an email. “My goals for the tournament of possibly winning a couple of games and the kids having a great time were accomplished.”
Taylor was especially happy for his seniors – Rivera, Dalton Craft and Beaux Robinson.
“The fact that we won a championship and brought home a nice trophy is just a bonus,” Taylor said. “My players, especially our seniors, really needed this.”
Taylor said Rivera is still only about 80 percent and expected losses to Lemon Bay and Sarasota Christian followed the successful weekend. This week provides a pair of winnable games though – at Sarasota Military on Monday and Senior Night on Thursday against Cape Coral Christian.
We’ll keep this week’s rankings breakdown a little shorter than usual. Final district pairings come out today, so any speculation here is pointless. On to the show:
1. Charlotte (13-9): The Tarpons had another ugly outing to open the week, but it was somewhat expected. IMG Academy’s Blue team isn’t the national squad but it does boast 7-5 sophomore Olivier Roux and 6-11 senior Carson Cooper. With elite-level victories over Oldsmar Christian (twice), Martin County and SLAM Tampa, among others, the resulting 80-52 conquest at Charlotte was eye wash. The Tarpons did what they needed to do at week’s end with wins against Naples and Parrish Community that should solidly lock them in to the regionals no matter the outcome of the district tournament.
2. Venice (8-10): Following his team’s loss to Winter Haven in the Wally Keller Classic, Venice coach Mike Montgomery was eager to play out the rest of the regular season not so much for seeding purposes, but to see what his team could do over the final four games with everyone healthy and available. If the Indians could jell in the time remaining before district play, they could be a darkhorse threat for a title and the automatic regional berth that comes with it. They followed up a resounding victory against North Port with a cathartic conquest of Gulf Coast, a team that waxed them 79-56 early in the season. Venice will face Riverview in a potential district preview on Thursday, then close out the regular season Friday against Fort Myers. Both games are at home.
3. Port Charlotte (10-11): The dance between Venice, Port Charlotte and North Port for Nos. 2-3-4 in these rankings has been compelling all season. Perhaps the Pirates have no business being in this position because they are 0-3 against Venice and North Port. Head-to-head matchups matter. That said? The Pirates are playing some seriously good basketball of late. Perry is as healthy as he’s going to get and it has shown with 91 points in two games. The difference from earlier this season to now comes from the rest of the squad. The Pirates are coming together at the right time and the contributions are coming from deeper in the roster than at any point in the season. Bode Stewart has had a terrific couple of weeks and the freshman trio of Khyre Ellis, Kaden Suber and Jah Chin look more comfortable. Onix Diaz is playing some mean point guard and reserves Roland Frederick and two other freshmen – Landon Lefresne and Musa Fuller – played meaningful minutes this week. Port Charlotte will be the top seed in its district. Port Charlotte closes out the regular season with games against Hardee and George Jenkins.
4. North Port (11-10): The blowout loss to Venice early in the week was ugly. The 39-38 win at Lemon Bay later in the week was a defensive marvel. As coach Ryan Power said, holding a home team under 40 points is a big deal. Doing it against a Lemon Bay squad that can fill it up when it’s on is especially impressive. Eli Lubsey has had to find new ways to help the Bobcats now that his secret is out. Double-doubles will be hard to come by the rest of the way for North Port’s sophomore sensation, but Lubsey impacted the Lemon Bay game as a distributor, unveiling a passing tool that might be as elite as his scoring and rebounding. North Port is at home for its final two games of the regular season, but they won’t be daisies – Tuesday against Charlotte and Friday against 15-7 Golden Gate.
5. Lemon Bay (8-13): The Mantas closed out a 2-1 week on Saturday with a 60-50 win against a plucky Imagine squad in the Shark Tank. Prior to that, they allowed a total of 54 points to Community Christian and North Port, with the only thing standing between them and a 3-0 week being a stiff rim that refused to accept Daniel Childs’ potential game-winning layup against North Port. Two things seem to determine Lemon Bay’s fate on a nightly basis: the overall size of their opponent and whether or not the Mantas avoid turnovers. If the size disadvantage is negligible, they can smother their foe. If they can hold onto the ball, look out, because Jacob Newcomb’s range is Charlotte County. Lemon Bay closes out the regular season Tuesday against a salty Bishop Verot at home, followed by a trip to DeSoto County on Thursday that has probably been anticipated since the Mantas’ 75-74 loss to the Bulldogs on Dec. 10.
6. DeSoto County (6-11): The Bulldogs went 1-2 this past week with the win being an always-enjoyable conquest of rival Hardee, 59-51. In losses to Lake Placid and Port Charlotte, a season-long identity crisis cropped up. Following the Bulldogs’ 87-53 loss to the Pirates, coach Darrel Nicklow said some of his bigs have a tendency to play as guards instead of mixing it up down low. Some of that will be alleviated when Nazir Gilchrist returns from an illness. What excited Nicklow during the defeat was the emergency of Jerry Bonnane as a defensive presence in the paint. DeSoto County will close out its regular season with three games, beginning Monday at 3-15 Oasis. They will play host to Lemon Bay on Thursday and Fort Meade on Friday.
7. Imagine (6-10): It was a winless week for the Sharks, but their overall improvement is undeniable. Sophomore Angelo Blas and junior Damian Bates are going to be a potent 1-2 punch next season and a threat every night for what remains of this campaign. A 69-55 loss to Out-of-Door Academy was decided during a run by the Thunder during an otherwise even matchup. The Sharks gave Sarasota Christian everything it wanted before falling 46-44. Earlier in the season, SCS routed the Sharks 66-42. Saturday, Lemon Bay pulled away late for a 60-50 win. This week features a terrifying matchup at home against Parrish Community on Tuesday followed by a manageable regular-season finale at Sarasota Military on Friday.
8. Community Christian (3-14): It will be an interesting final week for the Mustangs. Sarasota Military does own a win against Gulf Coast HEAT, a team that handily defeated CCS twice, but they’ve fallen on hard times of late. Thursday’s finale comes against a Cape Coral Christian team that hasn’t played many documented games this season against reporting schools, but are winless in the games that have been reported.
