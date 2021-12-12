In a lot of ways, the high school basketball season is a lot like an NBA campaign:
Things begin getting real right around the winter break.
Three full weeks into the prep season finds the eight area teams still trying to figure out who they are. Trends are established, rotations solidify and identities are created. Then, the holiday tournament season hits and the competition level ramps up.
So, what do we know about the SunPreps 8?
Not much.
Charlotte is undeniably the area’s best team right now, but the Tarpons have yet to play a full 32 minutes with everything pulling in the same direction. Port Charlotte has just two returning varsity players and a talented group of newcomers, but their learning curve has been erratic.
Shorthanded Venice is has the potential to be the area’s best team, but is missing its top two playmaking guards and a potentially difference-making stretch-four post player as they play for a state title in football.
DeSoto County and Lemon Bay are mixing and match and relying on streaky shooting to save the day. So far, most days have been lost. Imagine and Community Christian soldier on, rebuilding and taking some lumps.
Then there’s North Port. The Bobcats seem to be fully armed, locked and loaded, identities secure. But how good are they, really?
It’s just about time to find out, for the winter tournament season is almost upon us, beginning Friday when Charlotte wades into the deep-end of the talent pool to participate in the City of Palms Classic.
On to the rankings.
1. Charlotte (2-3): The Tarpons played perhaps the easiest opponent on the early portion of its schedule this past week. How insane does that sound, considering that opponent was Peace River rival, Port Charlotte? Predictably, it was far from an easy game as the young Pirates more than held their own against the senior-laden Tarpons. Charlotte eked out the victory, 49-43. Could the Tarpons have blown out Port Charlotte had their shots fallen? Sure. Could the Tarpons have lost if Caleb Campos hadn’t hurt his foot? Absolutely.
But pulling out a victory against a rival is huge, no matter the circumstances. In 26 meetings dating back to 2011, the two teams split, 13-13. Charlotte now has a one-game edge, but it has taken a five-game win streak in the series to earn it. Saturday, Pines Charter gave Charlotte another spoonful of medicine, handily dispatching the Tarpons, 86-68. There was good news, though: D.J. Woods appeared to get himself on track, scoring 30 points. A productive Woods unlocks the entire Tarpons offense.
Charlotte will have two more dress rehearsals before the big dance in Fort Myers at the end of the week. On Tuesday, Southwest Florida Christian returns to town for a 4 p.m. game. The King’s joined the Tarpons at the preseason Tarpon Tip-off, where both lost to IMG Academy and Victory Rock. They have spent the season as the top-ranked team in the weekly SW Florida Association of Basketball Coaches poll (the Tarpons are No. 3). Wednesday, Charlotte travels to Parrish Community. The Bulls are 7-0, thanks in part to returning experience (Joey Decker), a key transfer (Taveon Stephens) and a freshman sensation (Matthew Able). Alas, the Bulls haven’t played Charlotte’s schedule, feasting on Lemon Bay (twice), DeSoto County and Imagine. In fact, none of their opponents have a winning record.
Friday is Milton, Georgia in the City of Palms. More on that later this week.
2. Port Charlotte (3-3): The Pirates looked hungover and headed for a pounding at shorthanded Venice on Thursday. A young squad that got its first, bitter taste of the Peace River rivalry fell in a hole against Venice when it couldn’t solve the riddle of its tightly packed zone defense. Instead of surrendering, the Pirates battled back and obliterated Venice down the stretch, scoring 17 unanswered points to open the fourth quarter and pull out the 54-40 win.
Port Charlotte plays three freshmen as a part of its regular rotation – Khyre’ Ellis, Jahyere Chin and Kaden Suber. All three look like keepers, providing sparks at both ends of the floor. Senior Onix Diaz, who played sparingly on varsity a year ago, has settled in as a floor general. Lastly, it doesn’t hurt to have arguably the area’s top player, Alex Perry, to rely upon when the going gets tough. Perry has played just one true “ceiling” game so far this season, but that should terrify the region, considering his floor is somewhere around 20 points, six rebounds, a couple of blocks and a some showstopping dunks.
Port Charlotte’s 60-32 loss Saturday against First Baptist was ugly, but also the result of Perry mostly sitting while he rested a shoulder injury he picked up in the win against Venice. This week, the Pirates slow down a little bit, playing host to Lemon Bay on Tuesday in their only game.
3. North Port (4-2): Are the Bobcats really better than Venice? Even a shorthanded Venice? That’s difficult to say. Lucky for us we’ll find out this Thursday when the Venice comes to town. The two teams do have a common opponent in Port Charlotte, but even that doesn’t reveal much.
Venice lost to Port Charlotte 54-40 by running out of gas in the fourth quarter. North Port lost to the Pirates 54-43 by falling in a 25-4 hole to begin the game, but rallied to within six points late.
What we do know about North Port is it has about eight players who could be the leading scorer on a given night. Maxx Huml is a fearless guard who can drive the paint as easily as launch a trey. Joey Rivera and Dylan Almeyda are versatile seniors. Bradley Miller and Gabe Burger have a tendency to score in streaks and the sophomore duo of Jackson Kinker and Elijah Lubsey have the potential to be the best of the bunch as their varsity experience grows.
North Port battled well against Riverview this past week before falling 61-50, but rebounded to knock off Sarasota 50-45. Before facing Venice, the Bobcats will travel to Bayshore on Tuesday.
4. Venice (1-4): The kids are going to be alright. That is the undeniable conclusion one draws from viewing any of Venice’s five games so far this season. Dressing out just seven players most nights while impact transfer Austin Bray and all-area guards Myles Weston and Jayshon Platt play football, Venice has been competitive.
In fact, if games were just two or three quarters, Venice might be unbeatable. Alas, the grind of a full 32 minutes eventually wears down this bunch. Transfers Isaiah Levine and Shea Cullum have been a delight and junior Keegan Burroughs show flashes of eventually providing a post presence recalling that of his graduated brother, Tristan.
Venice played three games in three days this past week, losing to Port Charlotte and Lehigh while whipping Booker in between. The losses both came by 14 points, but each were much closer than that before Venice’s legs gave out. This week, shorthanded or not, Venice should take care of Bayshore on Tuesday while Thursday’s trip to North Port is a coin flip.
5. DeSoto County (1-5): The Bulldogs are an intriguing bunch. They can rain threes behind three jitterbug guards, or they can pound away inside with two or three bigs.
But they can’t seem to do both at the same time. Mix in a gnarly opening slate and that’s why DeSoto County couldn’t find the win column until this past Friday in a 75-74 thriller at Lemon Bay.
Nazir Gilchrist quite possibly is the area’s deadliest perimeter shooter. When he gets hot, his range is just inside the midcourt line. Robert Carter has one of the quickest releases in recent memory while Gershon Galloway provides a unique, mid-range game. Inside, Jamarri Redding has been carrying freight all season but against Lemon Bay, Juqarius Jones emerged in a big way, pouring in 21 points. Technically, both are undersized, but play much bigger than their listed heights.
What the Bulldogs need to work on at the moment – beyond syncing their inside and outside production – is what coach Darrel Nicklow called “finishing.”
He’s right. DeSoto County appeared to be on its way to routing Lemon Bay in the second half, but the Bulldogs looked confused, panicked and a little wilted against the Mantas’ mix of pressure looks. This week will be a great opportunity to work on holding a lead, with winnable contests against Community Christian and Hardee. The Bulldogs are superior to the depleted Mustangs while the Wildcats are DeSoto County’s biggest rival.
6. Lemon Bay (2-5): If the Mantas played DeSoto County 10 times, they probably would win seven, with most of those looking like the 57-37 victory they put on the Bulldogs in the Lemon Bay Preseason Tip-Off. Friday, though, demonstrated a hole in Lemon Bay’s game – confidence.
The Mantas visibly lost confidence in their shooting ability during a second-quarter drought that saw Lemon Bay’s 22-8 lead devolve into a nip-and-tuck battle. Open shots were passed up in favor of making an extra pass. Often, that extra pass resulted in a turnover and easy points for the Bulldogs.
Only after falling in a 61-51 hole with 4:23 to play did Lemon Bay perk back up. Out of necessity, the Mantas began pulling the trigger once more and they nearly pulled out what would have been a thrilling win.
With a roster full of dead-eyed, 3-point assassins, Lemon Bay can be a threat to any team it plays this season. Don’t be surprised if the Mantas leap up on shock somebody, some day, perhaps as soon as this Tuesday when they travel to Port Charlotte. On Friday, the Mantas play host to Imagine.
7. Imagine (2-2): The Sharks blasted Community Christian 68-35 on Friday in their only game this past week. They led 59-26 at the end of the third quarter to trigger a running clock. Imagine is playing a rather low-volume schedule during the season’s first half, with just two games remaining before the new year. The Sharks will travel to Lemon Bay on Friday.
8. Community Christian (0-5): There’s no way to sugarcoat what the Mustangs are battling through in the near-term. Undermanned due to attrition and injury, Community Christian is playing a schedule that is well above its pay grade. Some things, you just can’t plan for.
This past week featured losses against Evangelical Christian (80-25) and Gateway (55-16) before the loss at Imagine. This week, the Mustangs can circle a potential victory on its schedule on Tuesday when they play host to Venice Christian. Sandwiched around that game is a Monday trip to DeSoto County and a Friday trip to Gulf Coast HEAT.
