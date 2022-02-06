Well that was one heck of a way for the local hoops scene to close out the regular season.
It’s rare enough to see one player crack the 1,000-point barrier during the course of a season. This week, we saw two do it within days of each other. Just for giggles, we had the good fortune of beginning the week with a long-tenured coach surpassing the 500-win plateau.
So, a hearty Power 8 congratulations to Charlotte junior John Gamble and Port Charlotte senior Alex Perry for their milestones and to Charlotte coach Tom Massolio on his historic 500th win.
Team-wise, Venice stunned Riverview in overtime and were one of four area teams to post an undefeated final week, joining Charlotte, Lemon Bay and DeSoto.
Great final week, indeed. Now comes the hard part – district tournaments.
On to the rankings:
1. Charlotte (16-9): In the preseason, Massolio talked up the Tarpons’ brutal schedule and noted if the team somehow won 15 games, it would be dangerous come playoff time.
Well, Charlotte won 16, so here they are. The Tarpons are riding a five-game win streak and have earned the top seed in their district. The first order of business on the way back to a Final Four appearance will be to do something last year’s historically successful team failed to do – win a district title.
Charlotte lost to Fort Myers on its own floor in triple overtime last year. This year’s likely foe is Mariner, a team that rode in the district driver’s seat for the top seed until the last week of the season. The Tritons are 19-5. Two of those losses came to Southwest Florida Christian and Canterbury, teams Charlotte defeated.
The Tarpons’ first opponent, though, is likely to be Dunbar. The Tigers will be motivated, should they get past Cape Coral, since Charlotte was the team that ended their season a year ago in the regional semifinals.
2. Venice (10-10): Riverview entered its game at Venice with just six losses on the season to a who’s who list of foes – Southeast, Lakewood Ranch, Gibbs, Cardinal Mooney, Tampa Catholic and the national IMG Academy squad.
Meanwhile, Mike Montgomery’s squad was just trying to put in enough time together at full strength in order to be ready for district play.
That’s why the epic 76-74 overtime victory against the Rams should serve notice to everyone that Venice is a legitimate threat for a district crown. Of course, the Indians will likely have to beat the Rams again – on Riverview’s home court – to make that a reality.
It’s a win-or-go-home scenario for Venice, since their star-crossed season involved such a slow start due to the late football title run. You can bet the team is motivated by having its back against the wall. The late-season win streak assured Venice a No. 3 seed in the district tournament, keeping it away from Riverview until the title game. The opener against Sarasota should be simple enough, but traveling to Gulf Coast for the semifinal will be a bear.
The Sharks wrecked Venice early on, but the Indians returned the favor with a 59-58 win in Venice on Jan. 28.
3. Port Charlotte (11-12): Pirates coach Kip Rhoten knew his young team was going to have to grow up in a hurry if they were going to have a shot at matching last year’s run to regionals.
That’s partly why Port Charlotte ended the regular season the way it did: On the road at a showcase event. The result – a 40-36 loss to George Jenkins – was almost beside the point. Playing on the road at a neutral site against a tough opponent just before district play was an invaluable learning experience for the Pirates.
About that loss – George Jenkins might be 10-15, but the Eagles played a brutal schedule that included four teams that played in the Wally Keller Classic and a fifth – Kathleen – that defeated Charlotte on a neutral floor.
Context is everything.
Still, Port Charlotte closed out the year by winning three of its last four games and will be the top seed in the District 4A-12 tournament. Their first opponent will be the winner of the LaBelle-DeSoto County quarterfinal and a title matchup with Lemon Bay is possible.
4. North Port (11-12): The Bobcats went 0-2 this week against two very good opponents – Charlotte and Golden Gate – so the outcomes aren’t surprising. What is concerning is the fact North Port failed to score 40 points in either game. That makes three consecutive games, including a 38-37 win at Lemon Bay the week before.
North Port didn’t have to get into a shootout to win games during the regular season, but district play is a different animal. Playing in the same, brutal, District 7A-8 as Venice, every point will matter, beginning with the opening-round home game against Lehigh.
Win that game and top-seeded Riverview awaits.
5. Lemon Bay (9-13): The Mantas won three of their last four games with the lone defeat being that 38-37 affair against North Port. Not too shabby. Lemon Bay canceled its regular season finale at DeSoto County when a player entered COVID-19 protocol. The game could have been played but with the district tournament looming, no one wanted to take the chance of an outbreak that could prematurely end the season.
By then, Lemon Bay had flipped places with DeSoto County in the FHSAA rankings and secured the No. 3 seed. Though that means a road trip to Clewiston should they dispatch Bonita Springs on Monday, it keeps the Mantas away from Port Charlotte until a potential title meeting.
Lemon Bay lost a pair of heartbreakers to the Pirates, 50-42 and 50-47, during the regular season. Anything goes should the two meet again.
6. DeSoto County (8-11): The Bulldogs closed out the regular season with strong wins at Oasis (73-60) and back home against Fort Meade (79-52).
The Bulldogs are an entirely different team when Nazir Gilchrist is in the lineup. When he’s healthy and running the show at guard, everyone shifts to where they should be and the Bulldogs become a hassle to defend or block out.
District play begins Monday with a visit from LaBelle. The 3-17 Cowboys should be no match, setting up Wednesday’s monster mash at Port Charlotte. The Bulldogs will be looking forward to that contest after the 87-53 thrashing Port Charlotte delivered two weeks ago while Gilchrist was out of action.
In their first meeting in Arcadia back in December, a healthier Bulldogs squad started slow but pushed Port Charlotte hard during the second half of a 75-57 defeat.
7. Imagine (6-12): The Sharks will be one to watch in the first round of district play. After hanging in against a very good Parrish Community squad before falling 61-50, the Sharks lost a 68-67 heartbreaker at Sarasota Military to close out the regular season.
In a twist, Imagine will open district play on Tuesday against the Eagles.
Alas, the Sharks’ reward should they pull out a victory will be a road trip to Cardinal Mooney (21-4), the region’s fourth-ranked team whose conquests include Venice (twice), Riverview and Bradenton Christian.
8. Community Christian (4-15): The Mustangs also lost to Sarasota Military last week, but were able to close out the regular season with their best win of the year – an 80-39 romp against Cape Coral Christian.
It has been a season of hard knocks for a proud program and their odyssey, in all likelihood, will come to an end Tuesday at Canterbury, one of Southwest Florida’s best teams.
