The first real rainouts of the season struck the Sun Preps-area slate, so let’s break out a rainy-day topic:
With two weeks remaining in the regular seasons for softball and baseball, which players are making a Player of the Year and All-Area cases?
The actual POY and All-Area selections won’t be released until some time in May, but we’ve got a lot to go on after seven weeks of action.
Before we get to those players, here’s a quick look at where every Sun Preps team stands in the most recent FHSAA rankings, which will be used to determine district seeding and regional at-large bids:
BASEBALL
111. Venice
141. Lemon Bay
243. Port Charlotte
254. North Port
291. Charlotte
325. DeSoto County
328. Imagine
Not a whole lot to disagree with in these rankings, though it would be fun to see Venice and Lemon Bay square off in neutral territory this season (won’t happen). Port Charlotte is 8-8 but 4-0 against North Port, Charlotte and Imagine (they haven’t played Venice or DeSoto County but will face Lemon Bay on April 21). North Port has lost to Lemon Bay and Port Charlotte. Charlotte roughed up DeSoto County in their only meeting and while the Bulldogs are 5-12 to Imagine’s 9-6, the Bulldogs swept the two head-to-head meetings.
SOFTBALL
48. Charlotte
91. Venice
202. Lemon Bay
247. North Port
335. DeSoto County
419. Port Charlotte
The Tarpons are beginning to move into some elite territory. It will be interesting to see how they are treated in next week’s rankings after this week’s trio of games against North Port (loss), Venice (win) and No. 35 Lakewood Ranch (Thursday). It’s still hard to get a good read on the Manta Rays, who are mauling bad teams and struggling against those higher in the rankings (they lost to No. 127 Ida Baker, 14-7, in their most recent game). North Port stunned No. 48 Charlotte on the road, then turned around and got wiped out by No. 98 Fort Myers at home. DeSoto County has been bludgeoning inferior opponents and struggling with their composure against stiffer competition. Port Charlotte actually moved up a spot this week despite its double-digit losing streak.
All 13 teams have seen multiple impressive individual performances over the first two-thirds of the season. Let’s take a closer look at those, going school-by-school, sport by sport:
BASEBALL
CHARLOTTE
All-Area candidates: P Clayton Hayse, P Dalton Hill, C Justin McQueen, 2B Dylan Klossner.
Hayse is the Tarpons’ innings leader on the mound, going 3-2 with a team-high 36 strikeouts and a 3.29 earned run average. Hill has been suffer from Ace’s Syndrome, pitching well enough to win every time out, yet saddled with an 0-4 record. He boasts a 2.28 ERA and 24 of his 31 strkeouts are of the swinging variety. McQueen is a superb catcher, while Klossner leads the team with a .308 batting average.
DeSOTO COUNTY
POY candidate: SS Jace Kellogg
If an everyday baseball regular is still batting over .400 at this point of the season, they’re in the Player of the Year mix. End of story. Kellogg is batting .423 with a 1.128 OPS, thanks to five doubles, a triple and 11 walks. He has struck out just five times.
IMAGINE
All-Area candidates: SS/P RJ Cooper, P Alexis Pereira, C Joseph Standford, CI/DH AJ Hester
Cooper is inching into POY candidate consideration with his two-way prowess. He’s batting .326 with seven steals while going 2-1 with a 1.14 ERA on the mound. He has struck out 46 in 30.2 innings but if there is an unknown, it’s the fact he has given up 14 runs with his ERA being suppressed by having just five of those runs being counted as earned. Still, the peripherals all point to him having stuff – just 23 hits allowed and seven walks issued. Pereira is 4-0 in 31.2 innings, having surrendered just one earned run (seven in all) so far. He has issued 17 walks, but he keeps finding ways to win. Standford is batting .357 while Hester is leading the team with a .394 mark.
LEMON BAY
POY candidates: P/3B Abel Albarran, P/RF Brady Ham, 1B Wyatt Bush
All-Area candidates: CF Jacob Connor, SS Joel Vazquez, LF Ryan Mickey
This team is loaded with video game stats. Check out this one: Ham is batting .395 but has more walks (15) than hits (14, eight going for extra bases). On the mound, Ham is 3-2 with a 2.89 ERA, but take out one bad outing and his ERA is 0.58. He has 55 strikeouts in 26.2 innings. Albarran is 5-1 with a 0.60 ERA. Across 34.2 innings, he has struck out 41. Bush is batting a crazy .455 with 20 hits, 15 runs and 14 RBI. Connor is hitting .354 with 13 steals. Vazquez checks in at .395 with eight steals and 14 runs scored. Mickey has hit .362 this season and has tied Connor for the team lead in steals (13).
NORTH PORT
All-Area candidates: 2B Andrew Nelson, CI/P Reed Backstrom, CF/P Josh Doerrfeld
Nelson is Mr. Consistency, collecting hits in every game so far this season except two, and reaching base in every game but one. All good for a .385 batting average. Backstrom and Doerrfeld have been dual threats for the Bobcats. Backstrom is batting .326 with 2-1 record and 3.39 ERA. Meanwhile, Doerrfeld is 3-1 with a team-high 34 strikeouts and a .308 ERA while batting .311.
PORT CHARLOTTE
POY candidate: CI/P Landon Carter
All-Area candidates: C Ethan Zylstra, CI/P Kyle Herrera, CF Adrian Nina
Carter has been nothing short of outstanding this season, recording a no-hitter on the mound and a pair of home run among eight extra-base hits at the plate. In all, he is 2-1 with a 1.56 ERA with a 46/12 strikeout-walk ratio with a .333 batting average at the plate. Zylstra is the rare catcher who leads his team in batting average (.360). Herrera has been the perfect complement to Carter on the mound, going 4-0 with a 0.65 ERA. Both he and Carter have been victimized at times for unearned runs. Nina is an outstanding defensive outfielder with a .304 batting average, 15 runs scored and 12 steals.
VENICE
All-Area candidates: Trent Adrian, Jon Embury, Jackson Lucas, Hunter Possehl, Brady Schumaker.
It’s difficult to get a read on the Indians, due to the fact they play by far the toughest schedule in the area and the team does not post its individual statistics. Nonetheless, when the Indians win, it’s typically a team-wide effort. Lucas has had a breakout year on the mound and his bat has been coming around in recent weeks. Adrian, Possehl, Schumaker and Embury reliable upperclassmen. Many other names stand out as well, such as Simon Yochum, Carter Cox and Jobe Fish. In the final analysis, it’s a learning year for Venice, as many of those named above will be coming back next season.
SOFTBALL
CHARLOTTE
POY candidates: 2B Amber Chumley, 3B Lexi Fitzgerald, C Faith Wharton
All-Area candidates: P/1B Dava Hoffer, SS Jazz Jones, P Mia Flores
The powerhouse trio of Chumley, Fitzgerald and Wharton key the Tarpons’ prolific offense in differing ways. Chumley leads the team with a .448 batting average and is second on the team with 20 runs batted in despite batting second. Fitzgerald, batting .444, has a team-high 24 runs scored while batting behind Chumley. She scores so often because Wharton strikes fear into opposing pitchers with her four doubles and five home runs. Jones sits atop the lineup and is a walking double. Her .333 batting average is goosed by 12 walks, giving her a .436 on-base figure. Hoffer has been a welcome addition to the pitching staff with a team-best 78 innings. She is 8-4 with a .359 ERA. Flores is 7-1 with a 3.50 ERA.
DeSOTO COUNTY
All-Area candidates: 1B Daysha Izaguirre, CF Kali Patton, 3B Emery Skinner, SS Carlisha Redding, RF Lilly Fullerton, 2B Layna Taylor
Caveat here: DeSoto County’s strength of schedule is minus-6.20. That’s in the bottom 10 percent of the state. While that takes the Bulldogs’ bats out of contention for POY consideration, they are too gaudy to be tossed aside entirely. Izzaguirre and Patton are having a lively batted for team-high batting average. At the present, Izzaguirre leads .523 to .522. Patton might have the overall edge, though, with her team-high three home runs. Skinner has a pair of home runs and is batting .480. Redding is sitting at .463. Fullerton and Taylor follow at .440 and .435.
LEMON BAY
POY candidates: OF Abby Matheny
All-Area candidates: P Zoe Mills, OF Mackenzie Vaughan.
Matheny is a cheat code at the plate. She’s batting .575 with a 1.430 OPS, thanks to five doubles and two triples. She has collected two or more hits in 10 games, including seven in her last 11 at-bats. Mills has been the team’s ace in the circle, tossing 48.1 innings, allowing just 21 hits while striking out 88. She boasts a 1.16 ERA. Vaughan is batting .386 with four doubles and two triples and leads the Mantas with 16 RBI.
NORTH PORT
POY candidate: P Jewelie Vanderkous
All-Area candidates: Cailline Kelly, Kaitlin Kohlenberg, Rachael Harris
Is there anything Vanderkous can’t do? She’s batting a team-high .444 with three home runs and 19 RBI. On the mound she has amassed 88 innings pitched with 142 strikeouts and a 2.31 ERA that was somewhat inflated this past Tuesday night when things went a little wonky against Fort Myers. Kelly is hanging with Vanderkous at the plate, batting .440 with four doubles. Kohlenberg is the team’s primary base burglar, with a team-high 13 to go with her sterling. 396 batting average. Harris has provided some occasional pop with three doubles, two triples and a home run while batting .391.
PORT CHARLOTTE
All-Area candidate: SS Mickey Coslor
Not much has gone right for the Pirates this season, but Coslor remains a bright spot. Despite being someone opposing teams could pitch around, Coslor is batting .459. Her other statistics are somewhat depressed by Port Charlotte's struggling offense. Defensively, she is potentially the best fielding shortstop in a region with outstanding shortstop play.
VENICE
All-Area candidates: RF Emily Beam, SS Kenna Tippman, P Layne Preece
Venice’s statistics are not up to date, but Beam has been a force at the plate all season, providing some fearful power. Tippman has been a gem in the field and a steady presence at the plate. Preece is one of the area’s best pitchers and when she’s having a good night and getting defensive support, she can dominate.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.