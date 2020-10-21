There is a parking lot next to the gym at Port Charlotte High School. Wednesday, it was packed with cars for the Pirate volleyball team’s regional quarterfinal match.
Scrape the top 38 years off that lot and see it through Bob Bruglio’s eyes: Islands of sandspur, tree stumps and ant mounds in a sea of sugar sand, where a few dozen freshman and sophomore football players labored at the dawn of a new era for Charlotte County.
In 1982, a new high school had been carved out of the woods at the boundary of Port Charlotte and Murdock. That year, the school would field its first football team and a rivalry would be born.
This week, the rivalry continues. More on that later. For now, Bruglio – Port Charlotte’s athletics director – is in the way-back machine, revisiting his sophomore season as a reluctant Pirate.
"At the time, I wasn't happy," Bruglio said. "But by the time I was a senior, there was not place else I wanted to be."
HISTORY IN THE MAKING!
On that practice field, Bruglio and his teammates would do up-and-downs with ants crawling across their hands. The sugar sand got everywhere.
“Every practice, you were covered in sand,” Bruglio said. “It got under the pads. If there were sandspurs, sandspurs were in there. If there were broken bottles, there were broken bottles. If there were rocks, there were rocks.”
It was a dream deferred. Growing up in Charlotte County, all kids looked forward to the day they donned their Charlotte Tarpon uniforms. Then one day in 1981, someone showed up at Port Charlotte Junior High and told all the ninth graders they would be going somewhere else.
“We had all grown up talking about getting to play together, going to high school together,” Bruglio said. “We knew it was new, but let’s be honest – not everyone was happy about it. Yeah, you knew it was cool to start something new, but you were jealous because (Charlotte) had practice facilities and we didn’t.”
In 1982, the fledgling Pirates were supposed to play a junior varsity schedule, but their elders were too impatient. Suddenly there was a new game on the schedule and someone was branding it, “The Rivalry: History in the Making!”
“As far as I’m concerned, it’s all a bunch of baloney,” PCHS coach Dave Lantz told the local newspaper at the time. “History in the making is when you start a tradition and that’s not when our (junior varsity) is playing Charlotte’s varsity.”
Lantz was a colorful personality. He drove around town in a Volkswagen Beetle with a blowup doll in the passenger seat, but in this instance, he was probably correct.
Still, Lantz was in the minority. The game remained on the schedule. Port Charlotte came into that week 4-2, all four wins coming against other junior varsities. Charlotte was 2-4 and better than its record indicated.
FISHY BUSINESS
No one knew how the stuffed tarpon from the Charlotte athletics office made its way to the Port Charlotte pep rally that week.
To this day, those who witnessed the pep rally refuse to confirm it happened.
“I don’t know anything about that,” Bruglio said. “I think I do remember it, perhaps, somehow or another. It may have been possible that it showed up. There were rumors of sightings. I cannot deny or confirm.”
Everyone knew how a black coffin containing a pirate effigy wound up in the halls of PCHS.
Billy Midgett and his friends made certain of it.
“We probably couldn’t do something like that today,” Midgett said with a laugh.
Someone had made a coffin in shop class. Midgett and his cohorts hatched a plan. Someone found the pirate. Midgett and his friends signed the inside of the coffin, loaded it into a pickup and started out for the new school across the bridge.
They were caught almost immediately.
“We were sneaking out and a cop was right there,” Midgett said. “He asked what we were doing and we told him. He just laughed and said, OK.”
Both incidents ramped up the rivalry talk, but Midgett said that was something the adults were fueling.
“It was just us kids doing it to kids we knew and were close with,” Midgett said. “The kids today know each other mostly through social media, but they didn’t know each other the way we knew each other. We were doing pranks on our buddies. That week, they may have been our rivals, but we were just pranking our buddies.”
THE REST OF THE STORY
The game, for all its hype, was an afterthought.
Midgett, who entered the game as the state’s top-ranked quarterback with 797 passing yards, hit Alex Guzman for a 25-yard touchdown. Scott Stepp followed with a 1-yard score, then Guzman scored again on an 11-yard run. Stepp ran for two more scores and hauled in another from Midgett.
Charlotte 42, Port Charlotte 0.
What was remembered: Punta Gorda residents lining their side of the bridge before the game, welcoming the Port Charlotte caravan to Tarpon Stadium. The way kids on both sides were all smiles and embracing one another after the game.
“I was really close friends with a lot of those guys because there had been only one Pop Warner team, the Warriors, until they built the new school,” Midgett said.
“We’re all a group of kids who grew up together on the same team then all of the sudden you’re playing against all your friends,” Bruglio said. “Now, being a part of it 40 years later, being a part of giving these kids the facilities they have is pretty cool. But then, yeah, you always look at what happened that year and wonder what if Charlotte County had just waited another couple of years before splitting.”
The consensus among those who played at the time was that the 1983 Tarpons could have made a state championship run. There also was a baseball team that fell short in the state title game and could have used Bruglio’s arm. The Tarpons volleyball team reached the state semifinals.
“If a few of us had been there, maybe it would have been different,” Bruglio said.
The best one can hope for regarding the past is that it be prologue for a brighter present. Port Charlotte finally broke through with a victory in 1990, but won only one other time before the arrival of former Pirates player Jordan Ingman as head coach. In the eight years since Ingman’s arrival, the Pirates have won three meetings, including last year’s 24-20 victory.
“Jordan is our first to have played then come back and coach,” Bruglio said. “Charlotte, opening in 1926, has a bit of a tradition of that.”
Long-time Charlotte coach Binky Waldrop was Midgett’s teammate in 1982. Current coach Wade Taylor also is an alumnus. Midgett’s sons, Justin and Kyle, are assistants on Taylor’s staff.
“We feel like our school is starting to turn the corner when it comes to that,” Bruglio said. “We’re starting to have people come back. Charlotte has a few years on us, but one day we’ll get there.”
The rivalry will be renewed on Friday at Pirate Cove, a stadium that sits just to the other side of that one-time mess of a practice field-turned-parking lot. Midgett, Bruglio and a host of former Tarpons and Pirates will be cheering on second- and third-generation players who never knew of a world where only Tarpons played.
“As time has gone by, people have made it into more than what it is,” Bruglio said. “It’s never the kids. The kids are always texting back and forth with each other and it’s fun. If you just let the kids go out there, it’s a great day.”
In a time that seems more divided and complicated than it was in 1982, Midgett hopes the adults remember what it was like to be in their children’s shoes.
“I’m in the stands now and what I see there is different than what I see on the field. There’s an edge in people,” Midgett said. “I’m hoping in this climate, when we see everyone together, all the kids together, we’ll feel the unity of the kids on both teams and remember how it used to be.”
