With high school sports on hold in Florida until at least April 15, the spring season will have just about a month left if teams resume their schedules as soon as students get back in school.
Even if that happens the athletes would still have to get back in playing shape — both mentally and physically — before playing some of the most important games of the season.
If the spring sports season doesn’t return, the games will eventually return.
With an eye on the upcoming football season (possibly including spring football), there are some athletes to get familiar with before they start dominating the gridiron on Friday nights.
Who’s Next — Offense
It’s a bit speculative to predict who’s going to take the next step this year, but some underclassmen from 2019 flashed enough potential to show they’re capable of becoming the best.
On offense, there’s not much room for many players to ascend into the upper echelon. With each quarterback who finished as the 2019 starter for their team returning, there may be just one new face — Carson Smith of Venice — who has a chance to step into the spotlight. Smith went undefeated starting for Venice’s JV team in 2019.
Another player who could break into the quarterback conversation is Charlotte defensive back Keon Jones. The sophomore showed his versatility by playing defense, running the ball and throwing 10 passes. He will compete with rising senior John Busha for the starting position.
Another Indian who could take the area by storm is running back Da’Marion Escort, a soon-to-be junior who took over the starting job at one point last year — running for 508 yards and 6 TDs.
Though he didn’t put up eye-popping numbers, Javon Solomon led North Port in receiving (8 catches for 135 yards) despite playing in just eight games for the Bobcats.
Jakeemis Pelham may have already established himself in 2019 by leading DeSoto County in rushing and grabbing two interceptions. Pelham also made an impact in the receiving and return game as a sophomore — signaling that bigger things could be ahead in 2020.
After catching just one pass — a 46-yard touchdown — last season, there’s not much to suggest that Alex Perry will be a force in 2020. However, Perry is the younger brother of Pirate star Tyler Perry and has already proven himself on the basketball court this winter.
On the offensive line, several of the big uglies graduated, but there remains some promise in the return of starters Ethan Mort (Venice), Abel Marquez (Port Charlotte), Maverick Menzer (Charlotte) and Everett Baker (Lemon Bay).
Who’s Next — Defense
Many of the area’s top defenders graduated last season though some — including Charles Brantley, Tai’viahn Kelly and Keimar Richardson — return.
There’s a handful of players looking to fill that void as some of the top defensive playmakers of the area.
Up front, Port Charlotte will likely be terrorizing opponents with Okten Logue (10 tackles for loss and 5 sacks) and Dekwann Martin (9 tackles for loss and 4 sacks) back for the Pirates.
After a year in which it had to rebuild its linebacking corps, Venice is poised to have one of the best units in the area. A pair of sophomores in Desavion Cassaway (124 tackles, 12 for loss) and Martin Ramos (112 tackles, 5 for loss) led the Indians tackling last season and should make for one of the best defensive tandems in the area in the seasons to come.
It’s tougher to judge who will step up in the secondary as upperclassmen usually play those positions.
However, some playmakers — such as Venice freshman Elliot Washington (1 interception and 4 passes defended) and North Port sophomore Joey Anderson (3 interceptions 2 forced fumbles) have shown they have what it takes to make a difference.
Though he didn’t have the chance to make many plays in a deep secondary, Jaden Opalach showed he has what it takes to step up in what’s become a tough Tarpons’ defense.
