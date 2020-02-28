Immediately after the Venice High baseball team won its second straight state championship last June, the Indians coaching staff knew they had a problem on their hands.
The graduation of pitchers Orion Kerkering (USF), Danny Rodriguez (FGCU) and Clay Callan (SCF) left Venice with just one returner in sidearmer Jacob Faulkner.
And with no obvious answers coming up from junior varsity, Venice had to find an answer within its current crop of players.
That’s where seniors Reegan Jackowiak and Ryan Marti come in.
“Those two pitchers, as a combination, are as good as any two pitchers we’ve had including Danny and Orion,” Venice coach Craig Faulkner said of Jackowiak and Marti. “When I think back to state championship teams, we’ve always had two guys we could go to, but none of them are better than these guys.”
Jackowiak, whose older brother Reese pitched for Venice, has always had a knack for pitching that could be seen in the darts he threw from third base to first base for the Indians last year.
And Marti, a three-year backup infielder, had grown tired of playing infield and wanted a chance to pitch again.
Through the Florida Burn and first-year pitching coach Tyler Shambora, the coaching staff worked on developing a full arsenal of pitches for both players and honed in on their accuracy.
The finished products look something like this: Jackowiak throws four pitches for strikes — fastball, changeup, slider and curveball — with his fastball sitting in the mid to upper 80s. Marti throws a fastball, changeup and slider with pinpoint accuracy and also throws in the mid to upper 80s.
Though both pitchers look promising now, the picture wasn’t always so clear.
Marti, who injured the growth plate in his throwing elbow as a freshman, tried to get back into pitching last year with stints on the junior varsity team, but he found little success.
“He may just be at a point where he’s mature enough to focus on what he’s doing,” Faulkner said of Marti. “Because he did pitch some last year. He went down to JV to throw once or twice, but it wasn’t there. He wasn’t able to throw strikes and we thought, ‘Well he has a pretty good arm, but it’s probably not something he’s able to do.’”
However, he started to find his groove late this offseason, and impressed his coaches in the annual preseason intersquad game enough to earn a starting role.
Jackowiak had been in Venice’s plans longer than Marti, but he still wasn’t the pitcher he is now at this time last year. In the time since, he’s added a slider to his repertoire and refined his composure enough to become a starter the Indians can lean on.
“Last year he was really struggling with just going straight down the mound and throwing across his body,” Shambora said of Jackowiak. “We’ve made a great adjustment. He is a guy who can make adjustments on the fly. That’s been one of the most impressive things is how coachable he is to make those changes as quick as he did.
“It’s really shown a lot. He’s a really good pitcher now and we’re looking for him to be a big contributor.”
In Jackowiak’s first start of the year, he threw 3 1/3 innings against American Heritage as he allowed three runs on three hits and struck out three. Marti threw 4 1/3 innings in the season-opener, allowing no runs on one hit and two walks with eight strikeouts.
No matter how good they pitch the rest of the way, it will be tough to live up to the likes of Kerkering, Rodriguez and Callan, but Venice’s new pitchers aren’t worried about the outside noise.
“Yeah, I mean it’s whatever,” Jackowiak said to people doubting Venice’s pitching in 2020. “People can say what they wanna say, but we know what we have. We’re just gonna go with the flow and do what we can.”
