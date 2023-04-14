The 2022-23 wrestling season did not produce the multiple state champions we’ve seen in previous years, but did provide a quantity of podium appearances rarely matched.
For the first time in recent memory, this year’s edition of the Sun Preps All-Area Wrestling Team features a full complement of wrestlers who finished either fifth or higher at March’s FHSAA state championships.
The contingent includes a pair of female wrestlers, whose feats were worthy of us making the rare exception regarding the size of our first team. Instead of 14 wrestlers, this year’s team features 16 in all. With girls' wrestling now well-established in our region, next year Sun Preps honors will feature a girls' all-area team separate from the boys.
Three wrestlers stand apart from this group as our Wrestler of the Year Finalists. North Port’s Dominic Joyce, Charlotte’s Cael Newton and Venice’s Blaine Taranto capped decorated high school careers with elite performances on the biggest stage.
While Newton won the area’s lone state title, Taranto broke a raft of school records and Joyce earned the NextLevel Student Scholarship and Russell A. Mauger Mental Attitude Award. Both Taranto and Joyce finished second at state.
For Coach of the year, the choice was obvious. Charlotte’s Evan Robinson presided of a wildly successful season. The Tarpons finished third at the state meet, taking 10 wrestlers to Kissimmee and seeing all 10 place, including the school’s first-ever female placer, Iyonna Ross. It could have been 11 podium participants had Luke Davis not been unable to compete due to injury after qualifying for states.
On a related note, this season marked an end of an era in Florida high school wrestling. With new weight classes debuting next year, expect to see a major shuffling in individual fortunes for those wrestlers who are returning.
The Wrestler of the Year will be announced later this spring.
For the full list of All-Area selections, see page 5B.
WRESTLER OF THE YEAR FINALISTS
DOMINIC JOYCE
Senior
North Port
Joyce hammered his competition at the Region 3A-2 meet to take the regional crown, then made a return trip to the 182-pound title match at state where he lost a tough 4-2 decision against Southwest Miami’s Franklyn Ordonez, in a rematch of last year’s title match, which Joyce won. He finished the season with a 44-3 record. Joyce will continue his wrestling career at Chadron State in Nebraska.
CAEL NEWTON
Senior
Charlotte
A matchup nightmare for any opponent regardless of weight class due to his 6-foot-6 fram, Newton wreaked his havoc on the 220-pound weight class. At regionals, he won all four matches via pins with only one of those matches lasting longer than 45 seconds. At the state meet, he roared through his competition to the finals, where he pinned Dylon York of New Smyrna Beach with 17 seconds remaining in the first period. Newton is headed to West Point, where he will play football for Army.
BLAINE TARANTO
Senior
Venice
Taranto departs Venice High as one of its most-decorated wrestlers. He was a three-time state medalist, climbing the podium from fifth to third to second this past March. This past season, he set school records for the most career wins (194), most wins by a senior (59), most pins in a season (42) and earned the team’s Most Dedicated Award. He plans to join his brother as a student at Florida State University this fall.
FIRST TEAM
CHASE ALDEN
Senior
Lemon Bay
What a ride it was for Alden, who stepped into the void left by the departure of two-time state champion Lance Schyck and got Lemon Bay back to the 182-pound title match. He finished second, going 49-5 overall.
BEN ARNETT
Senior
Lemon Bay
Arnett reached the state semifinals, where he lost, but he battled back through the consolation bracket to finish fourth in the Class 1A, 220-pound weight class. He went 40-11.
KAIDEN BALLINGER
Junior
Charlotte
Ballinger slipped ably into the shoes of the departed Patrick Nolan as Charlotte’s 120-pounder and finished fourth at the state meet.
JAMES BALTUTIS
Senior
Charlotte
Baltutis battled back after a semifinal defeat to take third place at the state championships in the 160-pound weight class. He finished the year 51-11.
NATHANIEL BOX
Senior
Charlotte
Box dropped down to his more natural 195-pound weight class this season and the move paid off with a run to the state championship match, where he ultimately finished second. He went 40-7 as a senior.
VINCENT CHAVEZ
Senior
Port Charlotte
Chavez smoothly navigated the heavyweight division this season and his rise to second in the state came after a strong showing through the first three rounds of the meet. He went 40-4, overall.
GIOVANNA COPPOLA
Junior
Lemon Bay
Coppola advanced to the semifinals of the 135-pound weight class at the state championships before ultimately finishing fourth overall. She went 21-7 on the season.
CAMREN FRENCH
Junior
Charlotte
French returned to the state championships this season, where he finished second in the 113-pound weight class. He finished the season, 47-6.
KOEN HOFFMAN
Senior
Lemon Bay
Hoffman returned to Class 1A’s 170-pound state championship match this season, finishing second by the narrowest of margins. He went 49-5 on the season.
JETT McCAULEY
Junior
Charlotte
In a gritty performance, the 182-pound McCauley lost his opening-round match at the state championships, but battled all the way back through the consolation bracket to take third.
TYLER RODRIGUEZ
Senior
Port Charlotte
Rodriguez powered his way through the 152-pound weight class at the state championships, recording pins in his first three matches before finishing second. He was 37-3 as a senior.
IYONNA ROSS
Sophomore
Charlotte
The future is bright for Charlotte’s first-ever state medalist. After losing her opening-round match at state, Ross persevered through the 115-pound class to finish fourth. She went 34-5.
NICK SHEETS
Senior
Lemon Bay
Sheets battled back from a quarterfinal loss at the state meet to reach the consolation final, ultimately finishing fourth in the 160-pound weight class. He finished the year 42-12
COACH OF THE YEAR
EVAN ROBINSON
Charlotte
It was another outstanding season for the Tarpons’ wrestling program. Charlotte advanced to the state dual semifinals in January before capping the season with an epic performance at the IBT state championships. With a strong group of wrestlers returning next season, the Tarpons are primed for another strong campaign.
SECOND TEAM
BRYAN ASHCRAFT, Lemon Bay
MYA BOLDEN, Port Charlotte
JUSTIN BRADY, Lemon Bay
ERIC CLARY, Charlotte
LUKE DAVIS, Charlotte
NIKKO FRATTARELLI, Charlotte
CARMICHAEL GONZALEZ, North Port
KASE HOPPER, Venice
LOGAN KELLY, Lemon Bay
LILY MacGREGOR, Port Charlotte
SOLANA McCAUGHEN, North Port
GABRIELLA MITCHELL, Port Charlotte
AUSTIN NAPPI, North Port
JACK OLIVER, Lemon Bay
DEREK PINEDO, Port Charlotte
MATTHEW SCHULER, Charlotte
BRYCEN WARREN, Lemon Bay
