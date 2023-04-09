If there was a theme to the 2022-23 boys basketball season, it was “transition.”
New coaches took over at Venice, North Port, Imagine and Charlotte as Mike Montgomery, Ryan Power, Zach Moore and Tom Massolio handed off their dry erase boards. At season’s end, long-time Lemon Bay coach Sean Huber joined them as assistant coach John Flynn joined Luke Davis (Venice), Bruce Wallace (North Port), Lee Taft (Imagine) and Mike Williams (Charlotte) on the bench.
What remained the same was the wealth of talent. Player of the Year finalists John Gamble (Charlotte), Eli Lubsey (North Port) and Chris Cornish (Charlotte) all built on previous seasons, as did everyone else on the Sun Preps All-Area first and second teams.
There is only one freshmen on this year’s squads and only about half of this year’s honorees will be back next season.
While so much coaching turnover meant area teams would be a work in progress, the end result was the same – a strong playoff presence. Lemon Bay, Port Charlotte, Charlotte and DeSoto County all reached the postseason with Charlotte and DeSoto County winning district titles along the way.
The Coach of the Year race boiled down to two veteran coaches – Port Charlotte’s Kip Rhoten and DeSoto County’s Darrel Nicklow.
The Bulldogs struggled all season with injuries and absences, but Nicklow put his crew together at district tournament time for an improbable run to a district crown.
In the end, Rhoten gets the nod after leading Port Charlotte to the area’s best record against local teams. The Pirates went 7-1 this season, losing only to North Port in a Jan. 17 barn-burner. Along the way, they swept Charlotte, winning the second game to close out this year’s Wally Keller Classic.
The Player of the Year will be announced at the end of the school year.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR FINALISTS
CHRIS CORNISH
Charlotte Junior
Credentials: The 6-foot-5 Cornish entered the year with an established reputation for rebounding, but he added consistent scoring to his resume this season, especially over the back half of the year when he reached double figures in 16 consecutive games. Thanks to his rebounding acumen, Cornish also finished the season with 17 double-doubles including a monster performance on Jan. 31 against Canterbury, when he grabbed 22 boards.
JOHN GAMBLE
Charlotte Senior
Credentials: The Gulf Coast Conference player of the year flirted with a 20-point average throughout the season and often had his best games against the toughest opponents. The 6-foot-6 Gamble averaged 23 points per game at the City of Palms Classic. During the season, he scored 20 or more points on 13 occasions and cracked 30 points twice. An artist of the dunk, Gamble also was an underrated passer who had a nose for the occasional steal and spectacular block.
ELIJAH LUBSEY
North Port Junior
Credentials: The 6-foot-7 Lubsey continues to improve his production year over year even as other teams recognize him as the one player they must stop. He averaged 17.5 points and grabbed 9.7 rebounds with 13 double-doubles. He equaled Gamble with 13 games of 20 or more points and a pair of 30-plus performances. On Jan. 27, his 20-point, 22-rebound effort was the key to North Port’s narrow 58-55 escape against Lemon Bay.
FIRST TEAMANGELO BLAS
Imagine Junior
The 6-foot-3 combo guard flourished in Lee Taft’s system, cracking 20 points 13 times, including for games of 30 or more points. He averaged an area-best 20.5 points with 4.5 assists and 3.9 steals.
JAH’YERE CHIN
Port Charlotte Sophomore
A high-octane point guard, Chin had a penchant for coming up with the clutch steal in big games. He averaged 12.4 points and 3.1 assists. He had a pair of 20-plus point games.
JACE HUBER
Lemon Bay Senior
A quintessential, hard-nosed gamer, the 6-foot-1 Huber played through injury early in the season, took charges, hit buckets and grabbed rebounds like a post player. He averaged 10.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3 assists.
LUCAS NEWCOMB
Lemon Bay Junior
Despite standing 6-foot-0, Newcomb attacked the rim at both ends, coming up with rebounds among trees or scoring over them. He averaged 14.2 points and 4.2 rebounds.
JAMARI REDDING
DeSoto County Senior
The 6-foot, four-year varsity player reached double figures in all but three games this season and averaged a double-double – 17.1 points, 10.3 rebounds. He had two 30-point, 13-rebound games.
KADE SLATON
Venice Senior
The 6-foot-3 combo guard was a steadying presence throughout the season for the Indians. He was as “combo” as it gets as his 14 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals per game attest.
BODE STEWART
Port Charlotte Senior
An inside-out threat, Stewart was instrumental in the Pirates’ two victories against rival Charlotte. He averaged 13.4 points and 7.8 rebounds while shooting 42 percent from 3-point range.
COACH OF THE YEARKIP RHOTEN
Port Charlotte
After Hurricane Ian swept away the Pirates’ lockerroom, Rhoten coached his charges from a classroom in a building adjacent the gym. The Pirates went 16-9, went 7-1 against area teams and swept rival Charlotte for the first time since the 2015-16 season (they did win three of four against the Tarpons in 2018-19).
SECOND TEAMCALEB CAMPOS, Port Charlotte, senior
JORDAN HOWELL, North Port, senior
JACKSON KINKER, North Port, junior
DALLAS LAMBERT, Port Charlotte, freshman
DEYLEN PLATT, Venice, junior
KIRBY SCHMITZ, Charlotte, senior
LIL’DRECO TOMPKINS, DeSoto County, senior
