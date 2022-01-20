It was 16 years ago this week when the boys basketball teams from Wethersfield, Illinois, and Charlotte High broke bread at the Golden Corral in Punta Gorda. It was a pregame meal that brought together the two lives of Wally Keller, who had been a successful coach at both schools.
A few hours later, the Tarpons trounced the Flying Geese 80-47 to wrap up the fifth and final game of the first Wally Keller Classic.
“What it has become now, I can’t explain it,” Charlotte coach Tom Massolio said. “For a two-day event, all the people in the media, people that have called saying they’re coming, the college coaches who will be here Friday and Saturday. It’s just something where we had that vision.”
Massolio, Keller, Tarpons athletics director Brian Nolan and organizer Donnie Wilkie were the principle set of eyes seeking the far horizon of what that little five-game, one-day affair could eventually become.
Beginning today, 19 games involving 31 teams will play out on two courts at Charlotte High. And with Wilkie – the man who organizes the nationally renown City of Palms Classic – behind the schedule, know this: There are no easy outs.
“I think the biggest thing we’ve got is you don’t see a lot of blowouts they’re very competitive games,” Massolio said. “A lot of overtime games, and that’s what you want when people are coming in and spending the money.”
The field consists of 22 out-of-area boys teams and one out-of-area girls team to go along with five local boys teams and the Charlotte girls team. There will also be a junior varsity rivalry game between Port Charlotte and Charlotte.
Speaking of the Peace River Rivalry, this year’s second varsity installment will close out the tournament on Saturday night. Before then, six of the state’s top 17 teams and three defending champions will be among the squads throwing down.
Former Heisman Trophy winner and first-round NBA draft pick Charlie Ward will be bringing his FSU School Seminoles. Massolio’s best friend from college and former Charlotte assistant Ken Cutlip will be there, too, with his highly regarded Science Hill squad from Johnson City, Tennessee.
It’s an event that has produced numerous future NBA players, such as Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Grayson Allen and Austin Rivers.
There have been 18 teams that went on to become state champions in the same year they appeared.
College coaches have made the event a stop on their recruiting rounds. One of Massolio’s favorite memories is the year Rick Pitino signed a photo Massolio had taken when he was 21 years old. That picture is in his office not far from a photo of Massolio with Simmons, who came to town with a loaded Montverde Academy squad that included Embiid.
A North Carolina fan, Massolio also counts visits by Roy Williams and Hubert Davis among his favorite memories.
“I never thought it would get to a two-day event and I never thought it would get to both gyms like it is now,” Massolio said. “It exceeded what we really thought it would be and now we’re having to turn people away. We’re bringing in quality teams each and every year and the excitement keeps building.”
With six games Friday evening and 13 throughout the day on Saturday, it’s easy to do the math and think the Wally Keller Classic is beginning to bump its head on the ceiling of what’s possible.
Massolio disagrees.
“You can actually have games on Sundays, too, but those are just certain teams,” he said. “If we want to advance and do that, we’re talking some things like bringing in smaller colleges to play on Sunday.”
If the college component were to be added, Massolio said the targeted teams would likely be those who have former local standouts on their roster.
“We keep a good eye on those kids and we could try and bring them back and they would play,” Massolio said. “That’s just some of the ideas going through our head. As long as the boosters stay involved and want more each year, then we can continue to have the field we do and the sky’s the limit.”
First thing’s first – 19 games, 31 teams, two days, two gyms.
“Man, almighty, look at the field we’ve got,” Massolio said. “It’s unbelievable what we’ve got. It seems like each year we take another step up from where we’ve been. You hope it continues and lasts longer and longer.”
