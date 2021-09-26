We’re still waiting for a normal week of high school football.
This past week, for the first time this season, featured all area teams playing on the same Friday evening. For the second consecutive week, weather intervened, wrecking what appeared to be easy wins for Lemon Bay and Charlotte. The Mantas’ game at Gateway and the Tarpons’ game at Cypress Lake were declared “no contest” since neither reached halftime before the lightning delays.
This week, Lemon Bay and DeSoto County have byes. More on football later. For now, here’s a look at a volleyball-heavy week ahead:
MONDAY
It’s a volleyball kind of day as DeSoto County travels to North Port, Charlotte plays host to Riverview and Imagine rolls into Punta Gorda to play Charlotte. Charlotte and DeSoto County’s boys golf teams will tangle at Arcadia Municipal.
TUESDAY
On the traditional day of volleyball, Venice headlines four area matches as it travels to Lakewood Ranch. Lemon Bay, coming off a third-place showing at the Estero Wildcat Invitational, plays host to Gulf Coast HEAT. Meanwhile Gulf Coast … just Gulf Coast … visits Port Charlotte and Imagine welcomes Braden River. Lemon Bay’s boys golf team visits Arcadia Municipal to battle DeSoto County while Venice’s boys, like the volleyball squad, head to Lakewood Ranch. North Port’s girls golf team will play host to Lemon Bay. Port Charlotte’s swim team will welcome Evangelical Christian to Centennial Park.
WEDNESDAY
A light day is headlined by Venice’s girls golf team playing host to its own tournament. Charlotte’s swim team travels to Fort Myers while the boys golf team plays a tri-meet on the road against Hardee and Bartow. North Port volleyball plays host to Sarasota.
THURSDAY
A big volleyball showdown on this day takes place at Venice as Westminster Christian, the state’s No. 20 team travels across Alligator Alley for a throwdown. DeSoto County heads to Lemon Bay while Charlotte welcomes Sarasota. Meanwhile a full day of golf sees the Lemon Bay, DeSoto County, North Port and Venice boys on the links as well as the Lemon Bay and Venice girls squads.
FRIDAY
Football time. The hard-luck Port Charlotte Pirates should get themselves in the win column this week, playing host to Booker. Venice should keep rolling during a visit to Lakewood Ranch. Charlotte will be favored at North Fort Myers in what should be an entertaining contest and North Port, scoreless in each of the past two weeks, may struggle on the road at a very good Gulf Coast team.
