The trial runs are over. No more practice shots. No mulligans. No more scrimmaging.
The high school sports regular season begins today for area schools and no team in any sport is going to be starting slow.
While football’s opening night is the main attraction of the week (it’s a rare sort of opening week for that matter, but more on that later), there are plenty of high-profile happenings across the sports spectrum, throughout the area.
Here’s a quick look at some of the highlights:
MONDAY
Boys’ golf will be batting leadoff this week as Venice plays host to the John Ryan Invitational at Capri Isles. The event, which tees off at 8:30 a.m., honors beloved community member John Ryan. The Lemon Bay and Charlotte squads will be among the field, as well.
In the evening, Venice and North Port will get their volleyball seasons under way. Venice travels to Sarasota while North Port hits the road to Evangelical Christian.
TUESDAY
Volleyball moves to the center stage with five area schools in action. Venice has the marquee matchup with Tampa Prep coming to town. Charlotte travels to a DeSoto County team eager to prove last year’s district runner-up finish was just the beginning of a Bulldogs spiker revival. North Port, Lemon Bay and Port Charlotte will be in action.
In girls’ golf, Venice travels to Lemon Bay. Charlotte and North Port also play host to matches.
DeSoto County’s cross country teams will try to run past rival Hardee up Wauchula way.
WEDNESDAY
In the fall, this day typically is the slowest of the week, but that doesn’t mean there’s nothing to watch.
Port Charlotte will have a tough volleyball match at Community School of Naples, while Lemon Bay’s boys and girls golf teams play host to a pair of area schools – Charlotte for the boys, DeSoto County for the girls.
THURSDAY
It’s time to dive in as swimming season begins for Port Charlotte and Charlotte. The Pirates will host their Peace River rivals in the first dual of the season for each.
Five area teams will hit the court in volleyball with two facing off against one another. Lemon Bay travels to North Port in a matchup of youthful squads. Charlotte will have a tall task while playing host to Fort Myers. Meanwhile, Venice racks up some mileage by traveling to Ocala to face Forest. DeSoto County is at Palmetto.
Wait, there’s more! North Port’s boys golf team heads up to Arcadia Municipal to take on DeSoto County.
FRIDAY
Game time!
In a rare convergence, all six area teams are at home to open the season. It’s something that won’t happen again this season.
Venice is front and center, playing host to powerhouse Cardinal Gibbons, a team that dispatched, among others, St. Thomas Aquinas a year ago. Venice certainly won’t be intimidated after traveling to Miami and dismantling a proud Northwestern program this past Friday.
Charlotte will try to clean up its tackling and tweak its passing game ahead of host Island Coast, a team that Port Charlotte scampered past on the legs of Jakeemis Pelham and Edd Guerrier. For their part, Port Charlotte plays host to Dunbar, a name-brand program coming off a 9-3 campaign.
First year coaches Garon Belser (North Port) and Sam Holland (DeSoto County) launch new chapters in their respective school histories. The Bobcats will play host to Estero while DeSoto County welcomes Okeechobee.
Lemon Bay’s drive for 10 wins will begin with visiting St. Stephens.
Meanwhile another Peace River rivalry match will take place when Charlotte’s girls golf team visits Port Charlotte’s home course.
SATURDAY
You thought this week was over when the scoreboards strike zero on Friday night? Think again.
The first prep week of the year ends with a bang as every area school converges on Lemon Bay for the 27-team Lemon Bay Invitational cross country meet. Tyler Wadsworth Title Watch begins in earnest for the Port Charlotte squad as Venice’s strong boys team seeks some fresh blood to lead the way after the departure of Albert Teijelo. Juliana Courville returns to lead the Venice girls while Charlotte will be seeking someone to pick up the banner for the graduated Aleecia Collins.
Whew. That's just the first week. Much more to come.
