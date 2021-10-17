Port Charlotte's Tonio Hensel will take his first steps (strokes?) toward a possible state championships appearance with the District 2A-10 meet Saturday at Centennial Park. Lemon Bay and Charlotte will also be there.
Volleyball and swimming takes center stage this week as golf and cross country move toward the conclusion of their regular seasons.
And, yeah, football. Plenty of football on Friday night, as usual.
For a complete breakdown of this week’s volleyball district tournaments, go to yoursun.com/sun_preps or see the Sunday edition of The Daily Sun.
Volleyball action begins on Monday with North Port and Community Christian on the road at Lakewood ranch and Southwest Florida Christian, respectively.
Tuesday, the area’s other six teams play host to semifinal matches. Lemon Bay (LaBelle or Clewiston), Charlotte (Mariner or Island Coast) and Venice (Riverview or Sarasota) await winners of Monday matches. DeSoto County will play Parrish Community, Port Charlotte welcomes Bonita Springs and Imagine opens its doors to Out-of-Doors Academy.
District championships take place on Thursday. As No. 1 seeds, Lemon Bay, Charlotte and Venice are assured homecourt throughout the tournament.
We usually divide these looks ahead into daily glances, but with boys golf being the only other sport on the docket with events throughout the week, we’re changing it up a bit:
BOYS GOLF
DeSoto County’s boys will play host to Booker on Monday, then return the favor on Tuesday. Wednesday, Charlotte travels to Lakewood Ranch. DeSoto County hits the road to Sebring on Thursday.
SWIMMING
The District 2A-10 meet will take place at Centennial Park on Saturday, beginning at 10 a.m. Charlotte and Lemon Bay will join host Port Charlotte at the meet. Venice and North Port’s District 4A-6 meet at Selby Aquatic is Oct. 30.
CROSS COUNTRY
The second of the big North Port invitations is Saturday when the Bobcats play host to the Tri-County Championships. Everybody who’s anybody will be there. Charlotte, Port Charlotte, Lemon Bay and Venice join the hosts among 20 or so teams. Action begins at 8 a.m.
FOOTBALL
It’s Hall of Fame Night at Charlotte and Homecoming at Lemon Bay this week, but neither game will be a pushover for the home teams. The Tarpons face Fort Myers in a must-win district showdown while the unbeaten Mantas play host to Avon Park. Speaking of must-win district contests, Port Charlotte heads to Hardee for the first of two crucial district battles. North Port hits the road to Riverdale in what should be an entertaining game while DeSoto County returns home after two long road trips to face George Jenkins.
