High school sports finally got under way this past week, albeit unevenly, due to cancellations caused by COVID-19 quarantining measures.
Chief among the cancellations were two football season-openers. An outbreak at Cardinal Gibbons forced Venice to reschedule what would have been their home opener to Saturday, Oct. 23. Meanwhile, Port Charlotte lost its only home date before October just hours prior to kickoff when Fort Myers Dunbar had to back out.
With those examples fresh in mind, read the following look ahead with the knowledge very little is set in stone and all dates are subject to change. Check with the host school before traveling to any event to confirm the date and to avail yourself of a school’s mask and ticket policies.
Keep your fingers crossed. That pesky bug best not mess with Friday night this week because there’s an unexpected doozy on the schedule.
MONDAY
A typically light day on the local scene features a Lemon Bay volleyball road trip to Gulf Coast HEAT. The Mantas are coming off a pair of sweeps against Sarasota Christian and North Port.
Meanwhile Charlotte’s boys golf team will play host to DeSoto County at Twin Isles Golf Club.
TUESDAY
In last year’s Class 5A regional semifinals, Port Charlotte traveled to unbeaten Barron Collier and came away with an epic victory to advance. Barron Collier will seek to return the favor on this day when it travels to Port Charlotte. That’s just one of several great contests. Venice will play host to Lakewood Ranch while Charlotte travels to Lemon Bay and North Port heads to DeSoto County.
Charlotte’s boys golf team stays busy, visiting North Port while the Bobcat girls travel to Lemon Bay.
WEDNESDAY
Another big local volleyball match is on the docket when Port Charlotte travels to North Port. Fun fact: North Port coach Chassity Taylor played volleyball for the Pirates. Otherwise, it’s a day to visit Venice, where the Indians will play host to Riverview and Sarasota at the swimming pool and the Riverview girls on the golf course.
THURSDAY
The ongoing coronavirus pandemic isn’t the only complicating factor this season. There also is an ongoing shortage of game officials. Nowhere is it more acute than football and for that reason, “Thursday Night Lights” might become a thing in 2021.
Lemon Bay will play host to LaBelle at Veterans stadium seeking to go 2-0 on the young season.
Elsewhere, it’s another busy volleyball night with Cardinal Mooney visiting Venice, DeSoto County traveling to Sebring and LaBelle rolling into Charlotte.
Lemon Bay’s boys golf team will play host to DeSoto County while the Vence boys welcome Cardinal Mooney. On the girls’ side, Lemon Bay travels to Venice.
Port Charlotte’s swim team will splash about at Centennial Park with Out-of-Doors Academy.
FRIDAY
OK, this is legitimately weird. The Peace River Rivalry is this week, roughly six weeks earlier than it has ever taken place. Throw out the record books and yada, yada, but keep in mind the only team either has played this year for four full quarters is Island Coast. Draw whatever conclusions from those games you’d like. Just be in Punta Gorda early if you want a seat at the 7:30 p.m. kickoff.
Venice will have its delayed home debut against Edgewater in a game that is not for the weak of heart. North Port will seek to make it two in a row against Sarasota while DeSoto County will hit the road to Fort Meade.
SATURDAY
The first big local swim meet of the season starts at 9 a.m. when Charlotte plays host to the Tarpon Invitational at South Regional Park.
Several local cross country teams will also be in action that morning, competing at the DDD Summer Invitational in Estero.
