The banners that hang all around the Charlotte High gymnasium have always had Tom Massolio’s attention for one reason or another.
There are banners for each sport with the years listed to mark district championships, regional championships or – the rarest of the rare – a state appearance. With a modicum of pride, he added this year’s number to the girls’ basketball banner to mark their state Final Four appearance. It was the first such appearance for any Charlotte basketball team in school history.
By a week.
The Charlotte boys punched their ticket for the Class 6A Final Four this past Friday with their 59-56 win at East Lake in the Region 3 championship game. After Tuesday’s practice, Massolio told the Tarpons about his sixth-grade year when another Charlotte team made history.
It was the Tarpons’ baseball team, which was coached by his father, William. In 1982, Massolio guided a team headlined by Binky Waldrop, Joel Desguin and Billy Midgett, among others, to the Class 3A title game against Tampa Catholic. But the Tarpons ran into a team with future major league players Lance McCullers (Sr.), Tino Martinez and Rich Monteleone and lost, 7-0.
To this day, when the national anthem plays before a Charlotte basketball game, Massolio steals a glance at the banners.
“Obviously I look at the flag, but I always look quickly up at our banner, what we’ve done, and then I always look up at my dad’s runner-up,” Massolio said.
Though his father’s success happened long ago, it stays with Massolio to this day. This first-ever state appearance by the boys basketball team will have that same impact upon Massolio, the Tarpons, the community and perhaps other starry-eyed sixth-graders, dreaming of being a Tarpon.
Playing at Charlotte High under Massolio has been a unique experience, which is exactly how he likes it.
“I want our kids, after all of this to say, man, I played against this guy or that guy, I played against this program or that program,” Massolio said. “I just want our guys to feel when they leave this program that they can cherish that we played the No. 2 team in the country, we played the best player in the country, we went to the best tournaments.”
All of that is true about this season, despite the coronavirus pandemic. The 21-9 Tarpons went to a Thanksgiving week tournament at Montverde Academy, the nation’s top-ranked team for most of the season. They played host to one of the strongest state fields in recent memory during the Wally Keller Classic (15 of the teams who participated reached the Elite Eight).
During one particularly brutal four-day stretch, Charlotte faced Orlando Christian Prep, Bishop McLaughlin and IMG Academy. The first two are in their respective class’s Final Four while the Ascenders are a consensus top-three team in the nation.
“Whoever scheduled that three-game stand, that guy needs to be fire,” Massolio joked. “It’s awesome, though. There are some good things and bad things about it, but I thought it helped us Friday night at East Lake.”
All the lessons learned from the Tarpons’ rugged schedule were needed to knock off the Eagles on their home court. Now, the Tarpons must take all that experience with them into the state semifinal against Mater Academy, a team whose journey mirrors the Tarpons.
Shortly before the season, legendary Mater coach Shakey Rodriguez suffered a brain aneurysm and died. His son, Eddie, took over the team and dedicated this year’s run to their late coach.
“They’re solid,” Massolio said. “You’re not going to scare this group of guys and Eddie’s done a good job with them.”
Charlotte has had to deal with personal sorrow as well. The passing of Massolio’s wife, Renee, exactly one month ago has pushed an already focused team into overdrive.
“I told somebody the other day that I feel bad for the Lord up top because he’s going to have to deal with Shakey on one side and Renee on the other,” Massolio said. “I think Eddie would be just like me, obviously – you want to win and you have a little extra motivation for winning it and getting our kids to play as good as they can.”
Massolio said he believed the Tarpons to be well prepared for facing Mater Academy’s battle-hardened and versatile lineup.
“They do so many different things that we’ve just got to be prepared for everything, which I think we are,” he said. “The good thing about our schedule is, everything (Mater) has shown me on the tape I’ve been scouting, we’ve played against. We’ve prepared for it, so it’s kind of like this is a great review.”
Massolio said Mater will obviously come for Class 6A Player of the Year Tre Carroll, but that if he were to scout the Tarpons, he wouldn’t stop there.
“We’ve got great depth and some pretty good players,” he said. “We have some guys who can make plays and I don’t think there’s anybody you can focus in on.
“Obviously they’re going to look at Tre and say we’ve got to slow this guy down, we’ve got to do this or that,” Massolio continued. “But I couldn’t tell you where you need to go next because you can go somewhere and somebody else is going to beat you. We have that type of team.”
Wednesday’s practice, beyond the X’s and O’s, found Massolio reminding the Tarpons that the next couple of days are the end of something special. Giving anything less than everything will leave a scar if the Tarpons should fall.
In Massolio’s two decades at the helm of the Tarpons, other uber-talented teams have seen their seasons end too early. This year’s team has had some lucky breaks and made some key plays that eluded past Charlotte teams.
But whenever this team’s ride reaches its conclusion, Massolio said the bonds forged will last and these players, like all the players who came before, will always be a part of his life.
“I’ve been blessed to have a lot of great guys in this program, guys who aren’t just successful in basketball, but own businesses and are making good money,” he said. “I talk to them frequently and they always come back and say coach, you’re a big part of that. I hope I am. I want to be.
“I don’t like to … you won’t hear me say ‘I’ a lot … it’s always been ‘we’ since Day 1,” he continued. “That first year, we weren’t very good but we made the playoffs. I cherish those guys as much as I cherish these guys. I love when Father’s Day comes around, the holidays, and those texts are coming constantly from those guys. That’s what makes this fun.”
And should he ever lose contact with a player from this year’s historic squad, all he'll have to do is look up at the banners the next time the anthem plays at Charlotte High.
Email: patrick.obley@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.