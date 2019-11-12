Then and Now: Group of Tarpon seniors make final run after decade together

Not much has changed for a group of Tarpon seniors, who began their football careers together at 5 years old as part of the Charlotte Warriors Pop Warner organization.
They still sport the same blue and gold, run virtually the same offense and have stuck together as a unit.
The group, comprised of Jeremiah Harvey, Hayden Roberson, Malakai Menzer, Tai'Viahn Kelly, Michael Balcomb and Mark McGuire, have played side by side for over a decade and are in the midst of their final playoff run as the Tarpons play Lake Gibson on Friday.
It's bittersweet, but has added a heightened sense of meaning to their last remaining games.
"We're all very familiar with each other and have a good chemistry," Roberson said. "We grew up with each other, we've been playing ball with each other our whole lives. These are my guys. I wouldn't want to do it with anyone else."
Most of the group currently plays the same position as they did when they started — or close to it. Roberson started on the offensive line, but has since switched to defense, Menzer and Kelly remain defensive specialists, but have added some offense this year.
Balcomb has switched from offensive line to defense and back in his time and Jeremiah Harvey is the same dynamic two-way player he was in his younger days.
Harvey, who has been a featured player both offensively and defensive for Charlotte this season, held a similar role with the Warriors. He even had a play named after him, "Jumbo Right Jeremiah", in which he played quarterback and ran QB power. They say it was nearly unstoppable.
They've been through big wins and demoralizing losses along with highs and lows in their lives off the field. But they've challenged it all as a team, which has built a unbreakable bond.
"Growing up together, not even just playing football, we just trust each other," Harvey said. "Being around them 24/7 made us build a lot of trust together."
It's also helped on the field as the current senior class has earned a 36-11 record with three playoff appearances. They know to expect from each other and trust one another to get their job done.
"We have each others' back," Balcomb said. "We know that we can trust and lean on one another throughout the game.
"You fight one of us, you fight all of us," Menzer added.
The Warriors have become a big part of the Tarpon program. Tarpon coach Binky Waldrop pops his head in from time to time and is pleased with the development he's seen.
The organization helps prepare the next wave of Tarpons by running similar offenses to what they will see when they reach the high school level. It also has given Waldrop a chance to see what players are coming up through the system like Harvey, who he has kept tabs on since he was in sixth grade.
"The guys running things over there have done an awesome job getting kids involved and promoting football," Waldrop said. "That's what we need. They get to know you, you get to know them. They're around the program early."
The outcome of Friday's game has yet to be determined, but the bond this group has established won't fade after graduation. Whether the Tarpons come out victorious or not, they have a decade of memories to look back on and cherish.
"We haven't had many transfers so this is the same group we've been playing with," Harvey said. "I don't want it to end, but if this is the end, these are the people I want to end it with."
