It was one of those times when you just have to forgive Tom Massolio for being a tad biased.
The long-time Charlotte boys basketball coach kicked back in the third row of bleachers behind Science Hill’s bench on Saturday afternoon as the Hilltoppers played North Port. Ken Cutlip was at the helm and it was a can’t-miss opportunity for Massolio to support one of his best friends.
As the Hilltoppers held the Bobcats at bay, Massolio could be seen cracking the occasional smile whenever Cutlip gave a passing official an incredulous look.
When Massolio played at Tusculum during his college days, Cutlip was a teammate. When Massolio joined the Tusculum coaching staff afterward, Cutlip was a fellow assistant. When Massolio got his masters degree, Cutlip was in the graduation line. When Massolio returned home to Punta Gorda and Charlotte High, Cutlip soon followed. And when Massolio was elevated to Tarpons’ head coach, Cutlip was at his side during that first season.
“Great man … he’s a great man,” Massolio said of Cutlip.
“He’s an outstanding basketball coach but he’s a great person and just an unbelievable friend,” Cutlip said in return. “We’ve been several hundred miles away from each other for a long time now, but when we get together, it’s like we’ve been around each other all the time.”
IN THE BEGINNING …
Shortly after joining Brian Nolan’s coaching staff, Massolio took the reins of the junior varsity. Soon, Cutlip came to town. With the two college buddies on the same bench, the JV went undefeated that season.
Nolan knew a good thing when he saw it. He stepped aside following the season and, in his first act upon joining Wally Keller in the athletic department, Nolan elevated Massolio.
At one point that first season season, the Tarpons were 3-15.
“His first year was a struggle,” Cutlip said. “We had a really good junior varsity team the year before he took over, but they were still young and we were still a year away.”
Late in the season, the Tarpons had a makeup game on a Saturday afternoon. Perhaps a little worn out by the grind, Massolio and Cutlip decided they’d get casual and just wear sweats instead of their usual coaching garb.
Charlotte won. The sweats stayed.
“We’re pretty superstitious, both of us – I got that from my father – but when we started winning, we were doing everything exactly the same,” Massolio said. “And that was as teammates, as coaches and on and on. We did everything like that.”
Cutlip laughed at the memory.
“We never wear sweats, but Coach Massolio is like, ‘let’s just wear the sweats today’ and we won in sweats,” Cutlip said. “We weren’t changing, so we wore those sweats all the way to the district finals.”
The Tarpons went just 11-18 that season but by reaching the district title game, they advanced to the region playoffs for the first time in 20 years.
“I think that was a turning point for the program,” Cutlip said. “I thought that really got the program going for him and the next year we were able to win a district title and, obviously, success followed.”
As the Charlotte program ascended, the two friends who were in each other’s wedding wound up building homes across the street from each other in Punta Gorda.
One day, Cutlip’s phone rang. He was offered a head coaching job at Cypress Lake. Excited for the opportunity but heartsick to leave a place that had been his home for four years, Cutlip sought out his best friend for advice.
“That was some of the best times of my life, coaching here, even the struggles,” Cutlip said. “The thing that got me to take the job – and this is how things are supposed to happen – Coach Massolio, my best friend, I went to him to tell him I’ve got this job and I knew he didn’t want me to leave, but I asked him if the roles were reversed, what would he do?
“He looked at me and said, ‘Take the job,’” Cutlip continued. “That gave me some peace. He was the reason I got down to Southwest Florida. He gave me that, but for him to say he would take the job, it was the stamp that it was OK.”
Little did he know, but Cutlip was in the midst of a five-year stretch that would see him jump from Charlotte to Cypress Lake then back to native Tennessee to coach at Mount Juliet.
After two seasons at Mount Juliet, Cutlip got the opportunity to do the very thing Massolio had done – return home to Johnson City, Tennessee, and coach at Science Hill.
AND NOW …
Friday morning, Massolio greeted Cutlip when Science Hill came to school for a quick practice ahead of the Hilltoppers’ opening game against Port Charlotte in the Wally Keller Classic. The Tarpons have made the trip to Science Hill for showcases on three occasions. This past weekend was Science Hill’s first visit to Punta Gorda.
The two friends immediately began talking basketball, with Massolio providing a brief scouting report on the Pirates. As the two talked, one of Cutlip’s four sons, Keynan, shot jumpers with his Hilltoppers teammates.
The Tarpons and Hilltoppers have faced off twice, each winning once.
Never again.
“My son was asking me if we’re playing Charlotte and I said no way,” Cutlip said. “The record is 1-1 and we want to leave it that way because we – neither one of us – can’t stand to lose. It’s even worse to lose to each other.
“So we said let’s not play anymore and let’s leave it at that.”
When Charlotte finally broke through and reached the state Final Four for the first time in school history this past season, Cutlip and Keynan made the trip to Lakeland to support Massolio.
“That was so cool and I was so excited for them to get there,” Cutlip said. “I know they’ve been so close. I went in there and although it wasn’t my team, I felt a part of it. I wanted to be there for him because I know how big a moment that was.”
Cutlip surpassed the 500-win plateau a few years ago, and after Saturday’s win against North Port, has 494 wins at Science Hill. Massolio’s win against Port Charlotte later Saturday evening was his 497th career win.
“Obviously it’s a testament to how good a job he’s done,” Cutlip said. “That’s just awesome. I’m happy for him and I can say I contributed at least one of those 500 wins to him and that’s all I’ll contribute. That’s such a huge number, especially in Florida where you don’t always have coaches who stay in one place.”
Throughout the weekend, former players and Charlotte High coworkers sought out Cutlip or took in one of his team’s games. Port Charlotte girls coach Mike Progl, the MVP of that first Massolio-coached team, was one of the many.
“It’s exciting to be back and be a part of this showcase,” Cutlip said. “After 20 years, you can come back.”
He’ll always be welcome to return.
“We kind of grew up together and became men,” Massolio said. “I had some really good times with him and he’s really been a big piece of my life.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.